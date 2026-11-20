RCMP in New Brunswick are investigating after the remains of a preterm fetus were found in an airport.
Police say members of the Oromocto detachment responded to a report of human remains found in the Fredericton International Airport Wednesday morning.
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Officers located the remains of what they described as a preterm fetus inside an airport bathroom.
Police say they’re investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the remains and provided no further details.
No charges have been laid.
Police say a member of the New Brunswick coroner’s office attended the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation.
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