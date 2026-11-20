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An actor with ties to Canada says it’s “surreal” to play a part in ‘Grand Theft Auto VI.’

Edwina Rai, who appears in the video game as supporting character Katerina Rosselli, said she first auditioned in April 2022 without even knowing what the project was.

Rai, whose husband is from Quebec, told Global News Friday it wasn’t until her third audition that things started to click.

“I’m not a gamer. I knew the game, but it didn’t hit me how big it was until I started following on Instagram the memes about (how) we got this before GTA VI, we got that before GTA,” she said.

“So now, it’s really, like, hitting hard. I don’t know, it feels amazing. But like I said, it feels surreal. It’s, like, not real yet.”

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Rockstar Games kept much of the cast behind its blockbuster video game under wraps before launch Thursday, including the performers behind protagonists Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval.

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Now that players are roaming Vice City and the wider fictional state of Leonida, actors who spent years bound to secrecy are revealing themselves.

Rai shared her role in the franchise’s sixth installment in an Instagram post.

“I’m happy that finally we can get the word out because you can’t imagine how hard it was to tell my friends, ‘I’m working on this, but I can’t tell you,’” she told Global News.

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“A lot of people were preparing the post for like weeks in advance. I was just like, ‘I’ll get to it tomorrow’ because I was, like, very stressed about it, so I would just keep pushing it. But eventually, last minute I put in what happened and then I just like posted it.”

Grand Theft Auto VI has been hotly anticipated for over a decade as Rockstar and the developer’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, ran into multiple delays, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rai said she splits her time between New York and Montreal, and that this is her first video game.

“I wasn’t sure about it at the beginning, like before we got to it, but then I’m like, this is so much fun. I’d love to do more games for sure, absolutely,” she said.

“I’m very grateful to Rockstar and to everybody who embraced me and had me be part of this. It’s like amazing.”

— with files from Ariel Rabinovitch and The Associated Press