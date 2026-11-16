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Alberta’s TC Energy Corp. is looking to seize on booming natural gas demand in Alberta, announcing plans Monday to expand its pipeline network that criss-crosses much of the province.

The Calgary-based company is proposing a line called the Alberta Growth Connector: an approximately 370-kilometre, west-to-east natural gas pipeline.

The 48-inch diameter pipeline would add an initial billion cubic feet per day of new capacity and connect growing Western Canadian natural gas supplies directly to Alberta’s oilsands via the NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. (NGTL) System.

That project would be part of a broader plan to grow TC’s NGTL System, which has been in operation for almost 70 years and forms a vast web stretching throughout Alberta and into northeastern British Columbia.

“Growing natural gas demand across Alberta reinforces NGTL’s role as a foundational part of TC Energy’s business and a core platform for future growth,” chief executive François Poirier said in a news release Monday.

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TC is projecting total demand on NGTL will increase by about a quarter to 18 billion cubic feet per day in 2031 — 1.5 bcf/d higher than what the company had anticipated in its 2025 forecast.

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More than 60 per cent of the latest forecast’s increase is expected to come from the oilsands, power generation and data centres.

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The growth plan could also include additional pipeline loops and compressor units to boost throughput on the existing system.

“Our approach is deliberate and disciplined: leverage our existing infrastructure, align investment with customer commitments and advance projects that meet our risk and return requirements,” Poirier said.

Over the past decade, TC has invested more than $15 billion in its NGTL system.

The planned expansions are subject to securing commercial support, engaging with rightsholders and stakeholders, regulatory approvals and the company’s internal sanctioning process.

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Alberta wants to lure data centre developers to set up shop in the province, but is requiring that they supply their own power in order to avoid overburdening the provincial grid. Many proposals so far have come with plans for adjacent power plants that could represent a major demand draw.

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Meanwhile, the province is aiming to double its oil output in the next decade, which would require increased supplies of natural gas to power new operations in the oilsands.

A leaked Alberta cabinet document in September raised concern about NGTL’s ability to meet the needs of those new growth areas, calling TC’s dominance in the region a “market failure.”

TC responded by saying that government, industry, customers and regulators need to come to together to find a solution.