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Canada

Lotto Max jackpot set for $85M, largest prize in history of Canadian lotto

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted October 10, 2026 11:33 am
1 min read
Lotto Spot street teams View image in full screen
Lotto Spot street teams will be out in the Prairies all weekend. Lotto Max
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Lotto Spot street teams will be out across the prairies next week asking people one thing: “What would you do with $85 million?”

With no ticket matching all seven numbers on Friday night’s Lotto Max draw, players now have the chance to win $85 million, the largest jackpot in the history of Canadian lotto.

“This is a first for LOTTO MAX, and we want to celebrate it with players right here in the Prairies,” Kevin van Egdom, a spokesperson for Lotto Spot said in a news release. “It’s been exciting to watch the conversation grow across the Prairies as this jackpot has climbed.”

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The last major Lotto Max win came in December 2024, when a player from Hamiota, Man. shared the jackpot with a winning ticket sold in Quebec.

Earlier this year, Lotto Max upgraded its jackpot cap to $90 million and added new $100,000 prizes on every draw.

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The $85 million draw will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Alongside the $85 million jackpot, the draw will offer 16 prizes of $1 million and 85 additional prizes of $100,000 each.

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