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Montreal is officially in the running to become the Canadian home of a new international defence bank, with city and provincial leaders pitching its aerospace, finance and artificial intelligence sectors as key advantages.

Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada and Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon joined business leaders at Montreal city hall to launch the city’s bid to host the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank.

It was announced in April that Canada would host the multinational bank, which would provide “long-term, low-cost financing” for defence projects by NATO members and allies, according to a statement from the federal government.

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Nine countries, including Canada, signed an agreement this year to launch the financial institution.

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Martinez Ferrada thanked the premier for backing Montreal’s bid and argued the city has what it takes to support the bank.

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“I think we have the population, the ecosystem you see in the room here today, that will support the success of a bank that can come to Montreal,” she said.

St-Pierre Plamondon also expressed confidence in the city’s chances.

“When you look at the criteria applicable to that project, we have all the arguments to win this,” he said.

Melissa Denis, interim CEO of Montreal International, pointed to the city’s bilingual workforce and its strength in several industries.

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“Montreal is the best place because we bring together finance, aerospace, defence, AI, also international diplomacy,” Denis said. “We have also a qualified bilingual talent pool.

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Michael Nault, general manager of Bell Textron Canada, said Montreal’s established aerospace sector could also work in its favour.

“The bank is there to serve the industry — so you can have the bank where a lot of banks are, or you can have a bank where the industry is that will benefit from the bank,” Nault said.

“The aerospace industry is here in Montreal, and so it will definitely benefit from this.”

The bank is expected to launch next year with about 50 employees, growing to as many as 700 within a decade.

Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver and Montreal are competing to host the bank, with the contract yet to be awarded.

Applications are due Dec. 3, after which the federal government will make the final decision.