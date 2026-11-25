As Québecor looks to acquire Telus, with Bell also reportedly in the mix, a consumer advocacy group is pushing for a new telecommunications consumer organization (TCO) in Canada to protect against what it calls “gouging and abuse by Canada’s big telecom companies.”

Democracy Watch, a Canadian non-profit group that advocates on democratic reform, government accountability and corporate responsibility, said Monday in a statement that, if formed, a TCO would offer Canadians free assistance with shopping around, filing complaints, pursuing lawsuits and representing consumers in regulatory and policy-making processes.

Québecor said on Nov. 16 it had sent an enhanced unsolicited offer to acquire Telus in a merger deal valued at approximately $31 billion, which Telus confirmed it received. The proposed merger is expected to face scrutiny from regulators because of the perceived risk that it could lead to less choice in the telecommunications space and potentially higher prices for consumers.

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The Competition Bureau also confirmed to Global News last week it was “aware” of the proposed merger.

1:53 Potential mega-merger: Why Quebecor wants to buy Telus for $31B

Democracy Watch said a TCO needs to be created in Canada regardless of whether the Quebecor-Telus merger is approved, and it must be facilitated by the large telecom players — Rogers, Bell, Telus and Québecor, by inviting its customers to join.

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“To really stop ongoing gouging and abuse by Canada’s big telecom companies the federal government must create a national, consumer-run telecom watchdog group that will empower and provide free help to consumers with shopping around, complaining and suing to get good, fairly priced service from the companies,” said Duff Conacher, co-founder of Democracy Watch and the Corporate Responsibility Coalition in a release.

“Requiring the companies to facilitate the creation of a consumer-run telecom watchdog group is [the] most low-cost, effective thing to do to empower and educate consumers, give them a place to call that will give them free, effective help when they are gouged or abused, and ensure telecom companies serve everyone fairly and well at fair prices.”

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This also comes after Prime Minister Mark Carney suggested on Nov. 18 when speaking to reporters that when there are fewer market players, depending on the circumstances, oligopolies like with the Canadian telecom sector can help improve competition, but did not elaborate.

Conacher tells Global News in a statement that there are some merits to Carney’s theory.

“My guess is that he meant that if there are high costs to operating as a business in any sector, then three big companies that can afford to pay all of those costs and still make a profit can, as a result, afford to compete with each other on prices for their products and/or services,” said Conacher.

“I don’t think his comment makes any sense for the telecom industry in Canada.”

1:44 CRTC launches inquiry into fees from Rogers, Bell, and Telus

Moshe Lander, an economics professor at Concordia University, said in an earlier interview with Global News that if the proposed merger goes through, and there are three main players instead of four, that could, in theory, help lower costs for consumers.

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He explains that it comes down to cost savings for the combined company by growing market share while also gaining access to more infrastructure, including fibre optics and cell towers.

“If they [Québecor and Telus] were allowed to merge together, then you really only need one network that you would have to maintain. And so because you would get all of the customers combined, then given that the infrastructure network could be shared out across more consumers, that would lower your average cost,” says Lander.

“Assuming then you pass some of that cost saving onto your customers, you could deliver lower prices. I just don’t think that’s what’s going to happen here, and if we look at the Rogers tie-up with Shaw, it’s not like it’s led to lower prices for Rogers users or for Shaw users.”

In order to create a TCO, Democracy Watch says the federal government would first need to pass a law requiring telecom companies to send membership invitations to customers via email or regular mail, and once established, members could elect leaders.

Such an organization would require funding, which Democracy Watch estimates each member could pay an annual average membership fee of $30. This estimate, it says, was based on similar U.S. models.

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Democracy Watch says, if created, it expects about five per cent of telecom consumers would sign up and contribute membership fees to fund an approximately $30 million annual budget.

The group says a TCO will seek to educate consumers through price surveys, public forums, shopping guides and other publications. It will also hire economists, experts, organizers and lawyers to represent consumers as needed.