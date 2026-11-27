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Kelowna’s new council is preparing to make significant spending decisions, with budget deliberations set to begin next week.

The proposed 2027 budget includes several investments aimed at addressing public safety and social disorder, including additional police officers and a new team to help clean up illegal encampments.

“We do want to prioritize that because it’s a big everyday issue for a lot of people in the city,” Rogers said.

The draft budget includes a proposed Priority Response Team, with $812,000 in annual funding over three years, for a total investment of approximately $2.4 million.

The team would support the city’s existing encampment response efforts, focusing on removing abandoned shopping carts, garbage and belongings left behind at illegal sheltering sites.

A pilot project helped address 270 files, deal with 80 shopping carts and dispose of 95 per cent of recovered material within the first two weeks.

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The proposed budget also includes funding for six additional RCMP officers in 2027.

That investment is already accounted for in the proposed 4.76 per cent property tax increase, which would cost the average homeowner approximately $129 more.

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However, council could consider adding even more officers during budget deliberations, potentially increasing the cost to taxpayers.

Coun. Davis Kyle says he wants residents to see tangible improvements from whatever investments council chooses.

“I want to be able to point at this budget and say, ‘Hey, we’re moving in the right direction,” Kyle said.

2:05 Crime is top priority for new Kelowna mayor and council

He also points to the need for provincial support.

“Kelowna hopefully will be getting some drug recovery and detox spaces as well, and so this is only part of the solution. But I’m hopeful that the combined package of solutions is going to lead to less visible homelessness and a safer Rutland, a safer downtown for our residents,” Kyle said.

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Mayor Tom Dyas was not made available for an interview Friday.

In an email to Global News, Dyas stated, “Community safety has been and continues to be an important priority for the City. This Council has not yet established its priorities or publicly deliberated the budget, so I don’t want to get ahead of those discussions. Council will have the opportunity to consider needs through the budget process, including how we continue to support community safety.”

Kelowna’s 2027 budget totals $1.17 billion.

Council will begin budget deliberations on Dec. 3.