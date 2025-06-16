12 mini beauty essentials for on-the-go touchups

Send this page to someone via email

When you’re on the go, packing light is key–but that doesn’t mean sacrificing your beauty routine. Whether you’re en route to the beach, jetting off for the weekend or squeezing in a midday refresh, these mini beauty essentials make on-the-go touchups a breeze. With tropical-scented dry shampoo, glow-boosting tanning drops, a monochromatic multistick and more in tow, you’ll have everything you need to stay polished and ready for summer adventures ahead.

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Drops Glow on your own terms with these custom tanning drops. Just mix into your moisturizer for a subtle, buildable bronze–no mitt or mess required. They’re ideal for reviving dull skin mid-trip. $28.45 on Amazon

Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer This coveted sanitizer mists on with skincare-grade ingredients, leaving hands clean, soft and subtly scented. It’s a pocket-sized saviour when soap and water aren’t in reach. $14 at Sephora

Batiste Dry Shampoo Spray Tropical Scent Mini Size Transport yourself to the tropics while reviving second-day strands. This mini mist soaks up oil in seconds, making it a jet-setter’s go-to for instant volume and freshness. $6.49 on Amazon

Dermalogica Mini Daily Microfoliant Exfoliator This powder-to-foam exfoliant polishes skin gently and effectively. Stash it in your carry-on for baby-soft, glowier skin, no matter how many time zones you cross. $28 at Sephora

Burt's Bees Gloss and Glow Glossy Tinted Lip Balm Infused with natural oils, this glossy balm delivers a juicy tint while keeping lips cushioned and smooth. Swipe it on for a quick pick-me-up, no mirror necessary. $9.97 on Amazon

Neutrogena All-in-One Makeup Removing Cleansing Wipes These pre-moistened wipes erase the day in a single swipe–makeup, SPF and all. Gentle and travel-ready, they’re a nighttime essential for your weekender bag. $9.97 on Amazon (was $11.97)

Clinique Even Better Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15 More than makeup, this skin-enhancing formula evens tone while shielding with SPF 15. The lightweight finish makes it a fuss-free favourite for touchups on busy days. $48 on Amazon

e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick Swipe, blend, done. This multitasking stick delivers creamy colour for cheeks, lips and lids in one compact twist-up. It’s sure to become your go-to for speedy makeup touch-ups. $9.65 on Amazon

OPI Drip Dry Lacquer Drying Drops Cut down dry time with these magic manicure drops. A couple of drops and your polish is touch-dry in a minute, perfect for last-minute nail fixes on the fly. $16.8 on Amazon

LUMIFY Eye Drops Brighten eyes in just 60 seconds with these derm-loved drops. Whether you’re jet-lagged or just tired, one drop visibly revives and refreshes your gaze. $25.99 on Amazon (was $27.99)

Design.Me HOLD.ME Styling Stick Tame flyaways and smooth slick-back styles with this portable styling stick. Packed with castor oil and flexible hold, it keeps your hair flawless in any climate. $29 on Amazon

Anastasia Beverly Hills - Mini Lash Brag Volumizing Mascara Don’t be fooled by the size—this mini delivers major volume. The ultra-black, flake-free formula builds drama fast, making it perfect for transforming your lashes in a flash. $17 on Amazon

