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RCMP in New Brunswick are investigating after the remains of a preterm fetus were found in an airport.

Police say members of the Oromocto detachment responded to a report of human remains found in the Fredericton International Airport Wednesday morning.

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Officers located the remains of what they described as a preterm fetus inside an airport bathroom.

Police say they’re investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the remains and provided no further details.

No charges have been laid.

Police say a member of the New Brunswick coroner’s office attended the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation.