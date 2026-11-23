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The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would enable it to take a greater role in pushing forward new natural gas pipelines — as a last resort, if the private sector fails to do so — setting the scene for a potential showdown with the industry’s dominant player.

Brian Jean, the minister of energy and minerals, says Alberta has an “unbelievable” amount of natural gas in the ground, but pipeline capacity to get that gas to customers is increasingly becoming a “constraint to growth” amid booming demand from data centres, the oilsands and other industries in the province.

The backbone of Alberta’s existing natural gas system is TC Energy’s NGTL, or NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd., network, which has been in operation for almost 70 years and started out as a government entity.

The company recently announced expansion plans for that system, but Jean says it’s fully subscribed until 2029 and there is uncertainty around capacity additions beyond 2030.

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“Under these conditions, gas sellers can’t sell, gas buyers can’t buy,” Jean told reporters Monday.

“Simply put, our current transmission infrastructure has failed to keep pace with Alberta’s growth and our ambitions.”

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The proposed Natural Gas Infrastructure Act does not in itself create new Crown entities to plan or invest in natural gas pipelines, but gives the province the ability to do so if necessary.

Jean called the it “proactive legislation.”

“It gives Alberta the ability to plan for tomorrow instead of waiting for private industry to completely determine all of our opportunities,” he told reporters Monday.

Jean said he’s encouraged by TC Energy’s announcement on Nov. 16 that it’s planning to expand the NGTL system, including with a new 370-kilometre pipeline connecting gas to the oilsands region.

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A spokesperson for TC Energy said the company is reviewing the legislation and its implications for customers, investment and future growth of its NGTL system.

But in a letter dated Saturday and obtained by The Canadian Press, TC Energy CEO François Poirier warned Alberta Premier Danielle Smith against the proposed legislation.

Poirier wrote that representatives from TC met with government officials Nov. 19 to walk them through the company’s expansion plans, and were told the province intended to go ahead with the proposed legislative changes, details of which were leaked to media in September.

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The Alberta cabinet report, first reported on by The Narwhal and later viewed by The Canadian Press, said TC’s dominant position as a natural gas shipper in Alberta has led to a “market failure” that has left key growth regions unable to access gas.

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The report included a recommendation that the province create two Crown corporations to spur new natural gas transmission lines.

It flagged court challenges from TC and potentially ATCO Gas and Pipelines Ltd. as “legal considerations.”

“I am very concerned that proposed provincial measures will freeze the market and not enable Alberta to meet this moment,” he wrote.

He added that the proposed legislation could undermine the company’s planned investments, “create significant market instability” and lead to duplication if government-backed infrastructure were to operate alongside the existing system.

“We are concerned the government’s proposed policy direction could have significant, material and negative consequences for Albertans,” Poirier wrote in the letter.

“As the government’s own analysis acknowledged in the now-public cabinet brief, it could result, among other things, in increased costs for Alberta families and businesses and expose taxpayers to significant financial risk.”

Jean said TC should not take the legislation as a threat or an ultimatum, but that the government’s goal is to act in the best interests of Albertans.