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Whether it’s a weekend getaway or a cross-country flight, seasoned travellers know that packing the right essentials can make any trip feel *that* much easier and stress-free. From noise-cancelling soundcore headphones that help tune out crying babies and Organika electrolytes that help keep you hydrated to a Dermalogica exfoliant that keeps skin looking radiant, these are the travel companions our editors reach for trip after trip. Read on for the travel essentials worth making room for in your carry-on and luggage.
Meet your new favourite exfoliant! This advanced daily leave-on treatment uses regenerative exosomes and enzyme phytoactives to support skin’s natural renewal process. It gently buffs away dull surface cells while smoothing texture and helping visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles.
A good pair of noise-cancelling headphones can make even the longest flight feel more bearable. Equipped with a dedicated transport mode that helps minimize airplane engine noise, these comfortable over-ear headphones make it easier to enjoy movies, music and podcasts in peace. Bonus: they come in several stylish colours, including black, blue and pink.
Cabin air is notoriously dehydrating, which is why this skincare set earns a permanent spot in our carry-on. Complete with the brand’s beloved overnight lip mask, eye mask and face mask, it helps skin look plump, hydrated and refreshed–even after an overnight flight.
Packing cubes are one of those travel hacks you’ll wonder how you lived without. This stylish set helps keep clothing organized while compressing bulky items to free up valuable luggage space. More room for souvenirs? We’re sold.
From tray tables and armrests to airport terminals and train stations, travel surfaces aren’t always the cleanest. These individually portable wipes are perfect for quick cleanups and sanitizing high-touch areas when you’re on the move.
If you’ve ever woken up mid-flight with a stiff neck, this travel pillow may change your life. Unlike traditional U-shaped pillows, its unique design helps keep your head upright while you sleep, making red-eye flights and long-haul journeys far more comfortable.
A universal adapter is one of those items you don’t think about until you desperately need one. Designed to work in more than 200 countries, this compact adapter helps keep your devices powered wherever your travels take you.
Bright airplane cabins, hotel room light leaks and unfamiliar surroundings can make sleeping while travelling a challenge. Designed to block out virtually all light without putting pressure on your eyes, this adjustable sleep mask helps create the perfect environment for quality rest anywhere.
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