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Convicted child killer Shane Ertmoed will be getting out of a Vancouver Island prison for a temporary 60-day unsupervised furlough, starting on Dec. 1.

In 2002, Ertmoed, then 24, was convicted of the sexual assault and killing of 10-year-old Heather Thomas.

Thomas disappeared on Oct. 1, 2000, while riding a bike outside her father’s townhouse complex in Cloverdale.

Her body was found three weeks later in Alouette Lake.

Ertmoed was arrested a few weeks later and confessed he had tried to sexually assault the girl, then strangled her when she fought back.

Her family tells Global News they are furious about the new release plan.

Ertmoed was denied day parole last year because he still posed a risk of serious harm to others.

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2:28 Growing outrage over B.C. child killer’s granted unescorted leave from prison

But now, Ertmoed will be getting out to take cooking classes in the Victoria area.

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Heather’s mother says it’s especially painful that Ertmoed will be out for Christmas, which was her daughter’s favourite time of the year.

“Since Heather died, my son and I have not decorated the house at all,” Jody Aspin told Global News.

Under the plan, Ertmoed will live at a community residential facility under 24-hour supervision. He will work four-and-a-half hours a day, five-days-a-week with a Red Seal Chef.

He will also continue counselling and other rehabilitation programs.

The family’s lawyer, Rebecca Darnell, said “any prisoner on any kind of release can go AWOL, and if they do that — the sky’s the limit.

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Frank Caputo, Conservative Member of Parliament for Kamloops—Thompson—Cariboo, told Global News this is not the news anyone wanted to see and they want changes made to the rules governing temporary absences.

“Ultimately, it is up to the government to decide how they’re gonna tackle this,” he said.

“I’ve asked question after question of the Liberal government, and all I’ve been told is what they’ve done and how great it is when it comes to crime. That’s little solace for Heather’s family.

“At the end of the day, we need to ensure that dangerous people remain incarcerated and that we also have a justice system that itself is just.”

Ertmoed was previously granted escorted leave from prison in 2021.

This latest release was supposed to have already happened but was delayed.

The 60-day temporary absence was originally authorized on Sept. 2, with Ertmoed slated to start his release on Sept. 28. The date was then postponed.