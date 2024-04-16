Mane attraction: Tips for healthy hair, lashes and brows

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
When it comes to our collective obsession with being able to sprout, landscape and maintain healthy hair (where we actually want it!) – the struggle is real. Let’s comb through some bestselling options and get your mane attraction back on track.
Brows
With eyebrows, we can all agree that literally every strand of these little face-shapers should be treated like royalty. And while I blame the entire female cast of Melrose Place for the over-tweezed destruction of my own eyebrows in the nineties, I have successfully re-booted them thanks to research, patience, and endless product testing.
With ten shades (including a ‘cool grey’ option) Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel by Benefit won’t grow you any new brows – but it will add much-welcomed depth and dimension to your existing hair.
While prescription-only Latisse remains the gold standard for true hair regrowth, protecting your blinkers – natural or otherwise – is mission critical. Consider serums, gentle makeup removal tools and protective sleep products as key members of your Pit Crew.
For a quick, Kardashian-caliber boost, Quo Beauty’s vegan magnetic lashes add length and volume. Curator tip: remember to trim the length of the strips to closely fit your own eye shape, where necessary.
Diet, age, stress and fluctuating hormone levels can all contribute to (arg!) hair loss. My advice? Do not throw in the towel. Lace up those boxing gloves, get in the ring and fight for every last follicle.
While organic castor oil will not grow new hair, it will absolutely thicken and strengthen your existing hair – not to mention provide next-level nourishment for your scalp and follicles. My preferred version from Cliganic is safe for all hair and skin types.
Boar bristles are the gold standard for de-tangling fine hair, minimizing breakage, and providing gentle scalp exfoliation. This cushion brush by Denman (a combo of boar and nylon bristles) is a dead ringer in both performance and aesthetic for its posh English cousin, below. Man, I love me a good dupe.
Susie Wall has been on fashion’s front lines as a Canadian TV style personality and fashion editor for two decades. On her segment Susie Q’s on The Morning Show, Susie helps viewers across Canada tackle their wardrobe and beauty dilemmas. Follow her on social media @SusieWallStyle.
