Bring on BBQ season with these *sizzling* picks

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted May 14, 2025 8:00 am
1 min read
BBQ must-haves View image in full screen
Shine up the Airstream, break out the gingham tablecloth and cue the country music!.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you come from a long line of die-hard grillers (also known as Grillaholics) or you’re new to BBQ culture and its endless hallway of mod con’s–the very idea of barbecuing has become as coveted as the actual eating part. And as a semi-seasoned pro myself? I’m here for all of it.

 

The Holy Grill!

Shine up the Airstream, break out the gingham tablecloth and cue the country music!

BBQ 7 in 1 Grill Spatula
More than just a pretty face, this sturdy 7-in-1 multi-spatula can flip, cut, fork–and even bottle open. Woot!
$21.99 on Amazon (was $30.99)

 

Napoleon 22-inch Charcoal Kettle Grill
I have a soft spot for this Canadian-made Charcoal Kettle Grill by Napolean. Complete with a 22-inch kettle, you can also add wood chips and chunks for smoking. And how cute is this compact silhouette?
$269.99 at luxebbq.ca

 

Outset Verde Wooden Grill Scraper
Made from a recycled composite that feels like a heavy-duty wood, this dual-handled scraper safely cleans both square and rectangular grills made of any material. And no risk of hazardous metal bristles anywhere near your cookout kingdom.
$17.99 on Amazon
Q-Swiper BBQ Grill Cleaner Set
In my Whistler neighbourhood, we have bears to consider. A spotless ‘cue is a mountain must.
$42.99 on Amazon

 

Natural Stripes Vinyl Tablecloth
Cleanup will be a breeze after your paella party with this phthalate-free vinyl table cloth that is well-priced, wipeable and perfectly preppy.
Starting at $18 at Simons

 

You may also like:

Heavy Duty Food Tongs – $16.99

BBQ Grill Brushes – $20.39

Wireless Meat Thermometer – $89.99

 

Extra Toppings

If you happen to fall down the BBQ accessories rabbit hole, you’ll pass through a gauntlet of trendy gadgets and widgets–many with a short shelf life. These picks pass my stress test

 

Retro Grease-Proof Burger Wrappers
The bliss of handing out burgers in an old school, diner-style wrapper? Worth it.
$23.97 on Amazon
Outdoor Grill Table Cart
I never have enough prep or serve space next to my BBQ’s pizza oven, so this foldable grill cart is a red-hot sizzling yes.
$155.99 on Amazon

 

Glass Olive Oil Sprayer
I appreciate that this elegant oil spray mister (complete with waste-savvy portion control) is made of glass, not plastic.
$16.14 on Amazon (was $19.99)
More Recommendations

 

8-inch Grilling Basket
A grill basket is the cashmere cardigan of BBQ accessories. Practical and classic.
$25.99 on Amazon
You may also like:

Large Grill Mat for Outdoor Grill – $46.99

Grill Caddy – $49.99

34-Piece BBQ Grill Accessories Set – $49.99

 

All the Fixings

Because fashion matters–even when you’re grilling.

 

Leather Accents Canvas Accessories
As much as I’m a summer-in-Provence linen apron kind of girl, I appreciate the toughness and perfect tan tone of this canvas coverup from Canadian retailer Simons.
$35 at Simons
Before you call me ridiculous, envision just sliding on these chalk pink leather clogs at the door before you zip outside to check on the chicken.
$315 at Poppy Barley

 

Dansko Baylor
If a lower heel and a buckle is more your thing, meet the cult status clog brand Dansko.
$209.98 at The Right Shoe

 

Patch Pocket Open Cardigan
Why not bring Quiet Luxury to backyard BBQ season? This cozy summer cardi comes in four other colours including an aqua green and cottage blue.
$50 at Simons
You may also like:

Womens Polarized Sunglasses – $26.99

Women’s Mens Wide Brim Straw Panama Hat – $31.49

Long Sleeve Knit Crew Neck – $36.99

More from The Curator
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
