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The Curator

The ultimate Father’s Day gift guide for every budget

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted May 16, 2026 9:00 am
2 min read
From high-tech splurges to budget-friendly treasures and beyond. View image in full screen
From high-tech splurges to budget-friendly treasures and beyond.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Father’s Day is here, and if you’re stumped on what to get the guy who insists he doesn’t need anything, you’re not alone. Dads can be notoriously tough to shop for, but this gift guide takes the guesswork out of the equation. Whether he’s into gadgets, grilling, golf, or heartfelt keepsakes, these thoughtful finds are guaranteed to hit the mark. From high-tech splurges to budget-friendly treasures, we’ve rounded up the best gifts for every type of dad (yes, even the one who says he has it all). The best part? Each one will remind him of you this Father’s Day–and for years to come.

 

$25 and under

Apple AirTag
For the *forgetful* Dad, an Apple AirTag will keep prized belongings in check at all times. The straightforward one-tap setup seamlessly syncs to your iPhone or iPad for easy tracking.
$38.99 on Amazon
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Vulkit Credit Card Holder
This sleek holder is the perfect barely-there accessory to keep Dad’s cards organized. It’s so slim and lightweight, they won’t even feel it in their pocket.
$19.99 on Amazon

 

Chaoren Men's Belt
With its customizable fit and timeless design, this stylish men’s belt is a Father’s Day gift he’ll wear—and appreciate—time and time again.
$13.99 on Amazon

 

Dove Men+Care Whole Body Deodorant Spray
Give Dad all-day confidence with this dermatologist-tested whole body deodorant. It fights odour all over and features a refreshing amber and cedarwood scent he’ll love.
$19.27 on Amazon
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Golf Ball Whiskey Chillers Set
Tee up the perfect Father’s Day gift with these golden golf ball whiskey chillers. They keep drinks cold without dilution and come boxed with steel tongs for sipping in style. Cheers to Dad!
$63.37 on Amazon

 

Host Freeze Beer Glasses
Keep Dad’s beer ice-cold on hot summer days with these freeze-ready pint glasses. Filled with cooling gel and wrapped in a no-slip silicone grip, it’s the ultimate chill gift for backyard barbecues and beyond.
$65.72 on Amazon $20.99 at Wayfair.ca

 

Oxford Cloth Toiletry Bag
With multiple compartments and a sleek, travel-friendly design, this toiletry bag is the perfect Father’s Day gift for the guy who takes grooming seriously.
$18.77 on Amazon (was $23.86)
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You may also like:

Super Dad Socks – $14

“My Favourite Child Gave Me This Mug” Mug – $14.99

Father’s Day Wrapping Paper – $18.96

Magnetic Wristband Tool Holder – $19.95

The Grillfather BBQ Apron – $19.99

 

$50 and under

Zenottic Square Polarized Sunglasses
For the Dad with discerning taste, these stylish specs will become his go-to for sunny days spent BBQing and beyond–in style.
$39.99 on Amazon
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Best Father's Day gifts 2025
Dad's Story: A Memory and Keepsake Journal for My Family
Want to capture Dad’s treasured memories and timeless wisdom? This keepsake journal helps him share his story, making it a heartfelt gift that lasts for generations.
$32.5 on Amazon (was $34.95)

 

Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box
If Dad likes his food hot, he needs this electric lunch box ASAP. With a detachable cord and spill-proof lid, it’s the perfect on-the-go gift for warm meals anywhere.
$34.98 on Amazon (was $39.98)

 

GOLDEN HOUR Men's Watch
This sleek timepiece is the ultimate stylish gift for Dad. Its sharp-looking black-grey encasement is guaranteed to elevate any outfit.
$55.99 on Amazon
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Catch Co Mystery Tackle Box
*Hook* Dad up with this Mystery Tackle Box, packed with top freshwater bass baits, lures and expert tips to boost his fishing game.
$29.99 on Amazon

 

Best Father's Day gifts 2025
Classic Ball Cap Wash
Made for Dad’s busy days, this soft, breathable cotton cap is perfect year-round. With a moisture-wicking sweatband and adjustable closure for a custom fit, it’s a comfortable accessory he’ll reach for again and again.
$38 at Lululemon

 

Classic Uncirculated Coin Set (2026)
Give Dad a piece of history this Father’s Day with a 2025 uncirculated coin set. Featuring six pristine coins–including the elusive 50-cent piece–it’s a thoughtful, affordable gift for collectors and anyone who appreciates Canada’s heritage in mint condition.
$26.95 at Royal Canadian Mint
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You may also like:

Garden Tool Set – $26.90

BrownNoise Sound Machine – $29.99

3-in-1 Charging Station – $39.99

Fellow Carter Move Travel Mug – $43

SAXX Underwear Co. Men’s Underwear – $46.95

 

$100 and under

Dove Grey Cups
For the Dad who savours his morning brew, these handmade porcelain cup are a thoughtful upgrade. Crafted in Portugal, their smooth finish and heat-retaining design make every sip feel special.
$79 at Fable
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Jack Black Beard Grooming Set
If Dad appreciates a streamlined routine, this beard grooming set has him covered: a beard wash, lube and oil to cleanse, condition and soften facial hair and the skin underneath. Thoughtfully formulated and free from harsh ingredients, it’s a clean upgrade he’ll actually use.
$43.68 on Amazon (was $52)

 

LEGO Technic Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Toy Car
For the car and LEGO lover, this Technic Chevrolet Corvette Stingray set is a must have. With 732 pieces and cool features like a working engine and steering, it’s a fun, hands-on gift he’ll love.
$68.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

 

Best Father's Day gifts 2025
Metro Folio Kit
For the dad who’s always on the move, the Metro Folio Kit is the perfect versatile companion. Made from water-resistant vegan leather, it easily holds passports, tablets, cards and more.
$75 at Monos
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Nekteck Shiatsu Back Neck Massager
Allow Dad to unwind with this powerful deep-Shiatsu neck and shoulder massager. Featuring adjustable intensity, soothing heat and easy-to-use straps, it relieves muscle soreness anytime, anywhere.
$44.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

 

Under Armour Mens Charged Commit Trainer 4 Sneaker
Dad’s gym sessions just became more stylish. These lightweight, breathable sneakers provide flexible support, cushioned comfort and reliable traction–perfect for keeping up with his active lifestyle.
$90.77 on Amazon

 

Indoor Putting Green with Ball Return
Help Dad perfect his swing with this nine-foot indoor putting green. Featuring alignment guides and a continuous automatic ball return, it brings the feel of a real course right to his fingertips.
$74.93 on Amazon
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Veradek Demi Series Long Planter
If Dad loves to garden or take pride in his outdoor space, this sleek, fluted planter makes the perfect Father’s Day gift. Weather-resistant and Canadian-made, it’s a stylish upgrade for his prized greenery collection.
$71.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

 

Black+Decker dustbuster Handheld Vacuum
Is Dad is obsessed with keeping his car spotless? This powerful cordless vacuum is a game-changer. With long battery life, strong suction and easy-to-clean filters, it’s great for quick, thorough car cleanups.
$64.98 on Amazon (was $99.99)

 

You may also like:

Amazon Basics Neoprene Dumbbell Hand Weights – $63.38

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Govee Smart Light Bulbs – $69.99

Magcubic Projector 4K with WiFi and Bluetooth – $69.99

Titleist 2025 Pro V1x Golf Balls – $74.99

Wrangler Hardside Carry-on – $75.62

 

 

$250 and under

Dolce&Gabbana Devotion Eau de Parfum For Men
Dolce&Gabbana Devotion Eau de Parfum For Men
This warm, woody spice fragrance captures Dad’s unwavering devotion. With notes of Sicilian lemon, coffee and patchouli, and a bottle adorned with the iconic Sacred Heart, it’s the perfect way to show him your love.
$157 at Sephora
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Manscaped The Handyman Compact Face Shaver
Busy Dads (read: all Dads) will love The Handyman—a sleek, compact shaver with dual blades for a quick, precise trim. Waterproof and travel-ready, it’s a practical gift he’s sure to adore.
$109.99 on Amazon

 

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
Cold coffee? Don’t know ’em–and neither will Dad, thanks to this self-heating smart mug. It keeps drinks warm for up to 80 minutes or all day on its charger.
$129.99 on Amazon

 

Worx WG163 GT 3.0 20V Cordless Grass Trimmer
If Dad is forever doing yard work, this trimmer’s quick switch between trimmer and edger modes, adjustable handle and tilting head will make tackling every corner and slope s breeze.
$183.5 on Amazon (was $192.98)
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Best Father's Day gifts 2025
OAS Waver Stripe Swim Shorts
We’re loving the sillky colourblock stripes of these relaxed swim shorts–and something tells us Dad will, too. With multiple pockets, built-in mesh briefs and an elastic drawstring waist, it’s hard not to.
$130 at Harry Rosen

 

Nespresso by Breville Vertuo Next
With this Nespresso Vertuo Next machine, Dad can play barista from home, brewing silky-smooth lattés, espressos and more with the touch of a button.
$159.59 on Amazon (was $249)

 

Best Father's Day gifts 2025
YETI 45 Ice Bucket
If Dad loves to entertain, this sleek cooler is a backyard hero. It fits over 50 cans or a pony keg, keeps drinks ice-cold and even accommodates wine bottles for the ultimate party.
$250 on Amazon $250 at YETI.ca
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You may also like:

Travel and Airplane Pillow – $59.99

Google Fitbit Inspire 3 – $129.94

Logitech Zone Vibe 100 Wireless Headphones – $129.99

UGG Men’s Ascot Slippers – $137.94

Keenray Bucket Style Towel Warmer – $142.99

 

 

Splurge-worthy gifts

Omnilux Men
Up Dad’s skincare game with this powerful LED mask that does it all. It reduces fine lines and wrinkles, brightens dark circles and under-eye bags and calms post-shave irritation. It also helps even out skin tone and texture for healthier looking skin.
$535 at Omnilux
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Ninja CREAMi Swirl Ice Cream and Soft Serve Maker
We love a ‘we gift’–especially when it entails ice cream. With 13 one-touch programs (including six soft serve settings!), Dad can whip up custom frozen treats that’ll make him the hero of dessert time.
$299.98 on Amazon (was $329.98)

 

Samsung Galaxy Ring
If Dad’s all about his health (and his tech), the Samsung Galaxy Ring is the ultimate upgrade. With advanced fitness tracking, a sleek, durable design and up to seven days of battery life, it’s seriously powerful.
$549.98 on Amazon $549.99 at BestBuy

 

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0
Made for camping, tailgates, or just fireside chats in the backyard, this portable fire pit is a must-have. It’s easy to clean, and built for unforgettable outdoor moments with Dad.
$209.99 on Amazon (was $271.99)
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DJI Neo Mini Drone with 4K UHD
For the dad who’s always chasing adventure (or the kids), the ultra-light DJI Neo drone is the perfect gift. With 4K video, hands-free flying and smart tracking, he can easily capture epic memories.
$175 on Amazon (was $245)

 

Napoleon PRO 22-Inch Charcoal Kettle Grill
If Dad takes his grilling seriously, this high-performance BBQ is the ultimate gift. With precise heat control and cast iron searing grids, he’ll be smoking, roasting and searing like a pro all season long.
$339 on Amazon (was $399) $399.99 at Canadian Tire

 

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
For the Dad who never skips a workout–or a beat–these earbuds are the best training companion. He can enjoy every rep and run, thanks to their secure fit, sweat resistance and immersive sound.
$349.95 on Amazon $349.99 at BestBuy
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SAMSUNG 75-Inch QLED Q7F 4K Smart TV
Dad’s screen time, but better. With vibrant Quantum Dot colour, motion-smoothing technology and a sleek, slim profile, this AI-powered TV delivers stunning visuals for movie marathons, game days and all his must-watch moments.
$998 on Amazon (was $1198) $1,499.99 at BestBuy

 

Best Father's Day gifts 2025
Flat Curb Chain Necklace
For the Dad with discerning taste, this bestselling silver chain is a timeless addition to his jewellery collection–and a daily reminder of your love. Bonus: the length is customizable for the perfect fit.
$198 at Mejuri

 

Sonos Beam Gen 2
Upgrade Dad’s listening experience with the new Beam featuring Dolby Atmos. It delivers immersive, 3D sound that brings movies, games and tunes to life like never before.
$615.79 on Amazon
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Father's Day gift guide 2025
Lojel Cubo Fit Luggage
Part of Lojel’s exclusive Sangria collection, the Cubo Fit is perfect for jet-setting dads. With a compact profile, roomy interior and smart compartments, it’s sure to keep him organized whether he’s traveling for work or a family getaway.
$610 at Lojel

 

Best Father's Day gifts 2025
The Commuter Set
Give Dad the gift of smarter commuting with this sleek, practical four-piece set. Featuring a durable backpack, RFID-blocking wallet, self-cleaning water bottle and padded laptop sleeve, The Commuter Set upgrades his daily routine in style. Bonus: you can customize the colours just for him.
$480 at Monos

 

Best Father's Day gifts 2025
ErgoChair Mesh
This ergonomic chair’s breathable mesh design and fully adjustable features will keep Dad comfortable and productive–whether he’s grinding through emails or gaming after hours.
$859 at autonomous
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You may also like:

Holme & Hadfield 17-Slot Watch Display Case – $327.99

TheraGun Prime Therapy Massage Gun – $399

Kobo Elipsa 2E eReader – $499.99

Dyson Hot+Cool Fan Heater – $549.99

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle – $699.99

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