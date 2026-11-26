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A Toronto musician killed in a home invasion was an “absolute wizard” the pedal steel guitar, band Blue Rodeo says.

Michael Eckert, 39, died Wednesday after being shot during an invasion at his home near Poplar Plains Road and St. Clair Avenue West.

Ten days before the incident, Eckert performed at the Grey Cup pre-game show in Calgary with Blue Rodeo.

The legendary Canadian band was one of several paying tribute to Eckert, whose death has been “especially painful” for them.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of the great Toronto musician Michael Eckert,” Blue Rodeo said in a social media post.

“He was a kind, supportive and sweet person who was loved by so many in our music community and music fans across Canada. He was an absolute wizard on his instrument, deeply accomplished and fearlessly adventurous.”

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Friends tell Global News Eckert was known for his improvisational talents and creativity on the pedal steel guitar, dobro and guitar.

“The world lost a good one in tragedy last night. Eckert understood the fabric of this world more than most; you could see it in his eyes, and in the depths of his music,” local band The Honeyrunners said on social media.

Det.-Sgt. Alan Bartlett told reporters a suspect or suspects forced their way into a home around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. A resident was confronted and a weapon was fired.

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Four residents were inside at the time, but no one else was hurt during the altercation. Bartlett said police are looking for at least one suspect but didn’t provide a description.

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Bartlett added it was a “relatively brief period” from the time the invasion occurred to when gunshots were heard.

“I understand and recognize how deeply troubling this must be, not only to the residents in that community, but to the residents of the City of Toronto as a whole,” Bartlett said.

“It is the Toronto Police Service’s solemn commitment that we will do everything that we can do. We will work diligently to locate, identify, apprehend and bring those responsible for this to justice.”

Police said a suspect vehicle has been identified, describing it as a four-door sedan – possibly a dark Honda with dark winter metal rims. An image of the vehicle was released.

A grey sedan is wanted in connection to a home invasion that left musician Michael Eckert dead, Toronto police say. Toronto police/photo

Eckert is Toronto’s 37th homicide victim of the year.

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“It’s always sad when we lose someone in our community, but a senseless, tragic loss of this sort is especially painful,” Blue Rodeo said.

“Our hearts go out his family and the people who played with him and loved him.”