The best dry shampoos for an instant hair refresh

Whether you’re pressed for time or craving a boost, dry shampoo is here to rescue your strands. But with so many products on the market, it can be difficult to choose which formula works best for your unique hair needs. The good news? We’ve narrowed it down for you. Discover six options tailored to every hair type, texture and budget.

Best overall

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk Say goodbye to oil, dirt and odour while enjoying clean, refreshed hair full of texture and volume. This bestselling Klorane Dry Shampoo consists of ultra-fine powders that blend seamlessly, leaving no chalky residue behind. $12.76 on Amazon (was $15.95)

Size: 50 mL | Scent: Oat, lily and iris. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best tried-and-true

Batiste Dry Shampoo Spray, Original Scent Everyone’s favourite dry shampoo, Batiste’s original formula has become a cult favourite thanks to its magic ability to absorb grease in a pinch. A few sprays is all it takes to refresh strands between washes. $11.27 on Amazon

Size: 200 mL | Scent: Orange, lily and rose. | Cruelty-Free: No

Best drugstore

Dove Dry Shampoo Coconut Hair Spray The sweet, coconut-y scent will have you hooked. Just a few quick sprays and brush strokes is enough for a total hair refresh. It’ll leave your mane feeling healthy and full of body. $3.97 on Amazon (was $4.99)

Size: 273 mL | Scent: Coconut and sweet lime. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best for oily scalps

Living Proof Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo This all-in-one dry shampoo for oily hair truly has it all: excess sweat and oil absorption, a signature odour-neutralizing scent and a light texture feel. It’s also made with hair happy ingredients–no talc or benzene here! $40.5 on Amazon

Size: 184 mL | Scent: Fresh, odour-neutralizing. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best for volume

Kenra Volume Dry Shampoo Prepare your roots for takeoff this volume-boosting dry shampoo. It gives strands a serious lift sans white residue, laying the perfect foundation for styling. $24 on Amazon

Size: 273 mL | Scent: Fresh. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best for fine hair

Schwarzkopf OSiS+ Dust It Mattifying Powder A lightweight texturizing powder for limp strands, this bestselling dry shampoo boasts 24 hours of volume control for thin hair. It offers long lasting hold and strong texture so you can style hair as desired. $25.99 on Amazon

Size: 15 mL | Scent: Fresh, odor-neutralizing. | Cruelty-Free: No