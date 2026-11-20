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Industry Minister Melanie Joly and Ontario Premier Doug Ford are set to announce new supports for Canada’s auto manufacturing sector, which is reeling from U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

In addition to federal and provincial officials, Joly’s office said she and Ford will be accompanied by Ford Motor Company of Canada CEO Ivan Boykin and Unifor National President Lana Payne.

3:34 “We’ll sue them”: Feds have “levers” to “hold Stellantis to account”: Joly

This comes as Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep and other automotive brands, announced earlier this month a deal to sell its Brampton, Ont., vehicle assembly plant to Canadian defence and armoured vehicle manufacturer Roshel.

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Last week, Joly said the CEO will meet with Ontario and Ottawa officials to work on “remedies for breach.”

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The financial terms of that agreement have not been made public, and although there have been questions about whether some Stellantis workers may be grandfathered into Roshel’s operations, no specifics have been provided.

That deal came as contract talks between Stellantis and the union representing more than 9,000 of its workers in Canada remain at an impasse.

Joly said the automaker must repay “hundreds of millions of dollars” to Ottawa after it failed to restore jobs at its idled plant.

If those funds are not paid back, the government will sue the company, she said following a high-stakes meeting with the company last week.

“I’m fed up, workers are fed up and Canadians are fed up. This is happening at a time when other automakers are doubling down on Canada and investing in their plant,” she said.

Joly sent the automaker a letter dated Nov. 12 that says Stellantis is in default of a 2022 federal funding agreement because it halted Jeep Compass production at the plant, failed or refused to identify a replacement vehicle, did not maintain any production at the facility, and closed the plant.

Stellantis has 30 days to demonstrate it will “correct these conditions,” Joly’s letter states, or face penalties, which could include terminating the funding deal and requiring the company to repay all or part of the funding it has received.