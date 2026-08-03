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From packing hundreds of lunches to signing permission slips and replacing the supplies that somehow disappeared over summer break, back-to-school season comes with a long to-do list. Fortunately, a few smart buys can make the school year run a little more smoothly. Think leakproof lunch boxes, insulated food jars that keep meals warm until noon, labels that help lost items find their way home and classroom staples kids will actually be excited to use. Ahead, nine practical Amazon finds from brands like Bentgo, Thermos and JanSport parents are snapping up before the first bell rings.

The label lifesaver

Phomemo D30 Label Printer Water bottles, lunch containers, sweaters, pencil cases–if it’s headed to school, chances are it should have your child’s name on it. This compact Bluetooth label maker prints crisp, ink-free labels straight from your phone, with hundreds of templates, fonts and icons to choose from. It’s a quick way to keep school essentials organized and out of the lost-and-found. $22.99 on Amazon

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The lunchbox parents swear by

Bentgo Kids' Lunch Box It’s easy to see why this bento-style lunch box has become a school-year staple. Five perfectly portioned compartments keep sandwiches, fruit and snacks neatly separated, while the leakproof design helps prevent lunchtime mishaps. Durable enough to handle the inevitable drops and dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup, it’s built for busy weekdays. $34.99 on Amazon (was $41.99)

The warm lunch solution

THERMOS FUNTAINER Kids Food Jar with Spoon Not every school lunch has to be a sandwich. This insulated food jar keeps soup, pasta or leftovers warm for up to five hours, while cold favourites like yogurt or fruit stay chilled for even longer. The foldable spoon stores neatly inside the lid, so there’s one less thing to remember before heading out the door. $23.99 on Amazon

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The backpack for after-school adventures

JanSport Half Pint Mini Backpack Perfect for field trips, extracurriculars or carrying a few essentials after school, this mini backpack packs plenty of function into a compact design. The roomy main compartment fits snacks, books and small electronics, while the front pocket keeps smaller items within easy reach. Plus, it’s made with recycled fabric that’s built to last. $34.99 on Amazon

The bottle that won’t soak their backpack

Simple Modern Kids Water Bottle & Toddler Cup Few things are more frustrating than discovering a soaked lunch bag halfway through the day. This insulated stainless steel bottle features a leakproof straw lid that helps keep spills contained, while double-wall insulation keeps drinks cold until the final bell. It’s dishwasher-safe, durable and sized just right for little hands. $27.99 on Amazon (was $31.99)

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Sharpie Pocket Highlighters – $3

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Owala SmoothSip – $32.04

Yodo Playful Kids Lunch Box – $23.88

The pencils they’ll actually want to use

BIC Extra Smooth Pastel Mechanical Pencils School supplies don’t have to be boring. These pastel mechanical pencils add a little personality to pencil cases while delivering smooth, skip-free writing for homework, note-taking and tests. Best of all, there’s no sharpening required–just click and keep writing. $6.96 on Amazon (was $9.29)

The notebooks worth stocking up on

Oxford Notebooks A fresh set of notebooks signals the start of a new school year. This six-pack comes in soft pastel shades that make it easy to colour-code subjects, while college-ruled pages resist ink bleed-through for tidy notes. Perforated pages tear out cleanly when assignments need to be handed in. $10.83 on Amazon (was $18.76)

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The after-school essential

ATTITUDE Foaming Hand Soap for Kids The first stop after school? The sink. This gentle foaming hand soap is made with 98 per cent naturally derived ingredients and creates a rich lather that makes handwashing a little more fun. The pear and vanilla scent is a hit with kids, while the easy-to-use pump encourages independent handwashing. $7.99 on Amazon (was $8.99)

The pencil case that fits everything

Large Capacity Pencil Case Pens, pencils, markers, calculators, sticky notes–this roomy organizer has a place for just about everything. Three zippered compartments keep supplies neatly sorted, while elastic loops prevent frequently used pens and pencils from rolling around. It’s a practical upgrade for students whose desk supplies seem to multiply overnight. $16.99 on Amazon

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