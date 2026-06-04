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Forget squeaky springs and stiff mattresses – today’s best sleeper sofas are designed for real life, from condos and small spaces to year-round use and overnight guests. Whether you’re searching for a compact sleeper sofa, sectional sleeper sofa or stylish pull-out couch, these sofa beds combine comfort, durability and easy conversions without sacrificing looks, no matter your need. From Canadian favourites Article, Simons and Cozey to Walmart, Amazon and more, there is something to suit every budget, style and need.

Quick Pick Summary

Best Sectional Sleeper Sofa: Article Landry Right Storage Sleeper Sectional in Napa Dove

Best Budget Sleeper Sofa: GEARIVY Convertible Sleeper Sofa Bed

Best for Everyday Use: Sundays Sleep Over Sofa Bed

Best for Small Spaces: Cozey Orion 1 Seater Single Sofa Bed

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What to look for in a sleeper sofa

To find the best sleeper sofa for you, consider how often it will be used for sleeping, the size of your space, mattress or cushion construction, ease and type of conversion, as well as what storage features you’d want and the overall style that best suits your home. The good news is, with so many options today, you’re sure to find what you need.

Best Sectional Sleeper Sofa

Landry Right Storage Sleeper Sectional - Napa Dove Proof that a sectional sleeper sofa can look great and still be comfortable and genuinely functional, the Landry leaves outdated sofa bed stereotypes behind. Its clean-lined silhouette and sleigh-style arms give it a polished, contemporary look, while the pull-out memory foam mattress and hidden chaise storage make hosting guests hassle-free – especially in condos and small spaces. It’s a perfect pick for those who want the option to host overnight guests without the added footprint of a bed. $4,049 on Article

Best Budget Sleeper Sofas

GEARIVY Convertible Sleeper Sofa Bed Made for flexible, busy lives, this corduroy sofa bed shifts effortlessly from everyday seating to a roomy sleep surface for visiting friends or family or even for lounging. Its soft, textured upholstery adds warmth to any space, while the modular, no-assembly design makes setup instant. Washable covers and a generous floor-level layout enhance practicality and ease, making this a top pick for both functionality and comfort. $499.99 on Amazon

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BIGSYY Linen 3-in-1 Convertible Sleeper Sofa For a more traditional take on a sleeper sofa, the compact BIGSYY Linen 3-in-1 sleeper sofa also wins. It transforms from sofa to recliner to twin-size bed in seconds. At 95 lbs, it’s lightweight and made for small spaces and for anyone who requires multifunctional furniture (that may need to be moved around, occasionally). A stepless adjustable backrest lets you find your preferred lounging angle, while supportive high-density foam, breathable linen upholstery and handy side-pocket storage make it a practical choice for everyday life. $460 on Walmart

Best for Everyday Use

Sleep Over Sofa Bed The Sleep Over Sofa Bed is designed with comfort at the forefront. Its generously cushioned seat creates a cozy spot for reading, relaxing, or accommodating overnight guests, while the low-profile silhouette and soft upholstery lend it a relaxed, designer-approved look. It’s an excellent choice for a home office that may serve double duty, or multipurpose spaces where you want the feel of a bed but still want your space to look good. $3,590 on Sundays

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Best for Small Spaces

Orion 1 Seater Single Sofa Bed A modern modular sleeper made for small-space living, the Orian shifts from everyday lounge seating to a flat, supportive sleep surface in moments. Ideal for condo dwellers and frequent hosts, it features washable covers, flexible configurations and hidden storage options – delivering a clean, elevated alternative to traditional pull-out sofa beds. $1,030 on Cozey

Convertible Faux Leather Futon Great for small spaces and occasional overnight visitors, this convertible futon punches above its price point. A split-back construction lets you switch between lounging and sleeping, while the faux leather upholstery delivers a polished look that’s easy to maintain, adding a beautiful focal point to your space at the same time. It’s a smart pick for apartments, guest rooms and budget-conscious shoppers who are looking to fill a small footprint with a design-forward futon. $520 on Wayfair

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Kiddie Couch modular play couch, 4-piece set Our top pick with kids in mind, this modular foam play couch doubles as seating, creative play space and a soft sleeping surface for the children in your life. Lightweight pieces stack, fold and rearrange into forts, lounges, or an impromptu bed for naps and sleepovers. With washable covers and durable foam, it’s ideal for families seeking flexible, an easy-clean sleep option that adapts to daily life. And hint: Adults can sleep on it too, if needed. $399 on Simons

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