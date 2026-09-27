Albertans to vote on 10 questions in October referendum. Here’s what they ask

While a focus of Oct. 19 has been on the question whether Alberta should hold a referendum on separating from Canada, there are several other questions Premier Danielle Smith is putting to residents.

Some revolve around immigration, while others are constitutional reforms Smith is asking the province to consider.

Here are the questions the premier is sending to a provincewide vote on Oct. 19.

Question 1: Do you support the government of Alberta taking increased control over immigration for the purposes of decreasing immigration to more sustainable levels, prioritizing economic migration and giving Albertans first priority on new employment opportunities?

What you need to know: Smith has said she wants to see Alberta have a similar accord as Quebec, which has an agreement with Ottawa that lets the province set its own eligibility requirements for economic migrants.

She said in February a “normal” and “sustainable” level of immigration would represent less than one per cent of the population, or about 50,000 newcomers per year, but critics have said Smith has failed to plan for the population growth it invited with a countrywide ad campaign in recent years.

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Question 2: Do you support the government of Alberta introducing a law mandating that only Canadian citizens, permanent residents and individuals with an Alberta-approved immigration status will be eligible for provincially funded programs, such as health care, education and other social services?

What you need to know: The premier has blamed overburdened public services on rapid population growth in the past five years.

The government’s website claims temporary residents cost the province more than $1 billion in health care, education and social services, but critics say those numbers don’t add up, and the government is ignoring the economic contributions and benefits they bring to Alberta.

The specific effect of a yes vote is unclear, since the government says it won’t define “Alberta-approved immigration status” until after the referendum.

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Question 3: Assuming that all Canadian citizens and permanent residents continue to qualify for social support programs as they do now, do you support the government of Alberta introducing a law requiring all individuals with a non-permanent legal immigration status to reside in Alberta for at least 12 months before qualifying for any provincially funded social support programs?

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What you need to know: The government says it won’t determine which programs would be affected until after the referendum, should Albertans vote yes.

Temporary workers are already ineligible for some provincial programs, such as Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped, and the Canadian Bar Association’s provincial chapter says this could run afoul of the Canada Health Act or the Charter’s equality provisions.

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Question 4: Assuming that all Canadian citizens and permanent residents continue to qualify for public health care and education as they do now, do you support the government of Alberta charging a reasonable fee or premium to individuals with a non-permanent immigration status living in Alberta for their and their family’s use of the health care and education systems?

What you need to know: A potential new charge won’t be determined by the government until after the vote, though the premier told Calgary business leaders on Sept. 22 that a health premium could be as much as $1,900.

Education leaders in the province have come out against restricting access to schooling, saying it goes against internationally agreed-to children’s rights.

Question 5: Do you support the government of Alberta introducing a law requiring individuals to provide proof of citizenship, such as a passport, birth certificate, or citizenship card, to vote in an Alberta provincial election?

What you need to know: Voting is already restricted to Canadian citizens and both Elections Canada and Elections Alberta have reported very few cases of ineligible voting.

Smith has said it’s about strengthening the integrity of provincial elections, but critics say this policy will only make lineups at the polls more time-consuming, and open the door to racial or ethnic bias at the voting booth.

Question 6: Do you support the government of Alberta working with the governments of other willing provinces to amend the Canadian Constitution to have provincial governments, and not the federal government, select the justices appointed to provincial King’s Bench and Appeal courts?

What you need to know: If approved by voters, this proposal would only commit Alberta’s government to working with other provinces and federal lawmakers to make changes to the Canadian Constitution.

Constitutional changes generally need approval from seven provincial legislatures covering 50 per cent of Canada’s population, as well as from the House of Commons and Senate in Ottawa.

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Question 7: Do you support the government of Alberta working with the governments of other willing provinces to amend the Canadian Constitution to abolish the unelected federal Senate?

What you need to know: Abolishing the Senate would be even more difficult than other general constitutional amendments. It would need to be unanimously approved by all provinces and ratified by the Senate and the House of Commons.

Question 8: Do you support the government of Alberta working with the governments of other willing provinces to amend the Canadian Constitution to allow provinces to opt out of federal programs that intrude on provincial jurisdiction such as health care, education and social services, without a province losing any of the associated federal funding for use in its social programs?

What you need to know: The federal “spending power” authority allows Ottawa to attach conditions to its funding for provinces, with health-care funding under the Canada Health Act being a key example.

A permanent provincial “opt-out” clause would require the Constitution be amended.

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Question 9: Do you support the government of Alberta working with the governments of other willing provinces to amend the Canadian Constitution to better protect provincial rights from federal interference by giving a province’s laws dealing with provincial or shared areas of constitutional jurisdiction priority over federal laws when the province’s laws and federal laws conflict?

What you need to know: Under the Constitution, federal laws are given standing over provincial laws when jurisdictional issues arise.

This change to the Constitution would require approval from the Senate, the House of Commons and seven provinces representing at least half of the country’s population.

Question 10: Should Alberta remain a province of Canada, or should the government of Alberta commence the legal process required under the Canadian Constitution to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether or not Alberta should separate from Canada?

What you need to know: Advocates for separation say the province needs to get out from under federal taxation and regulation, freeing up wealth and sparking economic development. Federalists say the split would only hurt businesses and saddle landlocked Alberta with debt and the massive cost of delivering formerly federal services.

Smith has framed her other nine other questions on immigration and constitutional reform as a political compromise that could address Alberta’s grievances, gain leverage with Ottawa and avoid dismantling the country.

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—with files from Global News’ Sean Previl