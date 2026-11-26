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With a wave of mortgage renewals expected in 2027, a new report shows Canadians are carrying more debt than ever — and non-mortgage debt is accelerating fast.

TransUnion released its third-quarter credit industry insights report on Wednesday, saying that “financial pressures are beginning to build for some homeowners, particularly as higher borrowing costs and larger mortgage balances continue to affect household budgets.”

It adds: “some homeowners were finding it more difficult to absorb higher housing costs.”

1:57 More economists expect Bank of Canada to raise interest rates again at December meeting

What the numbers show

The report shows that Canada’s total outstanding credit debt topped a record $2.66 trillion in the third quarter of this year, up 3.8 percent from a year earlier, with mortgage debt making up nearly three-quarters (74 per cent) of that total.

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Non-mortgage debt, which includes credit cards, lines of credit, auto and personal loans, posted the fastest increase of 3.6 percent year-over-year compared to strictly mortgage debt.

On average, Canadians each owed $136,024 across all credit products, up 2.9 per cent compared to last year.

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For non-mortgage debt, each Canadian consumer owed $28,083 on average, up 3.63 per cent year-over-year.

Consumers in B.C. and Ontario saw non-mortgage credit climb the fastest among the provinces and territories, with an average balance of $30,492 in B.C., up 3.87 per cent, and $29,197 in Ontario, up 3.2 per cent.

TransUnion says there were 32.8 million credit-active consumers in the third quarter, up 1.1 per cent overall. That growth was also concentrated at both the highest and lowest end of the credit score spectrum.

For example, TransUnion says the number of consumers categorized as Super Prime, meaning they typically have the highest credit scores and lowest risk, was up four per cent year over year. Meanwhile, Prime, which is considered the median category, fell 3.7 per cent, and the number of Subprime borrowers increased 1.5 per cent.

This pattern reflects the so-called “K”-shaped economy, where higher-income households are becoming more financially empowered as lower-income households lose spending power.

Although rising debt levels may not be a big issue for all households, TransUnion says for many these figures suggest there is a “challenging backdrop.”

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“In some provinces, balances have grown amid relatively strong economic and credit conditions, while in others, debt has increased against a more challenging backdrop for households,” said Matt Fabian, senior director of financial services research and consulting at TransUnion Canada in the report.

“Understanding how debt levels, borrowing behaviors, and local economic conditions interact with affordability, and repayment trends will be increasingly important for assessing regional credit trends.”

TransUnion says mortgage delinquency risk is also high amid rising debt levels and household pressures.

A separate report from Equifax earlier this week showed the national 90-plus day mortgage delinquency rate — defined as missed payments three months in a row — reached 0.32 per cent, the highest since the credit agency started tracking the metric in 2013. That’s up 31.1 per cent year-over-year, mainly pushed higher by missed mortgage payments in Ontario and British Columbia.

In July, August and September, 36,797 Canadians filed for insolvencies, according to the Canadian Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Professionals (CAIRP). A consumer insolvency is a measure that indicates how many Canadians filed for relief under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.

1:21 Consumer insolvencies in Canada continue to climb

What could happen next year?

Many Canadian households will renew their mortgages in 2027 and face a major financial challenge as economists expect interest rates to rise in the months ahead.

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Households that took out mortgages during or shortly after the pandemic may have had comparably lower interest rates. Plus, home prices have fallen from the post-pandemic peak, when interest rates were historically lower.

TransUnion says this will result in a higher loan-to-value ratio than when borrowers first purchased a home.

In other words, many homeowners will owe a larger share of their home’s current value than when they first bought it, leaving them with less equity. Less equity means less financial leverage when it’s time to renew a mortgage.

Interest rates are also rising because of volatility in global bond markets and the Bank of Canada raising its key policy rate to bring inflation under control.

TransUnion says it believes most households will still be able to make their mortgage payments on time in 2027, but it won’t be easy for many.

“Mortgage delinquency rates remained low, and most homeowners continued to make their payments on time. However, some borrowers could need to adjust household spending or reallocate other financial obligations to manage higher mortgage payments at renewal,” the report said.

– with files from Global News’ Uday Rana and The Canadian Press