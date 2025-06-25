12 essential tips for first-time campers

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you’re a newbie camper or a seasoned pro, the benefits of camping are countless. Camping allows you to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of city life, to connect to nature in a way few other activities can, and to discover local beauty and wildlife (often not far from where you live). The barrier to entry is relatively low and it’s certainly a less expensive lodging option than many other ways to vacation—especially once you’ve acquired a few camping essentials.

But, while camping is arguably less about the frills and creature comforts, there is also no reason to rough it, especially if you’re new to sleeping outdoors. In fact, by ensuring you have these must-haves, you may see camping become one of your favourite ways to spend your summer holidays.

1. Adventure favours the prepared

Unigear Rain Fly Hammock One camping hack that will leave you feeling like a pro even if you’re not a seasoned camper is to string up a tarp over your tent, so that even if it rains, you’ve got extra protection from the elements (tents are prone to leaks over time so it is a good way to extend the life of yours). It can also expand your seating area, so more of your campmates can hang out. It’s truly a versatile (and durable) piece of equipment, that doesn’t take up a lot of space and that you’ll be glad to have on-hand in the event the weather shifts. We recommend the largest size of this Unigear Rain Fly Hammock. There really are so many ways to set it up, so you can work with the trees, posts and whatever else is available around you on your campsite. $53.99 on Amazon

Guard Shield Tarps Heavy Duty Waterproof If you want to take this an extra step, add this Guard Shield Heavy Duty Waterproof Tarp or a tent footprint beneath your tent as well, to help preserve the base of your tent and as an added layer of insulation. $26.99 on Amazon

2. The original multitool is not what you think

Paracord Camping Rope Another incredibly useful piece of gear in any camper’s toolkit is parachute cord—so called because it was used in the suspension lines of parachutes, particularly during the Second World War. It is a nylon utility rope, interwoven with 32 strands that can be taken apart to suit your needs—such as stringing up your tarp. We like this bright apricot option, for visibility allowing you to easily follow the lines where there may be lots of green and brown. $26.99 on Amazon

3. Shelter-seeker

Coleman Dome Tent Of course, it’s difficult (though not impossible) to go camping without some sort of shelter. While we’ll leave lean-tos and other make-shift shelter to wilderness pros, a good, durable and easy-to-assemble tent really is the only piece of equipment you truly need (and should invest in). If you have a quality tent, you will remain dry and warm, even when your environs are anything but. Of course, you should match the size of your tent’s capacity with how many people you reasonably expect it to house (for singles, that’s usually a two-person tent, or larger options for families). If you really want to dig deeper, there are so many tent options out there, you can certainly find almost any features for a variety of situations, but we recommend starting with this quality Coleman Dome Tent that is easy to assemble (and disassemble). $155.28 on Amazon

4. Think layers

Z Lite Sol Ultralight Foam Mat Once you have the exterior of your shelter secured, you can begin to think about how to make the inside of your tent comfy and cozy. One game-changing item is a sleeping pad. Having even a slight layer or barrier between your sleeping bag and the tent floor beneath can make a huge difference to any camper’s sleep quality. Sleeping pads these days are so lightweight (often self-inflating), that it’s a shame not to bring it along when it can make such a huge impact on comfort and insulation. Therm-a-Rest makes many great sleeping pad options, but this Z Lite Sol Ultralight Foam mat is a great start for those new to camping. $79.95 on Amazon

5. Cozy vibes for bedtime

Coleman 45°F Double Sleeping Bag While you may only be inside your tent at bedtime, it’s still important to consider what that might feel like as the night cools. Good sleep (even in fresh air) often follows some setup, so a sleeping bag definitely plays a key role here. Even if you’re not co-sleeping with a tentmate, we love this Coleman Double Sleeping bag. It can be divided into two separate bags or combined into a single, larger bag. The extra coverage may just get you the best sleep in the wild. Oh, and pro-tip: bring your own pillow. It’s a small luxury that is worth its weight in slumber. $187.65 on Amazon

6. A canopy that doubles as a kitchen tent

Coleman Screened Canopy Tent with Instant Setup If you expect to be tenting for more than a couple of days, you may want to consider bringing along a canopy to serve as a spot to sit and eat in. This is especially a good idea if the forecast calls for rain at any point. You can certainly set up another tarp to do the job, but we like the ease and simplicity of this Coleman Screened Canopy (also because it provides some protection against mosquitoes and flies as well, and because you can modify it to either include the base and screens or leave these areas exposed). $186.98 on Amazon

7. A seat for your seat

Shabrie Oversized Camping Chair While you may spend much of the day in motion, hiking, exploring the park or swimming, you should also bring some seating options for those slower moments. Whether it’s to sit around the campfire to tell your favourite tall tales or to take a midday break, you’ll want a light-yet-comfy camping chair that doesn’t take up too much cargo space. You may just find it becomes your favourite camping accessory. We like this Shabrie Oversized Camping Chair if you have the room. $147 at Wayfair

Outdoors Oversized Heavy Duty Camping Chair And if you don’t have the space, opt for this heavy duty option. $108 at Wayfair

8. A quality campfire must-have

Coghlan's Camp Axe One of the great pleasures of camping is, well, a campfire. But while you can lose yourself to technique on how to lay a proper fire (and whether you prefer the log cabin or tepee method), you’ll undoubtedly need to chop some kindling and firewood. For that you’ll need a camp axe, such as this simple, no-frills option from Walmart. $19 at Walmart

Jovati Camping Water Container Just remember to put the fire out before you turn in. For that, we recommend this foldable bucket. $11 at Walmart

9. A reliable light source

PETZL TIKKINA Headlamp Many camping sites limit lighting (for obvious reasons). This adds to the ambiance of being in relative wilderness, without light pollution. But you may still need to find your way around the campsite (bathroom break?). And if you invest in a single piece of lighting equipment, make it a headlamp. It is highly portable, leaves you hands-free and points in the direction you’re looking at. Petzl is a great, reliable brand, and we recommend this PETZL TIKKINA 300 lumen option. $39.92 on Amazon

10. Keep your food cool even in hot weather

YETI Tundra 45-Quart Cooler Whether to keep your bevvies cold, or food chilled, you’ll need some place to stow these things. A little planning ahead will help you relax and unwind when you’re by the fire or at the beach, and feel for a quick bite or a refreshing drink. For this we recommend a durable, quality cooler. This large-capacity cooler will not only keep your items colder for longer, it also promises to last longer. $425 on Amazon

11. Easy-to-pack camping stoves

Coleman Cascade 18 Propane Camping Stove If you don’t want to rely on a campfire for a warm meal, we now have plenty of options for portable, easy to pack camping stoves. We guarantee, cowboy eggs never tasted so good than after a night camping out. To see what we mean, try this Coleman Cascade Propane Camping Stove. $69.98 on Amazon

Propane Fuel Cylinders Just note you’ll need to get the 16 oz propane cylinder and fill it separately. $54.98 on Amazon

12. Don't forget the First Aid Kit!

Central Outdoor First Aid Kit While you can spend a lot of time and money preparing for all sorts of wilderness emergency scenarios (as this writer has), unless you are venturing deep into the woods and are sticking with well-trafficked and well-serviced camp sites, likely a basic First Aid Kit will be sufficient for beginner camping purposes—especially if you’re within quick reach of a local hospital and have cell reception (but do spend some time considering your individual needs here as well as what you might encounter). You’ll want your kit to have tick removal items, in addition to some staples like sterile bandages, bleeding, burn and wound care, blisters and a couple key tools (scissors, tweezers, and the like). This kit includes those in addition to a few extras. $23.95 on Amazon

