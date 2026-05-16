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Father’s Day is here, and if you’re stumped on what to get the guy who insists he doesn’t need anything, you’re not alone. Dads can be notoriously tough to shop for, but this gift guide takes the guesswork out of the equation. Whether he’s into gadgets, grilling, golf, or heartfelt keepsakes, these thoughtful finds are guaranteed to hit the mark. From high-tech splurges to budget-friendly treasures, we’ve rounded up the best gifts for every type of dad (yes, even the one who says he has it all). The best part? Each one will remind him of you this Father’s Day–and for years to come.
Keep Dad’s beer ice-cold on hot summer days with these freeze-ready pint glasses. Filled with cooling gel and wrapped in a no-slip silicone grip, it’s the ultimate chill gift for backyard barbecues and beyond.
Made for Dad’s busy days, this soft, breathable cotton cap is perfect year-round. With a moisture-wicking sweatband and adjustable closure for a custom fit, it’s a comfortable accessory he’ll reach for again and again.
Give Dad a piece of history this Father’s Day with a 2025 uncirculated coin set. Featuring six pristine coins–including the elusive 50-cent piece–it’s a thoughtful, affordable gift for collectors and anyone who appreciates Canada’s heritage in mint condition.
If Dad appreciates a streamlined routine, this beard grooming set has him covered: a beard wash, lube and oil to cleanse, condition and soften facial hair and the skin underneath. Thoughtfully formulated and free from harsh ingredients, it’s a clean upgrade he’ll actually use.
If Dad loves to garden or take pride in his outdoor space, this sleek, fluted planter makes the perfect Father’s Day gift. Weather-resistant and Canadian-made, it’s a stylish upgrade for his prized greenery collection.
Is Dad is obsessed with keeping his car spotless? This powerful cordless vacuum is a game-changer. With long battery life, strong suction and easy-to-clean filters, it’s great for quick, thorough car cleanups.
This warm, woody spice fragrance captures Dad’s unwavering devotion. With notes of Sicilian lemon, coffee and patchouli, and a bottle adorned with the iconic Sacred Heart, it’s the perfect way to show him your love.
We’re loving the sillky colourblock stripes of these relaxed swim shorts–and something tells us Dad will, too. With multiple pockets, built-in mesh briefs and an elastic drawstring waist, it’s hard not to.
Up Dad’s skincare game with this powerful LED mask that does it all. It reduces fine lines and wrinkles, brightens dark circles and under-eye bags and calms post-shave irritation. It also helps even out skin tone and texture for healthier looking skin.
We love a ‘we gift’–especially when it entails ice cream. With 13 one-touch programs (including six soft serve settings!), Dad can whip up custom frozen treats that’ll make him the hero of dessert time.
If Dad’s all about his health (and his tech), the Samsung Galaxy Ring is the ultimate upgrade. With advanced fitness tracking, a sleek, durable design and up to seven days of battery life, it’s seriously powerful.
If Dad takes his grilling seriously, this high-performance BBQ is the ultimate gift. With precise heat control and cast iron searing grids, he’ll be smoking, roasting and searing like a pro all season long.
Dad’s screen time, but better. With vibrant Quantum Dot colour, motion-smoothing technology and a sleek, slim profile, this AI-powered TV delivers stunning visuals for movie marathons, game days and all his must-watch moments.
For the Dad with discerning taste, this bestselling silver chain is a timeless addition to his jewellery collection–and a daily reminder of your love. Bonus: the length is customizable for the perfect fit.
Part of Lojel’s exclusive Sangria collection, the Cubo Fit is perfect for jet-setting dads. With a compact profile, roomy interior and smart compartments, it’s sure to keep him organized whether he’s traveling for work or a family getaway.
Give Dad the gift of smarter commuting with this sleek, practical four-piece set. Featuring a durable backpack, RFID-blocking wallet, self-cleaning water bottle and padded laptop sleeve, The Commuter Set upgrades his daily routine in style. Bonus: you can customize the colours just for him.
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