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3 comments

  1. Me
    September 26, 2026 at 4:27 pm

    Wow you to are pretty dumb😂😂

  2. Gino S.
    September 26, 2026 at 3:50 pm

    I think Trump and Hegseth are doing an amazing job in my opinion.

  3. Anonymous
    September 26, 2026 at 3:39 pm

    As any non-terrorist would.

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Trump rejects Iran’s proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 26, 2026 3:08 pm
1 min read
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson). View image in full screen
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson). JDN
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U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday rejected Iran’s proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within a week if the U.S. meets certain conditions.

Meanwhile, Iranian media outlets said the country’s president has left New York after the United Nations gathering of world leaders that included Iran’s indirect talks with the United States. And Saudi Arabia says it has intercepted another missile it blames on Iran -backed Houthis in neighboring Yemen.

Click to play video: 'Iran reporting alleged attack on commercial vessel in Strait of Hormuz'
Iran reporting alleged attack on commercial vessel in Strait of Hormuz

Iran offered this week to reopen the strait and resume talks on its nuclear program in seven days if the U.S. lifts its naval blockade of Iranian ports, waives sanctions on Iranian oil sales and observes a ceasefire that would include Lebanon.

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But on Saturday, Trump rejected the proposal saying Iran wanted to make a deal because it was “losing so badly.”

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“They want to make a deal and I think that’s fine,” Trump told reporters outside the White House before leaving for a college football game. “I’d like to make a deal, too. But that deal would not be acceptable.”

Iran effectively closed the strait after the U.S. and Israel attacked the Islamic Republic in late February, and the number of ships passing through has dropped significantly because of Iranian threats and attacks on vessels in the waterway.

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