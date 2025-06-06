How to keep your pet cool all summer long

Menu

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether your sidekick is a shaggy golden retriever or a curious tabby with a flair for sunbathing, keeping your pet cool when the temperatures soar is no small feat. With blazing sidewalks, sweltering car rides, and heatwaves that just won’t quit, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed trying to protect your furry friend. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Read on for simple, smart ways to keep your pets chill all summer long – no ice bath required.

 

Pecute Dog Cooling Mat
A simple solution for those summer days – lay this mat down and let the magic gel do its thing while your pup lounges like royalty!
$59.99 on Amazon


 

Floppy Dawg Just Chillin' Elevated Dog Bed
It doesn’t get cooler than this – literally. Crafted from durable yet ultra-comfy materials, this one-of-a-kind dog bed is the perfect shady retreat for your doggo during all your outdoor adventures.
$64.99 on Amazon

 

Canada Pooch, Freeze and Chill Cooling Pal Toy
Meet your pup’s new chill buddy – this blue dolphin cooling pal that’s perfect for playtime snuggles on sunny days! Just soak, squeeze, and freeze for a chemical-free cool-down.
$24.99 at Ren's Pets

 

Cat Water Fountain
With a 2L capacity and easy-to-clean parts, this cat fountain keeps your kitty happily hydrated for days – no constant refills needed.
$39.99 on Amazon


 

Pet Hammock
Perfect for both indoor lounging and outdoor fun, this pet hammock’s smart design keeps out moisture and cold, and it folds up easily for tidy storage when not in use.
$30.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

 

You may also like:

Crumps’ Naturals Mini Trainers Freeze Dried Beef Liver – $8.99

Nature’s Miracle Advanced Stain and Odour Eliminator – $11.99

Aquarium Hideaway Rock Cave – $12.99

Dog Waste Disposal System – $22.38

 

Small Pet Electric Fan
This cooling fan attaches right to your pet’s cage, keeping them breezy and comfy even on the hottest days – with a super long-lasting sealed bearing design.
$12.1 on Amazon
More Recommendations


 

Gerrard Larriett: Aromatherapy Freshening & Shining Spray
Keep them cool with this gentle, dog-safe calming spray that soothes stress with a fresh chamomile and lavender scent – no harsh chemicals.
$18 on Amazon

 

Wahl Canada Cooling Bandana
Keep your pup cool on long walks or playtime with this refreshing bandana that activates in a shake and stays cool for up to 3 hours.
$6.99 on Amazon

 

Summer Cooling Dog T-Shirt with UV Protection and Moisture-Wicking Fabric
With anti-fur-sticking fabric and fashion-forward colours, your dog can stay cool and stylish – tail wags guaranteed.
$27.99 on Amazon


You may also like:

Benebone Small 4-Pack Dog Chew Toys – $34.95

Feandrea Cat Tree – $93.49

Bissell Pet Portable Carpet Cleaner – $127.99

Vetnique Dentabliss Finger Mitt Dental Wipes – $29.99

Harry Barker Welcome Home Pet Bundle – $315

