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Every December, a teacher somewhere receives their fourteenth “World’s Best Teacher” mug and quietly adds it to the cupboard of all the mugs and tumblers that came before. Or find a shelf for the 74th candle of their teaching career. You get the idea, and I say this with love.

The people who teach, coach and care for our kids deserve better. This year, most of us are watching our spending; Canadians are planning to spend less on the holidays, but that doesn’t mean it has to be more expensive.

Two of my best friends are teachers, so I asked them straight up what they really love getting as teacher gifts, and they didn’t hold back. Their answer: things they’ll use in the classroom, little indulgences, and anything personalized ( just not mugs). Then I did a decent amount of research to see what babysitters and coaches like, poked around, and found the best gift ideas for 2026. No research for you, just order, wrap, and enjoy giving these great gifts! Here’s what made the cut.

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A Teacher Stamp Set They’ll Use Every Single Day

Self-Inking Teacher Stamp Set Teachers mark hundreds of pages a week. This self-inking teacher stamp set gives them eight pre-inked encouragement stamps in a tidy carry tray. It’s practical, it’s cheerful, and it will get tons of use, which is more than I can say for mug number fourteen. Plus, kids love getting positive reinforcement on their work. Win-win! I picked one up for my daughter’s teacher this year because I love this so much. $15.99 on Amazon

Personalized Teacher Stamp Want to go a step further? A custom self-inking teacher stamp with the teacher’s name on it (think “From the classroom of Ms. ___”) is a gift they’ll really enjoy and have for years. These are made to order and take a couple of weeks to arrive, so order now if you want it before winter break. $17.99 on Amazon

A Book Lamp for the Classroom or Home

Foldable Book Lamp This folding book lamp looks like a hardcover book sitting on a shelf. Open it up, and the pages light up casting light for reading. It’s fun, rechargeable, and cordless, with five light colours, so it works in a classroom reading corner, on a desk or on a bedside table. This feels like something you’d get at a fancy gift shop and feels like a splurge without being a splurge. I have a lamp like this at home, and it’s our reading lamp after the lights go out. My daughter and I love it. $36.99 on Amazon

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A Signed Team Frame for the Coach

I spent a lot of time researching what coaches actually want. Some mentioned sport-specific gear for warm-up and practice drills, the kind of thing that often comes out of their own pocket. But what they said overwhelmingly was that a team photo with a signature and a few kind words from every player meant the most. They were also very clear that they do not need more whisky glasses, tumblers or socks.

Signature Picture Frame This signature frame makes it easy. The team photo goes in the middle, and each player signs the white mat around it. It has a built-in easel, so it can sit on a desk or hang on a wall. It takes a little forethought and planning, so have one parent in the team chat order it and pass it around at the last couple of practices or game. This works beautifully for dance teachers too, or for a classroom teacher with a class photo. If you want to bulk it up, you can add another item or two you know would mean a lot to them or their family (a restaurant gift card, an escape room gift card, etc.) or a cozy tracksuit for practices. $24.99 on Amazon

Spikeball for the Coach (or the Sporty Sitter)

Spikeball Standard Ball Kit Spikeball is the viral round-net game, and it’s a great pick for coaches: a team-bonding warm-up the kids actually want to do, or just a fun thing to play with friends and family on the weekend. For babysitters, it’s a screen-free activity they can bring to the job or enjoy with their own friends. And yes, it works indoors in a gym or basement, which goes the distance in a Canadian winter. $79.99 on Amazon (was $89)

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Rechargeable Hand Warmers for Anyone Stuck Outside

OCOOPA Hand Warmers Recess duty in January. Saturday practice on a frozen field. These rechargeable hand warmers come as a pair, are smaller than your palm and slip into a pocket or glove. They have three heat settings and charge by USB, so there are no single-use packets to keep buying. For the teacher on yard duty or the coach on the sidelines, this is the gift they’ll reach for every cold morning. I mean, these are good for just about anyone on your gift list who lives in our great country. Chilly season is here! $29.99 on Amazon

Grown-Up Self-Care for the Teacher or the Sitter

grace & stella Award Winning Under Eye Patches Teachers spend plenty of time looking after everyone else, so a little me-time is always appreciated. These cooling under-eye patches are a lovely little self-care treat, helping hydrate the delicate under-eye area while reducing the appearance of puffiness, dark circles and fine lines. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and glycerin, they’re vegan and free of parabens and sulphates. A fun, feel-good addition to a teacher’s evening wind-down routine. $16.95 on Amazon (was $19.95)

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LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask A little luxury they’ll actually use. The cult-favourite LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask is an overnight treat designed to nourish dry lips and leave them feeling softer and smoother by morning. Formulated with Berry Fruit Complex, murumuru seed butter and shea butter, it delivers lasting moisture while you sleep. Just apply a generous layer before bed and wake up to a more hydrated-looking pout. It’s a lovely little indulgence for anyone who deserves some extra pampering. $32.5 on Amazon

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