The Curator

Beat the heat: Your ultimate guide to summer sleep

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted June 23, 2025 8:30 pm
1 min read
summer sleep 101 View image in full screen
Back view of anonymous woman in sleepwear raising arms and stretching body while sitting on bed in morning in light bedroom.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If summer nights leave sweating through your sheets, you’re not alone. Hot sleepers know the struggle is real–but relief is possible. From breathable bamboo pajamas and cooling blankets to tech-y sleep aids, we’ve rounded up the best products to help you chill out and sleep soundly. Get ready to catch some serious zzz’s.

 

best cooling products for hot sleepers
Percale Bed Sheets
Crafted from breathable cotton percale, these crisp, hotel-quality sheets are cool to the touch and ideal for hot sleepers. Lightweight and airy, they make sweltering summer nights feel like a breeze.
$153 at Silk & Snow
Story continues below advertisement

 

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07
Meet your summer sleep sidekick. This sleek, bladeless purifier and fan combo cools the room while quietly filtering allergens and pollutants, creating a cleaner, crisper bedtime atmosphere.
$699.99 on Amazon $799.99 at Dyson

 

best cooling products for hot sleepers
Buffy Comforter Cloud Queen Comforter
True to its name, this ultra-light comforter feels like sleeping under a cloud. The breathable eucalyptus fabric and recycled fill regulate temperature and wick moisture, making it a dream for sweaty sleepers.
$219.99 on Amazon

 

Embr Wave Wearable Personalized Relief Wristband
This futuristic wristband gives you instant cooling relief at the press of a button. Perfect for drifting off in stuffy rooms or handling hot flashes, it offers science-backed, personal climate control.
$399.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Cherrydew Women Bamboo Cooling Pajamas
Stay cute and chill all night long in these buttery-soft bamboo PJs. Naturally breathable and moisture-wicking, they’re tailor-made for summer nights when you just can’t cool down.
$45.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

 

You may also like:

Revive Sleep Therapy Red Light Bulb – $43.08

Soundcore Sleep A20 by Anker Wireless Earbuds – $159.99

Hatch Restore 3 Sunrise Alarm Clock – $229.99

 

Geht Cooling Blanket
Ditch the night sweats with this double-sided cooling blanket. Crafted with cooling plant-based fibers, it actively draws heat away from your body, offering instant relief as soon as you slip under it.
$139.9 on Amazon
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

Bamboo Mattress Topper
Give your mattress a hot-weather upgrade. This cooling bamboo topper adds a plush layer of breathable comfort while regulating temperature to help you stay dry and dream through muggy nights.
$94.99 on Amazon

 

Blissy Silk Sleep Mask
Block out light and heat with this luxe silk mask. Naturally cool and gentle on skin, it’s a game-changer for beauty sleep–especially when your room feels like a sauna.
$52.16 on Amazon

 

Aveda Botanical Kinetics Intense Hydrating Masque
Hot weather can leave your skin parched. This refreshing gel mask delivers an instant hydration surge, thanks to plant-powered humectants, making it the perfect pre-bed treat.
$43 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

David Archy Men's Bamboo Sleep Shorts
Made for guys who run hot, these bamboo sleep shorts are breathable and moisture-wicking. They keep things cool and comfy all night long.
$38.23 on Amazon (was $50.99)

 

You may also like:

Jamieson Magnesium Night – $10.42

Cooling Towel – $19.99

Veehoo Cooling Elevated Dog Bed – $85.49

