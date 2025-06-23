Beat the heat: Your ultimate guide to summer sleep

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
If summer nights leave sweating through your sheets, you’re not alone. Hot sleepers know the struggle is real–but relief is possible. From breathable bamboo pajamas and cooling blankets to tech-y sleep aids, we’ve rounded up the best products to help you chill out and sleep soundly. Get ready to catch some serious zzz’s.
True to its name, this ultra-light comforter feels like sleeping under a cloud. The breathable eucalyptus fabric and recycled fill regulate temperature and wick moisture, making it a dream for sweaty sleepers.
This futuristic wristband gives you instant cooling relief at the press of a button. Perfect for drifting off in stuffy rooms or handling hot flashes, it offers science-backed, personal climate control.
Ditch the night sweats with this double-sided cooling blanket. Crafted with cooling plant-based fibers, it actively draws heat away from your body, offering instant relief as soon as you slip under it.
