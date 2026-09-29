Trump’s import bans on Canadian liquor, whey, motorcycles take effect

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U.S. President Donald Trump has escalated his trade war with Canada with outright bans on imports of certain Canadian goods.

Trump’s previously announced bans — which affect some alcoholic drinks, dairy byproducts and motorcycles, among other goods — came into force at 12:01 a.m. ET Tuesday.

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc’s office said Monday the government’s top priority remains “protecting and supporting Canadian workers, farmers, families and businesses from these unjustified actions.”

The bans mark the latest escalation of the trade war between the two countries as the Trump administration seeks to pressure Canada into concessions in trade talks.

The trade restrictions could prove devastating for the affected industries but are unlikely to significantly undermine Canada’s overall economic growth in the near term.

Official trade talks broke down down last month, with both countries accusing each other of adding eleventh-hour changes.

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Trump said Monday he expects Canada to return to the negotiating table in the coming weeks with an apology.

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“I think what’s going to happen is over the next three or four weeks, they’re going to come to us and they’re gonna say, ‘We’re gonna get rid of all the tariffs,'” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

“We’re going to win everything.”

In the hours after negotiations broke down in August, the United States hit an array of Canadian goods with 50 per cent tariffs. Ottawa responded with its own tariffs a few weeks later.

Trump responded by signing an order directing some federal agencies to remove Canadian goods from procurement lists, and another to impose Tuesday’s import bans.

The president also signed an executive order to change the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America.

Canada is also being hit with 10 per cent tariffs, which the Trump administration claims are connected to forced labour in supply chains. Those duties do not apply to goods that comply with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade, known as CUSMA.

And Canadian industries like steel, aluminum, automobiles and cabinetry are being slammed by Trump’s separate sectoral tariffs.