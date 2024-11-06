20 gifts you’d never guess were under $50

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
These 20 fantastic gifts under $50 are perfect for last-minute shopping for loved ones—or a well-deserved treat for yourself! Read on to discover the trending finds that have been flying off Amazon’s virtual shelves.
These minimalist end table sets are functional and will allow you to display your home decor accent pieces in any small space. At only $49.98, they make a great addition to any bedroom, hallway or living room.
This OUAI shampoo detoxifies your scalp by removing build-up, dirt, and hard water minerals for vibrant hair with just one clarifying wash a week. Who wouldn’t love a little luxury gift to infuse their hair with bounce and shine?
This award-winning, bi-phase makeup remover from Lancôme is gentle and waterproof, designed to lift even stubborn eye makeup while cleansing and refreshing sensitive skin, perfect for contact lens wearers and easy to use with a cotton round for flawless application correction.
This portable face massager offers three massage modes, an integrated heat function for enhanced relaxation, an ergonomic fit for your neck and face, and revitalizes skin with regular use, giving it a natural glow while helping reduce fine wrinkles.
A cult-classic, this Stanley tumbler might be the perfect gift option for any girl on-the-go. This cup has multiple sip options and is made from 90% recycled BPA-free stainless steel for eco-friendly durability—plus, it’s dishwasher safe and backed by a lifetime warranty.
This all-in-one beard grooming kit includes a wooden boar hair beard brush, double-sided pocket comb, unscented beard oil, citrus-scented styling balm, and beard scissors in a sleek metal tin, making it the perfect value-packed gift for beard and mustache care.
Crafted from premium cowhide leather with a minimalist design, this wallet offers 15 card slots, cash pockets, and a sleek profile for practical yet sophisticated storage. It’s a gift you know he’ll love and get plenty of daily use out of.
This 25-piece dentist play set includes realistic tools like vibrating drill heads, a set of pretend teeth with cavity stickers, retainers, braces, and more, perfect for teaching kids good dental health practices through fun, hands-on play – perfect for your little doctor-to-be.
This portable mini karaoke machine features Bluetooth connectivity and offers 6-8 hours of playtime on a single charge, making it perfect for creating unforgettable home videos and endless fun with your rising star, available in a variety of playful colours.
