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As spring temperatures begin to climb, so can those frustrating nighttime sweats. The good news: the right bedding can make a big difference. Cooling mattresses, breathable sheets and moisture-wicking fabrics are designed to regulate temperature and improve airflow, helping you stay comfortable even as the weather warms.

Brands like Silk & Snow, Casper and Saatva have developed thoughtfully designed sleep essentials—from cooling gel mattresses to lightweight, breathable bedding—made to combat overheating. Whether you’re upgrading your mattress or simply swapping in cooler sheets, these sleep solutions can help you transition into spring with a fresher, more comfortable sleep setup.

Best cooling sheets

PeachSkinSheets Night Sweats: The Original Moisture Wicking, 1500tc Soft Regular King Sheet Set PeachSkinSheets’ Night Sweats King Sheet Set in Classic White is designed to help hot sleepers stay cool, dry, and comfortable for better sleep quality year-round. Made from breathable, athletic-grade poly-fiber, the fabric wicks away moisture and promotes airflow to regulate temperature throughout the night. The set features a soft 1500-thread-count finish, a deep-pocket fitted sheet designed for mattresses up to 22 inches thick, and two king pillowcases with envelope closures for a clean, secure fit. $241.37 on Amazon

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Evercool®+ Cooling Sheet Set If you’re looking for something more high-tech, cooling, and antimicrobial, this cooling sheet set is specifically designed to regulate temperature and draw heat away from your body. Its moisture-wicking so you’ll keep dry throughout the night while its soft, smooth finish and built-in antimicrobial freshness create a clean, luxurious sleep environment. $246 at Rest (was $328)

Linen Sheet Set Crafted from 100% premium European linen, this airy sheet set is naturally breathable and moisture-wicking, helping you stay cool throughout the night—especially if you tend to sleep hot. The durable, pre-washed fabric gets softer with every wash while regulating temperature year-round, making it a long-lasting upgrade for comfortable sleep. Made from naturally hypoallergenic and eco-friendly fibers. $375 at Saatva

Best cooling blanket

Muslin Blankets and Bedding The fabric you choose sets the tone for truly comfortable bedding. Muslin, made from 100% natural cotton, is lightweight, breathable, and gently textured, creating a soothing sleep environment that keeps you comfortable year-round. Its airy weave allows for excellent airflow, while repeated washes make it softer and even more inviting, adding effortless charm and a relaxed, cozy feel to your bedroom. $330 at Silk & Snow

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Best cooling pillows

Cooling Bundle Sleep cool and stay comfortable all night—no more flipping your pillow to the cool side. This cooling bundle pairs Hybrid Pillows with Snow Technology™ and QuickCool™ protectors to help regulate temperature and prevent overheating. It includes Hybrid Pillows with Snow Technology™, a QuickCool™ Mattress Protector, and QuickCool™ Pillow Protectors, all made with breathable, moisture-wicking materials designed to keep your sleep surface cool and fresh. $597 at Casper (was $746)

Hybrid Adjustable Cooling Pillow Crafted with Hush’s active cooling technology, this hybrid adjustable cooling pillow is designed to regulate temperature and draw heat away from your body for more comfortable rest. Its ergonomic shape promotes proper head and neck alignment, helping to reduce strain and improve overall sleep posture. Fully adjustable, this pillow allows you to customize the loft and firmness, making it a versatile option for hot sleepers across different sleep styles. $179 on Amazon $179 at Hush

Sealy Cooling Extra Firm Support Cool Touch Bed Pillow, Queen If you’re looking for a cooling pillow that delivers strong support at a great price, the Sealy Cooling Extra Firm Pillow is a smart choice. It provides firm head and neck support, while the cool-touch knit cover features next-generation cooling fabric designed to help dissipate heat and keep you comfortable throughout the night. The 2-inch gusset adds extra loft for better alignment, and the hypoallergenic fill and fabric make it a great option for sensitive sleepers. $24.97 at Walmart

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Helight Red Light Therapy Sleep Device – $139.00

Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool – $899.99

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 16 GB – $184.99

Best cooling pillowcase set

Bamboo Pillowcase Set Sleep cooler and softer with this bamboo pillowcase set from Quince, crafted from 100% organic bamboo with a silky-smooth sateen weave. Bamboo’s natural breathability and moisture-wicking fibers pull heat and sweat away from your skin, while its temperature-regulating properties help keep you comfortably cool all night, even in warm weather. Hypoallergenic and toxin-free, these pillowcases are gentle on sensitive skin and a luxurious, eco-friendly addition to any bedding. $40.00 at quince (was $69.00)

Best cooling mattresses

Helix Moonlight Luxe 13 If you love the pressure-relieving benefits of memory foam but tend to run hot at night, the Helix Moonlight Luxe 13” hybrid mattress is a great option to consider. This design combines supportive coils with layers of foam, along with breathable and cooling technologies that help dissipate heat so you can stay cool and comfortable while you sleep. The pocketed coils promote airflow through the mattress, while the gel-infused memory foam helps regulate temperature. A breathable Tencel cover also helps wick away moisture for a cooler sleep surface. $2,999.99 at Wayfair (was $3,300)

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The S&S Organic Mattress While no mattress is perfect for everyone, choosing the right one comes down to finding one that keeps you comfortable and cool while offering proper support. Silk & Snow’s Organic Mattress in Medium-Firm excels here, with a hybrid innerspring and foam design made from high-quality organic-certified materials. Its latex foam layer and durable pocketed spring coils promote airflow and heat dissipation, giving a responsive feel without the trapped heat of traditional memory foam. $1,400 at silk&snow (was $1600)

You may also like:

Webber Naturals Ashwagandha – $20.44

Manta Sleep Mask – $55.00

Dormeo Premium Queen Cooling Mattress Topper – $550.00