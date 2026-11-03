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A great gift doesn’t need a big price tag to make an impression. From little luxuries to beauty favourites, accessories and practical home finds, we’ve rounded up gift-worthy picks for everyone on your list — all under $100. Explore finds from YSL Beauty, Ninja and Quince, with something for every personality and interest.
A fun gift for any skincare enthusiast, this limited-edition rhode set includes three fan-favourite essentials: a hydrating face mist, depuffing under-eye patches and a minty lip treatment for a fresh, glowy look.
Give the gift of a healthy new habit (and delicious juice). This compact Hamilton Beach juicer is perfect for smaller countertops, but still packs enough power to juice everything from carrots and apples to celery and leafy greens. Homemade ginger shots, anyone?
A great gift for the coffee lover, this Ninja single-serve coffee maker brews both pods and grounds, with three brew styles and multiple cup sizes, including an iced coffee setting and a travel mug option for busy mornings.
Give him an upgrade to his grooming routine with the Manscaped Lawn Mower 3.0 Plus, a waterproof body trimmer featuring SkinSafe ceramic blades, adjustable guards and a built-in light for precision trimming.
Give him a wardrobe staple he’ll reach for again and again: this 100% organic cotton quarter-zip features a soft ribbed knit and a classic fit that works for everything from the office to weekend outings.
A seven-pack of Calvin Klein boxer briefs is a practical gift he’ll appreciate, featuring soft, breathable cotton-stretch fabric, a supportive contoured pouch and a flexible waistband for stretchy comfort.
Compact yet powerful, this portable Bluetooth speaker packs impressive sound into a small package. Its built-in carabiner easily clips onto backpacks, golf bags and coolers, plus the waterproof design makes it great for camping trips, cottage weekends and outdoor adventures.
For the little car enthusiast, this LEGO Technic Ferrari is packed with hours of building fun. With 897 pieces, working steering and realistic engine details, kids can bring their dream sports car to life and proudly display their finished creation.
Give little ones something fun to unwrap this Christmas with this 5-in-1 toddler bike, which transforms from a tricycle into a balance bike for hours of riding fun while helping develop coordination and confidence.
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