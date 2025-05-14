Bring on BBQ season with these *sizzling* picks

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you come from a long line of die-hard grillers (also known as Grillaholics) or you’re new to BBQ culture and its endless hallway of mod con’s–the very idea of barbecuing has become as coveted as the actual eating part. And as a semi-seasoned pro myself? I’m here for all of it.

The Holy Grill!

Shine up the Airstream, break out the gingham tablecloth and cue the country music!

Story continues below advertisement

Napoleon 22-inch Charcoal Kettle Grill I have a soft spot for this Canadian-made Charcoal Kettle Grill by Napolean. Complete with a 22-inch kettle, you can also add wood chips and chunks for smoking. And how cute is this compact silhouette? $269.99 at luxebbq.ca

Outset Verde Wooden Grill Scraper Made from a recycled composite that feels like a heavy-duty wood, this dual-handled scraper safely cleans both square and rectangular grills made of any material. And no risk of hazardous metal bristles anywhere near your cookout kingdom. $17.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Q-Swiper BBQ Grill Cleaner Set In my Whistler neighbourhood, we have bears to consider. A spotless ‘cue is a mountain must. $42.99 on Amazon

Natural Stripes Vinyl Tablecloth Cleanup will be a breeze after your paella party with this phthalate-free vinyl table cloth that is well-priced, wipeable and perfectly preppy. Starting at $18 at Simons

You may also like:

Heavy Duty Food Tongs – $16.99

Story continues below advertisement

BBQ Grill Brushes – $20.39

Wireless Meat Thermometer – $89.99

Extra Toppings

If you happen to fall down the BBQ accessories rabbit hole, you’ll pass through a gauntlet of trendy gadgets and widgets–many with a short shelf life. These picks pass my stress test

Retro Grease-Proof Burger Wrappers The bliss of handing out burgers in an old school, diner-style wrapper? Worth it. $23.97 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Outdoor Grill Table Cart I never have enough prep or serve space next to my BBQ’s pizza oven, so this foldable grill cart is a red-hot sizzling yes. $155.99 on Amazon

Glass Olive Oil Sprayer I appreciate that this elegant oil spray mister (complete with waste-savvy portion control) is made of glass, not plastic. $16.14 on Amazon (was $19.99)

8-inch Grilling Basket A grill basket is the cashmere cardigan of BBQ accessories. Practical and classic. $25.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Large Grill Mat for Outdoor Grill – $46.99

Grill Caddy – $49.99

34-Piece BBQ Grill Accessories Set – $49.99

All the Fixings

Because fashion matters–even when you’re grilling.

Leather Accents Canvas Accessories As much as I’m a summer-in-Provence linen apron kind of girl, I appreciate the toughness and perfect tan tone of this canvas coverup from Canadian retailer Simons. $35 at Simons

Story continues below advertisement

Before you call me ridiculous, envision just sliding on these chalk pink leather clogs at the door before you zip outside to check on the chicken. $315 at Poppy Barley

Dansko Baylor If a lower heel and a buckle is more your thing, meet the cult status clog brand Dansko. $209.98 at The Right Shoe

Patch Pocket Open Cardigan Why not bring Quiet Luxury to backyard BBQ season? This cozy summer cardi comes in four other colours including an aqua green and cottage blue. $50 at Simons

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Womens Polarized Sunglasses – $26.99

Women’s Mens Wide Brim Straw Panama Hat – $31.49

Long Sleeve Knit Crew Neck – $36.99