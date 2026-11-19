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The City of Vancouver is prosecuting two landlords for another property on the city’s west side, after they were already fined for turning an East Vancouver single-family home into a rooming house.

B.C.’s Residential Tenancy Branch recently fined the landlords $90,000 for subdividing an East Vancouver home into 21 sleeping rooms, with at least 17 tenants.

Now, a home near Oak Street, built in 1920 and zoned for mixed-use residential, is gaining attention.

The home’s first two floors are designated commercial, with a top-floor three-bedroom suite.

A rear wall collapsed in July, and the property has drawn multiple complaints for suspected bylaw violations, including zoning and development, maintenance standards and tree protection.

The City of Vancouver has taken enforcement action, including an ongoing prosecution after inspectors appeared to be having trouble gaining entry to the home.

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In the basement, Global News spotted a row of rooms, each with locking doors and neighbours told Global News that the property has housed up to 30 tenants.

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The home is owned by a numbered company and its most recent director is listed as Jimy Law.

Law was one of the landlords fined in connection with the East Vancouver home.

His company is charged with failing to comply with a detailed access order related to the West Side property, with the allegations dating back to April when the owner is accused of not providing access to all areas in all buildings.

2:20 Owners of East Van property fined thousands for subdividing home into rooming house

No one answered the door at Law’s Richmond address on Thursday and court documents show his company has more than one director.

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Matthew Lo is also a landlord of the East Vancouver home and requested to adjourn a September court hearing due to a family vacation at the Great Wolf Lodge.

At the numbered company’s address in Richmond, a business card from a City of Vancouver process server was nestled in the lock.

Global News was unable to reach Law or Lo.

Their numbered company is scheduled for trial in January 2027.