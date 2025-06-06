How to keep your pet cool all summer long

By Robyn Fiorda
Posted June 6, 2025 8:00 am
Whether your sidekick is a shaggy golden retriever or a curious tabby with a flair for sunbathing, keeping your pet cool when the temperatures soar is no small feat. With blazing sidewalks, sweltering car rides, and heatwaves that just won’t quit, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed trying to protect your furry friend. Luckily, we’ve got you covered. Read on for simple, smart ways to keep your pets chill all summer long – no ice bath required.
A simple solution for those summer days – lay this mat down and let the magic gel do its thing while your pup lounges like royalty!
It doesn’t get cooler than this – literally. Crafted from durable yet ultra-comfy materials, this one-of-a-kind dog bed is the perfect shady retreat for your doggo during all your outdoor adventures.
Meet your pup’s new chill buddy – this blue dolphin cooling pal that’s perfect for playtime snuggles on sunny days! Just soak, squeeze, and freeze for a chemical-free cool-down.
With a 2L capacity and easy-to-clean parts, this cat fountain keeps your kitty happily hydrated for days – no constant refills needed.
Perfect for both indoor lounging and outdoor fun, this pet hammock’s smart design keeps out moisture and cold, and it folds up easily for tidy storage when not in use.
This cooling fan attaches right to your pet’s cage, keeping them breezy and comfy even on the hottest days – with a super long-lasting sealed bearing design.
Keep them cool with this gentle, dog-safe calming spray that soothes stress with a fresh chamomile and lavender scent – no harsh chemicals.
Keep your pup cool on long walks or playtime with this refreshing bandana that activates in a shake and stays cool for up to 3 hours.
With anti-fur-sticking fabric and fashion-forward colours, your dog can stay cool and stylish – tail wags guaranteed.
Harry Barker Welcome Home Pet Bundle – $315
