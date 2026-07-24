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Canada

Cadbury recalls Dairy Milk Oreo candy bar over undeclared pistachio

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted July 24, 2026 4:24 pm
1 min read
Cadbury View image in full screen
Cadbury says its 38 gram and 12 pack candy bars may contain pistachios. Canadian Food Inspection Agency
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Cadbury has issued a recall of its Dairy Milk Oreo candy bar, which it says may contain pistachios, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says.

Cadbury says its 38 gram and 12 pack candy bars may contain pistachios, which are not listed on the package.

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It says there have been reported reactions associated with the consumption of the product.

A food safety investigation is underway, conducted by the CFIA. It says this investigation could lead to further recalls.

“The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace,” it says.

The CFIA says the recalled products should not be consumed if you are allergic or sensitive to pistachios, as they “may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.”

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Recalled products can be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase, it says.

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