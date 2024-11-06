Menu

The Curator

20 gifts you’d never guess were under $50

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted November 6, 2024 7:00 am
1 min read
Gifts under $50 View image in full screen
Gifts for loved ones (or for yourself!).
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

These 20 fantastic gifts under $50 are perfect for last-minute shopping for loved ones—or a well-deserved treat for yourself! Read on to discover the trending finds that have been flying off Amazon’s virtual shelves.

 

Gifts for the homebody

smusei Black Nightstands
These minimalist end table sets are functional and will allow you to display your home decor accent pieces in any small space. At only $49.98, they make a great addition to any bedroom, hallway or living room.
$49.98 on Amazon


 

Tabletop Fire Pit With Sticks & S'mores Board
Keep warm this winter with this fire pit and s’mores board – it’s the perfect home addition for enjoying a treat while cozying up with loved ones during late-night patio gatherings.
$49.99 on Amazon

 

Yves Saint Laurent: Icons of Fashion Design & Photography Coffee Table Book
This stunning coffee table book captures the evolution of Saint Laurent’s haute couture and ready-to-wear designs from 1962 to 1988, and will add a touch of glam to any home-lover’s space.
$43.95 on Amazon (was $50)

 

Pukka Home 3 Tier Ceramic Cake Stand
High tea anyone? This British style 3 tier cake stand was made to show off your scone-baking skills. Made from porcelain and exquisite coloured glaze, this is a gift any elegant woman will adore.
$43.99 on Amazon


 

JET'S HOME Heated Blanket
Keep you or your loved ones warm and cozy this winter season with this 50″x60″ heated blanket, equipped with fast heating, overheating protection, and an automatic 3-hour safety shut-off feature.
$52.99 on Amazon

 

Gifts for her

OUAI Detox Shampoo
This OUAI shampoo detoxifies your scalp by removing build-up, dirt, and hard water minerals for vibrant hair with just one clarifying wash a week. Who wouldn’t love a little luxury gift to infuse their hair with bounce and shine?
$43.5 on Amazon

 

Lancôme Eye Makeup Remover
This award-winning, bi-phase makeup remover from Lancôme is gentle and waterproof, designed to lift even stubborn eye makeup while cleansing and refreshing sensitive skin, perfect for contact lens wearers and easy to use with a cotton round for flawless application correction.
$50 on Amazon


 

LATME Facial Massager
This portable face massager offers three massage modes, an integrated heat function for enhanced relaxation, an ergonomic fit for your neck and face, and revitalizes skin with regular use, giving it a natural glow while helping reduce fine wrinkles.
$36.92 on Amazon

 

Fancii Makeup Mirror
This LED mirror combo brings a touch of glam to your bedroom and is a game-changer for hair and makeup routines.
$48.99 on Amazon

 

Stanley Tumbler
A cult-classic, this Stanley tumbler might be the perfect gift option for any girl on-the-go. This cup has multiple sip options and is made from 90% recycled BPA-free stainless steel for eco-friendly durability—plus, it’s dishwasher safe and backed by a lifetime warranty.
$46 on Amazon


 

 

For the techie

JBL Vibe Beam
These wireless headphones are always handy and come in a variety of cute colours. It’s a versatile gift almost anyone can use!
$49.98 on Amazon (was $99.98)

 

Occuwave 1080P Video Doorbell Camera
With interactive chat and instant notifications, this camera doorbell is a great addition to any home to keep you feeling safe and secure all year round.
$27.99 on Amazon


 

YSAGi Desk Mat
Tired of those tiny mousepads? This large desk mat will give you all the space and freedom you need while at work or doing computer leisure time – any tech lover will thank you for this one!
$22.99 on Amazon


 

Gifts for him

Apple AirTag
For the forgetful friend – help them never lose important items again with this Apple AirTag that instantly connects with your Iphone or Ipad. Attach to luggages, wallets or keys.
$28.98 on Amazon (was $39)

 

Ultimate Beard Kit
This all-in-one beard grooming kit includes a wooden boar hair beard brush, double-sided pocket comb, unscented beard oil, citrus-scented styling balm, and beard scissors in a sleek metal tin, making it the perfect value-packed gift for beard and mustache care.
$39.99 on Amazon (was $46.99)

 

Swallowmall Mens Wallet
Crafted from premium cowhide leather with a minimalist design, this wallet offers 15 card slots, cash pockets, and a sleek profile for practical yet sophisticated storage. It’s a gift you know he’ll love and get plenty of daily use out of.
$39.99 on Amazon (was $45.99)


 

Camping Multitool
This 16-in-1 multitool, including an axe, hammer, pliers, wire cutter, knives, screwdriver, and more, comes in a durable nylon case and makes the perfect gift for outdoor and adventure enthusiasts.
$37.99 on Amazon (was $43.55)

 

For kids (and kids at heart)

Melissa & Doug Super Smile Dentist Kit
This 25-piece dentist play set includes realistic tools like vibrating drill heads, a set of pretend teeth with cavity stickers, retainers, braces, and more, perfect for teaching kids good dental health practices through fun, hands-on play – perfect for your little doctor-to-be.
$39.97 on Amazon

 

IROO Mini Karaoke Machine
This portable mini karaoke machine features Bluetooth connectivity and offers 6-8 hours of playtime on a single charge, making it perfect for creating unforgettable home videos and endless fun with your rising star, available in a variety of playful colours.
$35.99 on Amazon


 

Baby Balance Bike
Encourage active play with this adorable baby bike. Available in a range of fun colours and no one will believe you snagged it for under $50!
$49.99 on Amazon
