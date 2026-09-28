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Economy

Minimum wage not enough to live in Manitoba, report says

By Toni De Guzman Global News
Posted September 28, 2026 8:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Minimum wage not enough to live in Manitoba, report says'
Minimum wage not enough to live in Manitoba, report says
Many Winnipeggers struggle to make ends meet as the minimum wage is nearly $4 below what a resident needs to make per hour to live in the city, a new report finds.
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Many Winnipeggers struggle to make ends meet as the minimum wage is nearly $4 below what a resident needs to make per hour to live in the city, a new report finds.

A Winnipeg worker needs to make at least $20.31 an hour in 2026 to get by, compared to $19.77 in 2025. The living wage in Brandon increased to $17.40 this year, compared to $16.22 last year.

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For Thompson, the wage went up to $18.73 in 2026 from $17.89 in 2025, according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives Living Wage Update 2026 report.

Manitoba’s minimum wage is increasing 40 cents, from $16 to $16.40 on Oct. 1.

“With the way things are and how much expenses have increased, I just feel like it’s insufficient and kind of a token rise,” said Anika Atique, a Winnipegger.

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The living wage doesn’t calculate savings for retirement or for a child’s education, and money for entertainment and recreation.

Food prices and higher transportation costs are some of the main reasons for the increased in living wages, according to the report.

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