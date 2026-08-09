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Whether it’s a weekend getaway or a cross-country flight, seasoned travellers know that packing the right essentials can make any trip feel *that* much easier and stress-free. From noise-cancelling soundcore headphones that help tune out crying babies and Organika electrolytes that help keep you hydrated to a Dermalogica exfoliant that keeps skin looking radiant, these are the travel companions our editors reach for trip after trip. Read on for the travel essentials worth making room for in your carry-on and luggage.

The motivational waterbottle

Large Motivational Water Bottle Fill this motivational water bottle once every morning and sip from it all day. The time markers lend a visual cue to stay on track and help you consistently reach daily hydration goals. $28 on Amazon

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The hydration hero

Organika Canadian-Made Electrolytes Powder Add these to your water for hydration, vitamin C, great flavour, and to help support better fluid absorption, especially on busy days or after a workout. $48.99 on Amazon

The device lifesaver

Charmast Power Bank Don’t leave home without this portable charger–with four built-in cables and the ability to charge six devices at once, it keeps you connected in a pinch. $25.89 on Amazon (was $34.99)

The leave-on exfoliant

Dermalogica Phyto Nature E2 Daily Leave on Face Exfoliant Meet your new favourite exfoliant! This advanced daily leave-on treatment uses regenerative exosomes and enzyme phytoactives to support skin’s natural renewal process. It gently buffs away dull surface cells while smoothing texture and helping visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles. $229 on Amazon

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The bestselling mints

PUR Mints When you need a break from gum, reach for these fan-favourite mints. They’re sugar free, aspartame free, and freshen breath without tricking your body into thinking it’s time to eat. $29.99 on Amazon

The flight-saving headphones

soundcore Q30 by Anker A good pair of noise-cancelling headphones can make even the longest flight feel more bearable. Equipped with a dedicated transport mode that helps minimize airplane engine noise, these comfortable over-ear headphones make it easier to enjoy movies, music and podcasts in peace. Bonus: they come in several stylish colours, including black, blue and pink. $109.99 on Amazon

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The long-haul skin saviour

LANEIGE Plump & Hydrate Trio Cabin air is notoriously dehydrating, which is why this skincare set earns a permanent spot in our carry-on. Complete with the brand’s beloved overnight lip mask, eye mask and face mask, it helps skin look plump, hydrated and refreshed–even after an overnight flight. $45 on Amazon

The suitcase space-maker

Compressible Packing Cubes Packing cubes are one of those travel hacks you’ll wonder how you lived without. This stylish set helps keep clothing organized while compressing bulky items to free up valuable luggage space. More room for souvenirs? We’re sold. $135 at Monos

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The germ-fighting MVP

Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes From tray tables and armrests to airport terminals and train stations, travel surfaces aren’t always the cleanest. These individually portable wipes are perfect for quick cleanups and sanitizing high-touch areas when you’re on the move. $20.73 on Amazon (was $32.9)

The neck support upgrade

trtl Travel and Airplane Pillow If you’ve ever woken up mid-flight with a stiff neck, this travel pillow may change your life. Unlike traditional U-shaped pillows, its unique design helps keep your head upright while you sleep, making red-eye flights and long-haul journeys far more comfortable. $84.99 on Amazon

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The one-and-done adapter

VYLEE Universal Travel Adapter A universal adapter is one of those items you don’t think about until you desperately need one. Designed to work in more than 200 countries, this compact adapter helps keep your devices powered wherever your travels take you. $24.29 on Amazon (was $26.99)

The blackout sleep essential

Manta Original Sleep Mask Bright airplane cabins, hotel room light leaks and unfamiliar surroundings can make sleeping while travelling a challenge. Designed to block out virtually all light without putting pressure on your eyes, this adjustable sleep mask helps create the perfect environment for quality rest anywhere. $55 on Amazon $55 at Manta Sleep

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