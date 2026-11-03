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A great gift doesn’t need a big price tag to make an impression. From little luxuries to beauty favourites, accessories and practical home finds, we’ve rounded up gift-worthy picks for everyone on your list — all under $100. Explore finds from YSL Beauty, Ninja and Quince, with something for every personality and interest.

Gifts for her

YSL Iconic Pink Lip Gloss & Blush Gift Set This YSL beauty duo pairs a dusty-rose blush with a matching plumping lip oil gloss for a chic monochromatic moment. $88 at Sephora

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rhode Sugarmint Trio Limited Edition Skincare Set A fun gift for any skincare enthusiast, this limited-edition rhode set includes three fan-favourite essentials: a hydrating face mist, depuffing under-eye patches and a minty lip treatment for a fresh, glowy look. $84 at Sephora

The Mini Overglaze Lip Gloss Trio A lovely gift for any beauty lover, this limited-edition ILIA set features three bestselling mini lip glosses in wearable shades, each delivering a glossy finish and up to 24 hours of hydration. $34 at ilia beauty

Sparkling Band Ring A thoughtful gift for anyone who loves a little sparkle, this 14k gold-plated Pandora ring features a row of shimmering cubic zirconia for delicate shine. $95 at Pandora

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Home gifts

The Bordeaux Designed to enhance your wine-drinking experience, these Bordeaux glasses feature a wide bowl that allows aromas to fully develop – ideal for bold reds and dinner parties. $74 at Glasvin

Hamilton Beach HealthSmart Compact Juice Extractor Give the gift of a healthy new habit (and delicious juice). This compact Hamilton Beach juicer is perfect for smaller countertops, but still packs enough power to juice everything from carrots and apples to celery and leafy greens. Homemade ginger shots, anyone? $59.92 at Walmart (was $69.98)

Ninja, 4-Quart Air Fryer Make family meals and snacks in less time with this Ninja Air Fryer, which features five cooking functions, a 4-quart capacity and hot-air circulation for crispy, golden results with little to no oil. $99.98 at Walmart

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Ninja PB040CGY Pods & Grounds Single-Serve Coffee Maker A great gift for the coffee lover, this Ninja single-serve coffee maker brews both pods and grounds, with three brew styles and multiple cup sizes, including an iced coffee setting and a travel mug option for busy mornings. $99.98 at Walmart

Gifts for him

MANSCAPED® The Lawn Mower® 3.0 PLUS Give him an upgrade to his grooming routine with the Manscaped Lawn Mower 3.0 Plus, a waterproof body trimmer featuring SkinSafe ceramic blades, adjustable guards and a built-in light for precision trimming. $99.99 on Amazon

100% Organic Cotton Ribbed Quarter-Zip Sweater Give him a wardrobe staple he’ll reach for again and again: this 100% organic cotton quarter-zip features a soft ribbed knit and a classic fit that works for everything from the office to weekend outings. $85 at Quince

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Calvin Klein Mens Underwear Cotton Stretch 7-Pack A seven-pack of Calvin Klein boxer briefs is a practical gift he’ll appreciate, featuring soft, breathable cotton-stretch fabric, a supportive contoured pouch and a flexible waistband for stretchy comfort. $87.35 on Amazon

JBL Clip 5 Compact yet powerful, this portable Bluetooth speaker packs impressive sound into a small package. Its built-in carabiner easily clips onto backpacks, golf bags and coolers, plus the waterproof design makes it great for camping trips, cottage weekends and outdoor adventures. $99.98 on Amazon

GOLDEN HOUR Men's Watch This sleek timepiece makes a stylish gift for him. The polished silver finish complements everything from everyday outfits to more dressed-up looks. $55.99 on Amazon (was $223.96)

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Gifts for kids

LEGO Technic Ferrari FXX K Kids Toy Car For the little car enthusiast, this LEGO Technic Ferrari is packed with hours of building fun. With 897 pieces, working steering and realistic engine details, kids can bring their dream sports car to life and proudly display their finished creation. $56.98 on Amazon (was $79.99)

Melissa & Doug Slice & Bake Christmas Wooden Cookie Play Set Little bakers will love this festive wooden cookie set, complete with 12 sliceable cookies, colourful toppings, a baking tray and oven mitt for hours of pretend holiday baking. $32.72 on Amazon (was $34.92)

besrey 5 in 1 Toddler Bike for 1-4 Years Old Kids Give little ones something fun to unwrap this Christmas with this 5-in-1 toddler bike, which transforms from a tricycle into a balance bike for hours of riding fun while helping develop coordination and confidence. $85.49 on Amazon (was $89.99)

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