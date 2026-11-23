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Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will not support a trade deal between Canada and the US without approval from his province’s auto, steel, and manufacturing sectors.

“Only if the auto sector, the steel sector and manufacturing sector come to me after they see a proposal and say, we’re good with this, we can grow and survive, and then I’m all in,” Ford told the Toronto Region Board of Trade and the Calgary Chamber of Commerce on Monday.

While Ottawa and Washington would negotiate any trade deal, premiers could still skuttle an agreement. Any deal with the US is expected to include provinces putting American alcohol back on liquor store shelves and ending bans on US companies bidding on provincial procurement contracts.

Before the previous round of trade talks fell apart in August, Prime Minister Mark Carney asked provinces to put US alcohol back in liquor stores as a sign of good faith to the Americans, a move Premiers did not agree to.

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US tariffs on Canadian autos were also a core sticking point during the talks, and multiple sources with knowledge of the negotiations have told Global News they remain an issue.

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The US proposed in August reducing tariffs on Canadian-made autos and parts from 25% to 15%, but with no carve-out for CUSMA-compliant goods, according to multiple sources.

While the Carney government tried to sell the proposal privately, key Canadian stakeholders resisted.

Automakers, labour leaders, and auto parts manufacturers told the Liberal government that a 15% tariff with no CUSMA carve-out would pose substantial challenges for Canada’s auto industry, according to multiple sources familiar with the trade talks.

While US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told Fox News on Sunday that a deal between Canada and the US is “fairly close”, the Canadian side has been slightly less optimistic.

On Thursday, Canada’s chief negotiator, Janice Charette, told the Prime Minister’s Advisory Committee on Canada–U.S. Economic Relations that several trade issues remain unresolved, three sources in the meeting told Global News.

Ottawa is seeking what it says is an “interim deal” that would provide tariff relief for Canadian businesses and resolve core trade irritants ahead of Canada-U.S.-Mexico free trade renegotiation talks, according to individuals briefed by Ottawa.

This strategy has been employed by the Liberals since the Carney government took office, as part of a three-pronged approach, according to government sources.

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The first step is to deal with outstanding trade issues with the Americans. Step two is to partner with the Americans in key areas, such as defence and energy, before finalizing a new free trade agreement.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is supporting the Liberal government’s approach to negotiations.

“I think if there’s going to be a deal, there’s a very high chance it would be before the end of the year because just knowing the type of personality that we have in the White House, I don’t think he wants to be perceived to having been pushed into a deal by the Democrats,” Smith said, alongside Ford in Toronto.

“It seems to me that this is the window for (US President Donald Trump) to say that whatever strategy he was employing with Canada, that it worked and here’s a big, beautiful deal that works for America and so that’s what I’m hoping for.”