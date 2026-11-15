The holiday toy edit: Gifts for every age & stage

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Holiday shopping for kids gets a whole lot easier when you think about what makes them happy. Maybe it’s music, making up stories, pretending to be grown-ups or finding any excuse to get moving!
This season, VTech and LeapFrog have plenty of gift ideas that tap into those interests while helping little ones develop new skills along the way.
From curious toddlers to young creators, I’ve rounded up five favourites organized by age, along with a few more gift ideas to help you tackle that holiday shopping list.
For babies & toddlers: Little discoveries, big milestones
Anyone who’s spent time with a toddler knows that the simplest things can be endlessly fascinating. Pressing a button, watching something move or figuring out where a shape belongs can become quite the adventure.
At this stage, I love toys that encourage hands-on exploration. The more little details to discover, the better, especially when curiosity is running high and attention spans are short.
For preschoolers: Their very own little world
One of my favourite things about this age is how easily everyday life becomes an adventure. A trip to the grocery store can inspire an entire afternoon of pretend shopping, complete with customers, groceries & someone very enthusiastically running the checkout.
And those make-believe moments can be surprisingly educational. Counting change, taking turns and solving little problems all become part of the experience.
If your child or grandchild insists on helping with the self-checkout every time you shop, this next pick might be right up their aisle!
For ages 4–7: Let’s get moving
Some kids have two speeds: fast and faster. If you’re shopping for one of them, a gift that puts all that energy to good use could be a welcome addition, especially during the colder months.
And while screen time is often associated with sitting still, it doesn’t always have to be that way.
I particularly like the idea of games that encourage children to get up, move around and participate in what’s happening on screen. It’s entertainment that keeps their minds and bodies busy.
For ages 5+: Let their inner rock star shine
Every family seems to have a performer. You know the one. They’re singing in the car, dancing around the kitchen or announcing that everyone needs to sit down because the show is about to begin.
I think gifts that encourage those big personalities are especially fun. Music gives children a chance to experiment with sounds, find their rhythm and express themselves, whether they’re following a familiar tune or inventing something completely different.
And you don’t need to invest in a full-sized instrument to get the concert started.
For ages 5+: Lights, camera, imagination
As a grandmother to a six-year-old, I know just how quickly their interests grow and change! One minute they’re putting on a performance in the living room, and the next they’re dreaming up an entire production starring their favourite toys.
That’s why I particularly love gifts that give kids the freedom to explore their creativity. A camera can turn an ordinary afternoon into a funny skit, a mini movie or an elaborate project involving the whole family.
And really, the finished result doesn’t have to be perfect. Coming up with the idea and figuring out how to make it happen is half the fun.
Still have a few names to cross off your list? Here are five more ideas from VTech and LeapFrog, starting with the youngest.
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