Send this page to someone via email

You’ve heard of a door crasher deal. This Black Friday, the store might not even have a door.

Scammers are using AI to build storefronts and promote deals that look like any other sale on your feed, RBC’s Amit Sadhu told Global News. In an RBC poll ahead of Black Friday on Nov. 27, 72 per cent of Canadians said AI is making it nearly impossible to tell what’s real from what’s fake online.

“So what we have seen is that AI is erasing the old warning signs,” Sadhu, RBC’s senior vice-president of credit and fraud management, told Global News.

A typo or awkward sentence used to give shoppers a reason to pause, Sadhu said. Now, a Black Friday ad in your feed or a deal sent by text can lead to a fake store that looks like any other.

Story continues below advertisement

The promise of a bargain can get shoppers to check out before they look up the store.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“And let’s face it, a number of our clients are in a rush, they have this fear of missing out on a good deal,” Sadhu said.

More than half of Canadians surveyed said they regularly see fake retailers on social media, according to RBC. The poll also found that shoppers still buy from unfamiliar brands without vetting them first.

“So when in doubt, just stop and verify before you buy or you click.

“If you’re getting it through a social media link, it makes more sense to just go to the retailer’s website and check whether the offer is real or not,” Sadhu said.

If you’ve never heard of the retailer, Sadhu recommends checking both how many reviews it has and what customers say in them. And if you’re still on the fence, ask someone you trust for a second opinion before entering your credit card details.

“Our poll shows that nearly half of Canadians have backed out of a purchase because something felt off,” he said.

Sadhu also recommends using stronger passwords and turning on two-factor authentication. Real-time banking alerts can help you catch an unfamiliar charge if one does go through.