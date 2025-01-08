Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. child-killer Shane Ertmoed denied day parole

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 8, 2025 8:04 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Child killer Shane Ertmoed applies for unescorted day passes'
Child killer Shane Ertmoed applies for unescorted day passes
The mother of 10-year-old Heather Thomas, who was killed nearly 25 years ago, is in Victoria as the man who killed her daughter applies for unescorted day passes. Kylie Stanton reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A B.C. man who abducted and murdered a 10-year-old girl in Surrey 24 years ago was denied day parole on Wednesday.

Shane Ertmoed is serving a life sentence for the first-degree murder of Heather Thomas in October 2000.

Thomas vanished while playing outside in Cloverdale, prompting a massive police and volunteer search. Her body was found weeks later in Alouette Lake in Maple Ridge.

Ertmoed was arrested that November, and confessed he had tried to sexually assault the girl, then strangled her when she fought back.

Click to play video: 'Child killer Shane Ertmoed granted escorted-leave'
Child killer Shane Ertmoed granted escorted-leave

Jody Aspin, Heather’s mother, attended the hearing in person on Wednesday to read a victim impact statement and said it was the first time she had the chance to express herself to her daughter’s killer’s face.

Story continues below advertisement

“For once I rattled his chains. I feel that it was helpful for me to do so. And it got my point across for once towards him. I think he finally for once heard me after 24 years,” she said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I accomplished what I wanted to do … I did this for my daughter. This is all for my daughter. And if there is any other child I can help to have this not happen to them.”

Trending Now

Ertmoed was granted escorted leave from prison in 2021, and was seeking unescorted day passes at Wednesday’s hearing.

Rebecca Darnell, the victim’s family’s lawyer, said the parole board was not convinced.

“They underscored the fact that he was deceptive as well as manipulative,” she said.

“He also today admitted that he had deliberately murdered Heather when she had resisted so that she would not be able to complain and he would not suffer any consequences.”

Aspin said her daughter’s killer continued to try and paint himself in the best possible light.

At one point, she said, he offered an apology to the parole board itself, and “the people in the back” — his victim’s family.

“Just another lie, just another joke he plays to manipulate and victimize us,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Ertmoed will be legally eligible to apply for full parole in 2027.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices