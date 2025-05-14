Bring on BBQ season with these *sizzling* picks

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Whether you come from a long line of die-hard grillers (also known as Grillaholics) or you’re new to BBQ culture and its endless hallway of mod con’s–the very idea of barbecuing has become as coveted as the actual eating part. And as a semi-seasoned pro myself? I’m here for all of it.
The Holy Grill!
Shine up the Airstream, break out the gingham tablecloth and cue the country music!
I have a soft spot for this Canadian-made Charcoal Kettle Grill by Napolean. Complete with a 22-inch kettle, you can also add wood chips and chunks for smoking. And how cute is this compact silhouette?
Made from a recycled composite that feels like a heavy-duty wood, this dual-handled scraper safely cleans both square and rectangular grills made of any material. And no risk of hazardous metal bristles anywhere near your cookout kingdom.
