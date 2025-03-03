Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

Canada’s privacy watchdog asks court to force Pornhub to comply with law

By Jim Bronskill The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2025 6:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Public safety minister says he reached out to RCMP to offer support in response to Pornhub accusations'
Public safety minister says he reached out to RCMP to offer support in response to Pornhub accusations
RELATED: Public safety minister says he reached out to RCMP to offer support in response to Pornhub accusations – Dec 8, 2020
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne is seeking a Federal Court order directing the operator of the Pornhub website to comply with Canadian privacy law.

Dufresne’s application comes a year after he concluded Aylo, the Montreal-based firm behind Pornhub and other pornographic sites, broke the law by allowing intimate images to be shared without direct knowledge or consent.

The commissioner’s investigation of Aylo, formerly known as MindGeek, followed a complaint from a woman whose ex-boyfriend had uploaded an intimate video and other images of her to Aylo websites without her permission.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Dufresne concluded that inadequate privacy protection measures on Pornhub and other Aylo sites had led to devastating consequences for the complainant and other victims.

He made several recommendations to bring Aylo into compliance with the federal private-sector privacy law, the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time, the commissioner said the company “expressly disagreed with our conclusions” and had not committed to implementing any of the recommendations.

Trending Now

In a news release Monday, the commissioner’s office said Aylo changed some of its privacy practices and consent verification mechanisms during and after the investigation.

Dufresne contends, however, that the company’s practices still fail to ensure meaningful consent is obtained from everyone who appears in its videos.

“Privacy is a fundamental right and individuals must be protected,” he said in the news release.

Aylo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices