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American technology companies will face a “tremendous tax” if they build data centres in other countries, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

“We’re not going to allow our companies to build data centres outside of our country. We’re not going to allow that to happen,” Trump said at a news conference Friday.

Trump did not provide many details and said he had not yet discussed his plan with his officials.

He said it was a mistake that previous governments allowed tech companies to work elsewhere to develop things like computer chips which “was very destructive to our country.”

“We’re not going to allow companies to build data centres in other countries. If they do that, they can. But we’re going to put a tremendous tax on them,” he said.

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The recent midterm elections were rife with anti-data centre sentiment as many host communities rejected gargantuan artificial intelligence data centres, which consume massive amounts of electricity and water.

1:58 Why there’s growing pushback against AI data centres

Trump said there are many communities in the U.S. that “badly” want data centres and that building them locally would make them “so much money they don’t know what to do with it.”

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“We’re not allowing data centres to go into other countries because China will take all of them,” he said.

Trump said in a recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the two agreed to develop guardrails as artificial intelligence “may be too super.”

“We’re leading and they’re second. And there’s nobody even close after that,” he said.

The Trump administration on Monday issued new rules to restrict remote access to advanced U.S. computing chips and servers, marking the latest step to limit China’s abilities to use U.S. chips to train its best artificial intelligence models.

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2:11 Growing pushback against planned AI data centre in Nova Scotia

At least two major American AI companies have made public plans to expand into Canada.

Meta has plans to build a large data centre north of Edmonton, while Anthropic has signed a long-term lease to power its Claude AI at a proposed $10 billion data centre in Point Tupper, N.S.

Both have faced significant opposition from local communities.