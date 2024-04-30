The best dry shampoos for an instant hair refresh

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Whether you’re pressed for time or craving a boost, dry shampoo is here to rescue your strands. But with so many products on the market, it can be difficult to choose which formula works best for your unique hair needs. The good news? We’ve narrowed it down for you. Discover six options tailored to every hair type, texture and budget.
Say goodbye to oil, dirt and odour while enjoying clean, refreshed hair full of texture and volume. This bestselling Klorane Dry Shampoo consists of ultra-fine powders that blend seamlessly, leaving no chalky residue behind.
Everyone’s favourite dry shampoo, Batiste’s original formula has become a cult favourite thanks to its magic ability to absorb grease in a pinch. A few sprays is all it takes to refresh strands between washes.
This all-in-one dry shampoo for oily hair truly has it all: excess sweat and oil absorption, a signature odour-neutralizing scent and a light texture feel. It’s also made with hair happy ingredients–no talc or benzene here!
A lightweight texturizing powder for limp strands, this bestselling dry shampoo boasts 24 hours of volume control for thin hair. It offers long lasting hold and strong texture so you can style hair as desired.
