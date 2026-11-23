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The Okanagan will have a significant presence around the B.C. cabinet table with a pair of Okanagan MLAs appointed to key ministerial portfolios in the province’s new Conservative government.

Among them is Kelowna-Mission MLA Gavin Dew, who has been named Minister of Economic Development and Tourism.

Dew says bringing the two areas together under one ministry creates an opportunity to support economic growth.

“Tourism is a really important economic driver. It’s a really important area of growth potential for us as a province, so having economic development and tourism tied together in one ministry is going to work very effectively,” Dew said.

He says one of his top priorities will be rebuilding confidence in B.C.’s economy by connecting directly with those who make investment decisions.

“Talking to people who are building businesses, talking to people who are creating jobs and giving them confidence that they have a government that is listening to them,” Dew said.

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Also joining him at the cabinet table is Kelowna-Centre MLA Kristina Loewen, appointed as minister of Children and Family Development.

The appointments have drawn mixed reactions from local residents.

“I don’t know their background enough to know that they have the experience to cover that portfolio,” said one Kelowna resident.

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While another welcomes the strong Okanagan representation.

I think it’s good… to have local representation at that level is a positive thing,” said another Kelowna resident.

Political science lecturer at the University of British Columbia Stewart Prest said having not one, but two Okanagan voices in cabinet, where big decisions are made, is significant.

“That’s a significant achievement for Kelowna and ensures that the interests of the Okanagan are going to be front and center for any debate,” Prest said. “If something matters to the Okanagan and those MLAs hear about it, it’s going to find its way to cabinet, so there is an automatic conduit for information.”

Prest added that the interests of the Okanagan will go beyond just the two portfolios.

“Somebody is there thinking about the Okanagan, saying, “How is this policy, how is this initiative, how is it going to matter to Kelowna, to the region and so that brings that lens to every issue that comes in front of government,” Prest said.

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1:47 Judicial recounts in Surrey-Guildford and Kelowna Centre now complete

Loewen’s appointment comes as the results of the Kelowna-Centre riding remain subject to a judicial recount.

The recount got underway Monday morning behind closed doors at the Ramada Hotel.

It marks a repeat of the process following the 2024 election, when Loewen and NDP candidate Loyal Wooldridge were involved in a judicial recount.

Loewen ultimately retained her seat following that recount and has expressed confidence on social media that the outcome will be the same this time around.

“So a judicial recount will be ordered but, last time, it changed NOTHING at all. I feel confident that that will hold once again,” Loewen posted on X on November 8.

Loewen and Wooldridge were only 43 votes apart in the latest election, 4o votes apart in 2024.

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