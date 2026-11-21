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Cadbury’s parent company has issued a recall for its Dairy Milk Oreo candy bar which it says may contain pistachios, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said.

Mondelez Canada Inc. issued the recall following a consumer complaint.

The CFIA said there has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of the product.

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The recall affects the treat size candy bar, sold individually, or as part of Cadbury Favourites 45 and 90 packs.

The CFIA said it is conducting a safety investigation which could lead to the recall of other products.

“The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace,” it said.

This is the second time Cadbury’s Dairy Milk Oreo candy bar has been recalled this year due to undeclared pistachio.

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In July, the snack food and confectionary manufacturer issued a recall for the full size candy bar product after multiple reactions were reported.