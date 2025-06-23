Beat the heat: Your ultimate guide to summer sleep

Send this page to someone via email

If summer nights leave sweating through your sheets, you’re not alone. Hot sleepers know the struggle is real–but relief is possible. From breathable bamboo pajamas and cooling blankets to tech-y sleep aids, we’ve rounded up the best products to help you chill out and sleep soundly. Get ready to catch some serious zzz’s.

Percale Bed Sheets Crafted from breathable cotton percale, these crisp, hotel-quality sheets are cool to the touch and ideal for hot sleepers. Lightweight and airy, they make sweltering summer nights feel like a breeze. $153 at Silk & Snow

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Meet your summer sleep sidekick. This sleek, bladeless purifier and fan combo cools the room while quietly filtering allergens and pollutants, creating a cleaner, crisper bedtime atmosphere. $699.99 on Amazon $799.99 at Dyson

Buffy Comforter Cloud Queen Comforter True to its name, this ultra-light comforter feels like sleeping under a cloud. The breathable eucalyptus fabric and recycled fill regulate temperature and wick moisture, making it a dream for sweaty sleepers. $219.99 on Amazon

Embr Wave Wearable Personalized Relief Wristband This futuristic wristband gives you instant cooling relief at the press of a button. Perfect for drifting off in stuffy rooms or handling hot flashes, it offers science-backed, personal climate control. $399.99 on Amazon

Cherrydew Women Bamboo Cooling Pajamas Stay cute and chill all night long in these buttery-soft bamboo PJs. Naturally breathable and moisture-wicking, they’re tailor-made for summer nights when you just can’t cool down. $45.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

Geht Cooling Blanket Ditch the night sweats with this double-sided cooling blanket. Crafted with cooling plant-based fibers, it actively draws heat away from your body, offering instant relief as soon as you slip under it. $139.9 on Amazon

Bamboo Mattress Topper Give your mattress a hot-weather upgrade. This cooling bamboo topper adds a plush layer of breathable comfort while regulating temperature to help you stay dry and dream through muggy nights. $94.99 on Amazon

Blissy Silk Sleep Mask Block out light and heat with this luxe silk mask. Naturally cool and gentle on skin, it’s a game-changer for beauty sleep–especially when your room feels like a sauna. $52.16 on Amazon

Aveda Botanical Kinetics Intense Hydrating Masque Hot weather can leave your skin parched. This refreshing gel mask delivers an instant hydration surge, thanks to plant-powered humectants, making it the perfect pre-bed treat. $43 on Amazon

David Archy Men's Bamboo Sleep Shorts Made for guys who run hot, these bamboo sleep shorts are breathable and moisture-wicking. They keep things cool and comfy all night long. $38.23 on Amazon (was $50.99)

