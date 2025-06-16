12 mini beauty essentials for on-the-go touchups

By Adriana Monachino
The Curator Team
Posted June 16, 2025 7:30 pm
Updated June 16, 2025 7:35 pm
1 min read
Descrease article font size
Increase article font size
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
When you’re on the go, packing light is key–but that doesn’t mean sacrificing your beauty routine. Whether you’re en route to the
beach, jetting off for the weekend or squeezing in a midday refresh, these mini beauty essentials make on-the-go touchups a breeze. With tropical-scented dry shampoo, glow-boosting tanning drops, a monochromatic multistick and more in tow, you’ll have everything you need to stay polished and ready for summer adventures ahead.
Glow on your own terms with these custom tanning drops. Just mix into your moisturizer for a subtle, buildable bronze–no mitt or mess required. They’re ideal for reviving dull skin mid-trip.
Story continues below advertisement
This coveted sanitizer mists on with skincare-grade ingredients, leaving hands clean, soft and subtly scented. It’s a pocket-sized saviour when soap and water aren’t in reach.
Transport yourself to the tropics while reviving second-day strands. This mini mist soaks up oil in seconds, making it a jet-setter’s go-to for instant volume and freshness.
This powder-to-foam exfoliant polishes skin gently and effectively. Stash it in your carry-on for baby-soft, glowier skin, no matter how many time zones you cross.
Story continues below advertisement
Infused with natural oils, this glossy balm delivers a juicy tint while keeping lips cushioned and smooth. Swipe it on for a quick pick-me-up, no mirror necessary.
These pre-moistened wipes erase the day in a single swipe–makeup, SPF and all. Gentle and travel-ready, they’re a nighttime essential for your weekender bag.
You may also like:
e.l.f. Halo Glow Pinkie Puffs – $7.99
Story continues below advertisement
Kitsch Recycled Plastic Mini Hair Clips – $9.99 Clean Skin Club Clean Towels – $23.97
More than makeup, this skin-enhancing formula evens tone while shielding with SPF 15. The lightweight finish makes it a fuss-free favourite for touchups on busy days.
Swipe, blend, done. This multitasking stick delivers creamy colour for cheeks, lips and lids in one compact twist-up. It’s sure to become your go-to for speedy makeup touch-ups.
Story continues below advertisement
Cut down dry time with these magic manicure drops. A couple of drops and your polish is touch-dry in a minute, perfect for last-minute nail fixes on the fly.
Brighten eyes in just 60 seconds with these derm-loved drops. Whether you’re jet-lagged or just tired, one drop visibly revives and refreshes your gaze.
Tame flyaways and smooth slick-back styles with this portable styling stick. Packed with castor oil and flexible hold, it keeps your hair flawless in any climate.
Story continues below advertisement
Don’t be fooled by the size—this mini delivers major volume. The ultra-black, flake-free formula builds drama fast, making it perfect for transforming your lashes in a flash.
You may also like: Mini Clear Makeup Bag – $17.99 JVN Complete Hydrating Air Dry Hair Styling Cream – $20.50
Grace & Stella Gold Under Eye Mask – $27.95
The Curator
Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments