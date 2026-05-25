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Warmer weather is finally here and that means more opportunities to gather with friends and family outside. But outdoor hosting does have to mean elaborate prep or a perfectly styled backyard. From compact patio picks to outdoor party must-haves like ambient lighting, drink stations and cozy seating, these easy outdoor hosting essentials from Article, Wayfair, Govee and more are designed to simplify summer entertaining checklists–whether you’re planning a balcony happy hour or a casual backyard get-together.

Dining staples

A well-designed outdoor dining set can turn everyday meals into something more intentional. If you’re looking to upgrade this year, Article’s Sardis teak-and-aluminum design brings both structure and warmth to the table. The slatted wood top adds natural texture, while the sturdy benches and generous seating make it easy to gather a crowd for some al fresco dining. Built for durability with a modern profile, it anchors any patio space with a clean, inviting look.

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Sardis 77-inches Outdoor Dining Set - Driftwood Gray A well-designed outdoor dining set can turn everyday meals into something more intentional. If you’re looking to upgrade this year, Article’s Sardis teak-and-aluminum design brings both structure and warmth to the table. The slatted wood top adds natural texture, while the sturdy benches and generous seating make it easy to gather a crowd for some al fresco dining. Built for durability with a modern profile, it anchors any patio space with a clean, inviting look. $3,279 on Article

Anshu Iron Table And Folding Chair Set, 2 - Person Round Outdoor Dining Set Smaller outdoor spaces can still feel thoughtfully designed with the right furniture pieces. This folding cafe table in green adds a playful pop of colour while offering a compact spot for morning coffee, brunch, casual drinks or intimate outdoor dinners. Its slim solid powder-coated steel frame, folding design also makes it especially practical for balconies and smaller patios where flexibility, durability and storage matter. And it comes with two equally cute matching chairs to boot. $147 on Wayfair

Oneida Terrazzo Melamine Mint 12-Piece Dinnerware Set Outdoor dining is easier when you don’t have to worry about chips, cracks or breakage. This terrazzo-inspired dinnerware set brings a playful, modern look to the table with its speckled design and organic edges, while the durable melamine construction keeps things practical for patios, picnics and casual entertaining. Lightweight and dishwasher-safe, it’s made for relaxed, no-fuss hosting. $56 on Amazon

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Comfortable seating guests won’t want to leave

Rosa 80-inch Outdoor Sofa Lounge Set - Dravite Ivory An outdoor lounge set like this can instantly extend your living space beyond your living room. With its solid eucalyptus frame and supportive construction, it’s built for everyday use, while the deep, high-density cushions amp up relaxation to the max when guests are over. The airy woven detailing and soft neutral upholstery keep it unique yet adaptive to existing decor. Its elevated design makes it just as suited for quiet mornings as it is for evening hosting. Just add a fire pit to gather around and you’re good to go. $3,549 on Article

ORALNER Outdoor Adirondack Chair with Cup Holder An Adirondack chair is a classic Canadian staple for relaxed outdoor seating and this version adds a practical, modern twist. With its wide armrests, curved back and included cushion, it’s designed for long, comfortable lounging, while the weather-resistant construction stands up to seasonal use. Built-in storage and a hidden cup holder keep essentials close, making it an easy fit for firepit evenings, patios or poolside spaces. There are multiple colour options so you can find the one that best suits your space. $310 on Amazon

All-Weather Stackable Dining Chairs - Set of 6 Whether it’s neighbours popping by for impromptu drinks, or a larger gathering, it’s great to have flexible seating for any extra guests you may be hosting. These stackable all-weather dining chair options offer just that. Made with textilene fabric, they are easy to pull out or put away and are ideal for backyards, poolsides, patios, decks and anywhere a gathering takes you. The chair’s powder-coated steel frame resists rust and corrosion while keeping it lightweight and durable. $201 on Walmart

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Set the mood with lighting

Okinawa Bamboo Garland Soft lighting can instantly make an outdoor space feel more inviting and this bamboo garland adds a warm, relaxed glow with uniqueness and plenty of natural texture. The woven shade and jute cord bring a trending elevated coastal feel to patios, balconies or backyard dining setups, while the solar-powered design makes it easy to style anywhere guests gather after sunset. It’s a perfect way to dress up smaller spaces with intention. $139 on Simons

Sleek Wireless Indoor-Outdoor Lamp Another option is portable lighting, making spaces feel polished and inviting after dark. With its clean modern shape and soft lantern glow, this cordless lamp works beautifully on dining tables, side tables or balcony setups. The lightweight design and long battery life also make it easy to move wherever the evening unfolds. $15 on Simons

Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights 2, 100ft Holiday lighting can make dark, cold months feel more festive and inviting. But who says we can’t enjoy the dazzle of lights year-round? These Govee permanent outdoor lights bring double the fun for half the effort – put them up once and enjoy them in any season. The 72 led lights are controlled and customizable on your smartphone or smart home device. With over 100 “scene modes” and 16 million accurate colour options, you can find the perfect lighting option for any mood or event. Durable and made to withstand freezing and hot temperatures alike, you can set them up once and enjoy. $400 on Amazon

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Refreshment essentials guests will love

VEVOR Drink Dispenser 1 Gal Beverage Dispenser for Parties Glass with Stand - 2 pieces A self-serve drink station can make outdoor entertaining feel instantly easier yet thoughtful. Keeping guests refreshed throughout the gathering, this dual glass beverage dispenser lets hosts offer two drinks at once — from citrus water to sangria or iced tea — while the elevated stand makes for no-fuss pours. Each dispenser holds one gallon so you can prepare large batches and leave guests to do the rest. $65 on Walmart

Permasteel Party Cooler With Divider An outdoor cooler like this does more than keep drinks cold — it can become the centre of a backyard gathering. With its 80 quart capacity and insulated build, it holds enough beverages for a full guest list while maintaining ice for hours. The wheeled base makes it easy to roll from shade to sun, so refreshments are always within reach during long summer days. Its durable but faux wood design makes it water-resistant and capable of withstanding strong sun or rainy days. $400 on Wayfair

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Highball Glasses PRO Glassware can quietly elevate the feel of an outdoor bar setup and these highball glasses strike a balance between everyday durability and classy presentation. Canadian-designed and crafted in Germany, these glasses serve up clean, tall lines and a subtle etched detail, making them ideal for serving everything from sweet tea to spritzes to mocktails at gatherings. Scratch-resistant and stackable, they’re built for repeated use without sacrificing a polished look. Fable’s Ion Tough glassware is renowned for durability so you can rest easy about taking it outdoors. $161 on Fable

Finishing touches to create the perfect atmosphere

Bose SoundLink Max Bluetooth Speaker Good music sets the tone for any outdoor gathering and this portable Bose speaker is built to keep the atmosphere going from afternoon barbecues to late-night drinks on the patio. With powerful bass, long battery life and a waterproof, dustproof design, it’s made for backyard entertaining, pool days and spontaneous get-togethers alike. $459 on Amazon

Better Homes & Gardens 7 ft. x 10 ft. Printed Green Palm Outdoor Rug An outdoor rug can instantly pull a hosting space together, adding colour, pattern and a more finished feel underfoot. This palm-print design by Better Homes & Gardens brings a relaxed tropical vibe to patios, decks and balcony seating areas, while the washable, weather-resistant construction makes it especially practical for high-traffic summer gatherings and everyday outdoor living. $138 on Walmart

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Rutbeek Umbrella - Coast Taupe Blessed with a sunny backyard? A great patio umbrella does more than provide necessary shade — it helps create a comfortable space where guests actually want to linger. With its solid teak pole and UV-resistant canopy, this design brings a relaxed resort feel to poolside setups, outdoor dining areas and sunny backyard lounges while offering welcome relief during long afternoons outside. $599 on Article

Paima Wheeled Umbrella Base - Black An umbrella base may not be the flashiest hosting essential, but it can make outdoor setups far more functional – especially as the sun shifts through the day. This wheeled concrete design keeps patio umbrellas secure while making it easy to move shade throughout the day — ideal for following the sun from poolside lounging to evening drinks around the dining table. $139 on Article

Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repellent E-Series A reliable mosquito repellent can make all the difference during outdoor dinners and late-night patio hangs. This portable Thermacell device creates a scent-free protection zone without sticky sprays or open flames, helping guests stay comfortable while you host. Compact and rechargeable, it’s a practical addition for backyards, balconies, cottages and evenings by the pool. $40 on Amazon

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Veradek Tambour Series Outdoor Trash Can with Lid Keep cleanup streamlined and out of sight with this sleek outdoor waste bin designed for easy entertaining and cleanup. Its dual-bag setup makes sorting garbage and recycling simple, while the waterproof, impact-resistant build stands up to busy backyard gatherings. A sturdy, tip-resistant design and easy-clean drainage system help make post-party tidying feel far less like a chore. $117 on Amazon (was $130)

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