Garmin Bounce 2: The smartwatch parents are buying to stay connected

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There’s a very specific parenting milestone that happens somewhere between “my child wants to do everything themselves” and “I’m not quite ready to let them go completely solo.” It’s the stage where they want more independence, but parents still want that little safety net–the ability to check in and know they’re okay.

Enter the Garmin Bounce 2 smartwatch.

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It’s not a smartphone (thank goodness), but it gives kids a taste of independence through calling, messaging, activity tracking and even music, while giving parents the features they care about: location tracking, safety alerts and a little extra reassurance when kids are out exploring the world.

After seeing how quickly kids adapt to technology that feels fun (rather than “responsible”), the Garmin Bounce 2 makes a strong case for being the middle ground between a basic fitness tracker and a full-blown phone.

Read on to discover why this smartwatch is becoming a favourite for families looking for more connection without handing over a smartphone just yet.

What does the Garmin Bounce 2 smartwatch do?

Designed specifically for kids, the Garmin Bounce 2 combines communication, safety and fitness features into one wearable device. With LTE connectivity and an active subscription, parents can stay connected with their kids through calls, messages and real-time location tracking–all without needing to add another phone line.

The result? A smartwatch that helps kids feel more independent while keeping parents in the loop.

Stay connected without a smartphone

One of the biggest upgrades over a traditional activity tracker is the ability to communicate directly from the watch.

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Kids can:

Make and receive calls through the watch

Send text messages through the Garmin Jr. app

Send voice messages that can be converted into text

Use voice commands to activate features and place calls

Connect with family and approved contacts

For many families, this is the sweet spot. Kids get the excitement of having their own device, while parents maintain control over who they can communicate with.

Real-time location tracking and safety features

The feature parents will likely appreciate most? The added peace of mind.

Through the Garmin Jr. smartphone app, parents can view their child’s location in real time and set up custom boundaries. If a child enters or leaves a designated area, parents can receive an alert–whether that’s the neighbourhood park, school or a friend’s house.

There’s also an assistance feature that allows kids to quickly send their live location and contact family members if they need help.

Activity tracking that actually gets kids moving

While safety and communication may be the main selling points, the Garmin Bounce 2 also makes fitness feel like a game.

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Built-in sports apps use GPS to track activities like:

Running

Cycling

Pool swimming

Daily steps

The biggest hit? Step challenges.

Rather than feeling like another health metric to monitor, activity tracking becomes a friendly competition. Kids can challenge siblings, friends or family members, making movement feel more like play than a chore.

For parents hoping to encourage more outdoor time, it’s an easy way to make staying active more exciting.

The features kids will love

Step challenges

This is where the Garmin Bounce 2 really shines. Kids love turning everyday movement into a competition against friends, siblings or family members. It’s a simple feature, but one that can genuinely motivate kids to get moving more often.

Voice-to-text messaging

Sending voice notes is one of the most-used features. Kids can record a message that’s automatically transcribed into text, making it quick and easy to communicate without typing on a tiny screen.

For kids who want to stay connected with friends who also have Garmin Bounce watches, it’s a go-to way to chat.

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Voice calling

Clear call quality makes this one of the standout features on the Bounce 2. Parents can easily reach their kids, and kids can call home when they need to, without carrying around a phone.

The features parents will appreciate most

Location boundaries (geofencing)

For parents, this might be the ultimate peace-of-mind feature.

Whether it’s setting a boundary around a friend’s house during a sleepover or keeping tabs on where kids are after school, receiving an alert when they leave a designated area offers reassurance without needing constant check-ins.

School Mode and Do Not Disturb

Technology can be distracting–especially during school hours. School Mode and Do Not Disturb settings help limit interruptions during designated times, so kids can stay focused when they need to.

Chores, rewards and routines

The Garmin Jr. app also allows parents to assign tasks and reward kids for completing them. While it may not be the feature families use every day, it’s a fun addition for parents looking to build more independence and responsibility into their child’s routine.

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The pros

The Garmin Bounce 2 is like the ultimate “first smartwatch” for kids. It offers the independence children crave while giving parents the connection and reassurance they want.

Here’s what stands out:

Two-way calling and messaging without a smartphone

Real-time location tracking and customizable safety boundaries

Fun activity challenges that encourage movement

School Mode to minimize distractions

Durable, kid-friendly design

Music capabilities through compatible subscriptions

No need to add another phone line–the LTE subscription is managed through Garmin

The cons

The biggest consideration is the ongoing LTE subscription requirement for connected features. While it’s what allows the watch to offer calling, messaging and location tracking, it does add an additional monthly cost beyond the initial purchase.

Battery life is also limited to about two days, depending on usage. For a device kids wear daily, families will need to build charging into their routine.

And while the watch offers plenty of features, younger kids may need some time to learn how to navigate everything–from messaging to settings.

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The final verdict

The Garmin Bounce 2 feels like it was designed to give kids freedom while still keeping them connected.

The biggest win is that it doesn’t feel like a watered-down phone. Instead, it feels like its own device–something kids are genuinely excited to wear, with features that encourage independence rather than screen time.

The calling and messaging features are where it really stands out. Being able to reach a child directly, or have them send a quick voice message, feels incredibly useful for everyday moments–walking to a friend’s house, heading to activities or spending time away from home.

The location tracking is equally reassuring. It’s not about watching every move; it’s about having that extra layer of confidence when kids are gaining more independence.

And surprisingly, the activity challenges may be one of the most effective features. Turning steps into a game makes movement feel exciting, and kids are naturally motivated when there’s a little friendly competition involved.

After using the Garmin Bounce 2, the biggest takeaway is how well it balances both sides: kids get a device that feels grown-up, and parents get the safety features they actually need.

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More kids’ smartwatch options

Garmin Bounce™ Kids Smartwatch Stay connected while encouraging independence with this swim-friendly smartwatch featuring two-way messaging, real-time location tracking, safety alerts, activity tracking and up to two days of battery life. Parents can check in through the Garmin Jr. app, while kids can send messages and trigger assistance alerts when needed. Subscription and LTE connectivity required. $208.98 on Amazon (was $219.99)

Apple Watch SE 3 Designed for the whole family, the Apple Watch SE 3 helps adults stay on top of their health and fitness while giving kids more independence. With sleep tracking, heart health notifications, workout insights and an always-on display, it’s built for everyday use. Through Apple Watch For Your Kids, children can call, text and share their location–even without their own iPhone–while parents get added peace of mind through safety features and location sharing. $399 on Amazon

Gabb Phone 4 Opting for the phone route? Give kids the independence of their own phone without the distractions of social media, browsers or an app store. Designed for ages 8–12, the Gabb Phone 4 offers calling, texting, GPS tracking, Safe Zones and parent-approved contacts, all managed through the MyGabb app. With kid-friendly features like a camera, music player, maps, calendar and calculator, it delivers the essentials while helping parents stay connected and in control. $347.91 on Amazon

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