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Between tiny closets, shared bathrooms, late-night study sessions and communal kitchens, dorm living comes with plenty of surprises–and it’s often the little things students forget to pack that make campus life easier once move-in day arrives. While bedding and towels usually top every checklist, it’s the practical extras that help make a cramped dorm room feel more comfortable, organized and functional. Ahead, 14 dorm room essentials that students don’t realize they need until they’re unpacking–and the best part? They’re all available on Amazon.

YETI Rambler 20 oz Travel Mug Whether you’re rushing across campus for an early lecture or heading to the library for an all-day study session, a reliable travel mug is a must. YETI’s double-wall vacuum insulation keeps coffee hot for hours (or iced drinks cold), while the leak-resistant lid helps prevent spills inside your backpack. Even better? It’s dishwasher safe, so cleanup couldn’t be easier. $48 on Amazon

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Apple AirTag 4 Pack (2nd Generation) Dorm rooms, crowded lecture halls and busy campuses make it surprisingly easy to misplace everyday essentials. Slip an AirTag onto your keys, backpack or wallet and you’ll be able to track them using Apple’s Find My app. It’s one of those purchases you hope you never need–until you really, really do. $128.99 on Amazon $106.99 at Walmart

FUJIFILM Instax Mini 13 Instant Camera Some of the best college memories happen in the moments between classes–cue the late-night parties. An instant camera lets you capture those memories and decorate your dorm walls with real photos instead of leaving everything buried in your camera roll. $109.99 on Amazon

Hatch Restore 3 Sunrise Alarm Clock Sharing a room doesn’t always make for the best sleep. The Hatch Restore helps create a relaxing bedtime routine with soothing sounds and gentle lighting, then wakes you gradually with a sunrise alarm instead of a blaring ringtone–something both you and your roommate will appreciate. $229.99 on Amazon

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DREO Smart Fan If you’ve ever lived in residence, you know one thing is almost guaranteed: the room gets hot. This quiet smart fan delivers powerful airflow, oscillates in multiple directions and can even be controlled from your phone or with voice commands. It’s an upgrade you’ll appreciate long before the first heat wave hits. $162.8 on Amazon

Ninja Crispi Portable Glass Air Fryer Residence meal plans don’t always cut it. This compact air fryer lets you crisp leftovers, cook quick meals and prep lunches without taking up an entire countertop. The included glass containers double as meal prep and storage containers, making it especially handy in small spaces. $199.99 on Amazon (was $219.99)

LORYERGO Lap Desk Not every dorm comes with a comfortable study setup. Whether you’re working from your bed, the floor or a lounge chair, this cushioned lap desk creates a stable workspace for your laptop while offering built-in slots for your phone, tablet and mouse. $69.99 on Amazon

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Honeywell Small LED Desk Lamp with USB Charging Ports Between early morning classes and late-night cramming, good lighting is crucial. This adjustable LED desk lamp offers multiple brightness settings and colour temperatures, while the built-in USB-A and USB-C charging ports help free up valuable wall outlets. $49.98 on Amazon (was $64.99)

STAR-SPANGLED 2.8-inch LED Puck Lights Dorm closets rarely come with enough lighting. These battery-operated stick-on puck lights install in seconds and instantly brighten closets, shelves, drawers or under-bed storage–no tools or wiring required. $15.99 on Amazon (was $16.99)

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Command Wire Hooks Residence rules don’t usually allow nails, making Command Hooks a dorm room staple. Use them to hang towels, headphones, jackets, bags or string lights without damaging the walls and remove them cleanly when it’s time to move out. $10.39 on Amazon (was $13.58)

Holii Travel Pill Organizer When you’re living away from home for the first time, keeping vitamins and medications organized becomes your responsibility. This compact organizer fits easily into a backpack or bedside drawer and keeps everything neatly separated and secure. $8.97 on Amazon

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Swiffer Duster Kit with 3 ft Extendable Handle Dorm rooms collect dust faster than you think, especially under beds, behind furniture and on ceiling vents. This extendable duster reaches all those awkward spots and makes quick work of cleanup before room inspections or visits from family. $29.99 on Amazon (was $34.99)

Touchland Vanilla Indulgence Hand Sanitizer & Body Mist Set From shared classrooms and residence elevators to campus transit, you’ll be reaching for hand sanitizer often. This hydrating Touchland set pairs its bestselling sanitizer with a matching body and hair mist–an easy way to stay feeling fresh between classes. $42 on Amazon

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