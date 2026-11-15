The holiday toy edit: Gifts for every age & stage

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Holiday shopping for kids gets a whole lot easier when you think about what makes them happy. Maybe it’s music, making up stories, pretending to be grown-ups or finding any excuse to get moving!

This season, VTech and LeapFrog have plenty of gift ideas that tap into those interests while helping little ones develop new skills along the way.

From curious toddlers to young creators, I’ve rounded up five favourites organized by age, along with a few more gift ideas to help you tackle that holiday shopping list.

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For babies & toddlers: Little discoveries, big milestones

Anyone who’s spent time with a toddler knows that the simplest things can be endlessly fascinating. Pressing a button, watching something move or figuring out where a shape belongs can become quite the adventure.

At this stage, I love toys that encourage hands-on exploration. The more little details to discover, the better, especially when curiosity is running high and attention spans are short.

VTech Up & Down Activity Town There’s plenty to keep those busy little hands entertained! Colourful gears, shape sorting, friendly animals & interactive buttons give toddlers different ways to explore letters, sounds and movement. A fun choice for little ones who love figuring out how things work. | Recommended age: 9–36 months $39.93 at Walmart (was $49.93)

For preschoolers: Their very own little world

One of my favourite things about this age is how easily everyday life becomes an adventure. A trip to the grocery store can inspire an entire afternoon of pretend shopping, complete with customers, groceries & someone very enthusiastically running the checkout.

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And those make-believe moments can be surprisingly educational. Counting change, taking turns and solving little problems all become part of the experience.

If your child or grandchild insists on helping with the self-checkout every time you shop, this next pick might be right up their aisle!

VTech Count On Me Self-Checkout The checkout is officially theirs! Kids can scan groceries, punch numbers into a calculator and pay with pretend money while playing shopkeeper. It’s a clever way to introduce basic math through a familiar activity. And the best part? No actual grocery bill! | Recommended age: 3–6 years $34.93 at Walmart (was $44.93)

For ages 4–7: Let’s get moving

Some kids have two speeds: fast and faster. If you’re shopping for one of them, a gift that puts all that energy to good use could be a welcome addition, especially during the colder months.

And while screen time is often associated with sitting still, it doesn’t always have to be that way.

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I particularly like the idea of games that encourage children to get up, move around and participate in what’s happening on screen. It’s entertainment that keeps their minds and bodies busy.

LeapFrog LeapMove Forget sitting on the couch with a controller! With LeapMove, kids use their own movements to navigate onscreen adventures. Jumping, dodging and reaching become part of games that incorporate math, spelling & phonics. Three difficulty levels also give them room to progress as they gain confidence. Additional games are available to download, including two-player options for playing together. | Recommended age: 4–7 years $69.97 at Walmart (was $79.97)

For ages 5+: Let their inner rock star shine

Every family seems to have a performer. You know the one. They’re singing in the car, dancing around the kitchen or announcing that everyone needs to sit down because the show is about to begin.

I think gifts that encourage those big personalities are especially fun. Music gives children a chance to experiment with sounds, find their rhythm and express themselves, whether they’re following a familiar tune or inventing something completely different.

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And you don’t need to invest in a full-sized instrument to get the concert started.

VTech Kidi Star Rockstar Guitar Know a kid who loves putting on a show? With four guitar styles, 30 melodies and a light-up rhythm game, young musicians can strum along, experiment with different sounds and put their own spin on a performance. Consider this their first backstage pass! | Recommended age: 5+ years $49.93 at Walmart (was $59.93)

For ages 5+: Lights, camera, imagination

As a grandmother to a six-year-old, I know just how quickly their interests grow and change! One minute they’re putting on a performance in the living room, and the next they’re dreaming up an entire production starring their favourite toys.

That’s why I particularly love gifts that give kids the freedom to explore their creativity. A camera can turn an ordinary afternoon into a funny skit, a mini movie or an elaborate project involving the whole family.

And really, the finished result doesn’t have to be perfect. Coming up with the idea and figuring out how to make it happen is half the fun.

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VTech KidiZoom Creator Cam Ultra For the child who’s always asking to make a video, this camera puts a mini production studio in their hands. A green screen, more than 20 backgrounds, special effects & editing tools let them experiment with everything from silly scenes to their own original stories. Lights, camera, action! | Recommended age: 5+ years $89.99 at Best Buy

Still have a few names to cross off your list? Here are five more ideas from VTech and LeapFrog, starting with the youngest.

VTech Bluey Ice Cream Adventure Playset Calling all little Bluey fans! This colourful ice cream truck brings a familiar favourite into their own pretend adventures. With a ramp, character sounds, recognizable phrases & songs, there are plenty of ways to keep the deliveries rolling. | Recommended age: 18 months+ $45.67 on Amazon

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LeapFrog Scoop & Learn Ice Cream Parlor Ice cream, anyone? With a rolling cart, more than 50 accessories and a Magic Scooper that identifies colours & flavours, kids can take orders, build delicious-looking creations and practise counting while serving up their imaginary treats. | Recommended age: Ages 3+ $49.93 at Walmart (was $59.93)

VTech Kitten Quest For the animal lover who’s been asking for a pet, here’s a furry friend that doesn’t require a litter box! Children can choose eight virtual kittens, look after their new companion and explore more than 30 games, puzzles & challenges. | Recommended age: Ages 4+ $40.05 on Amazon

VTech Kidi Star DJ Mixer Pro Got a budding DJ in the family? A turntable, keyboard, microphone and 15 included songs give young music fans the tools to experiment with beats, add sound effects & record their own performances. Family dance party, anyone? | Recommended age: Ages 5+ $90 at Indigo