How to protect your plants from spring frost

Spring weather can be unpredictable, and even if you’ve already started planting your garden during warmer days, it doesn’t guarantee that your plants won’t still be exposed to frost. So, when spring temperatures dip, what should you do?

Here are five ways to help protect plants from frost.

RESTMO Watering Wand Make sure you give your plants a good watering before the temperature dips at night. If you’re worried that the water will make things worse when the cold air arrives, rest assured—it won’t. Hydrating your plants actually helps protect them. This Amazon’s Choice Restmo is made from zinc-alloy with an extra-long wand that’s easy to hold and control, has ten different settings from “shower” to “full.” $35.99 on Amazon

Plant Protection Cover Bag Investing in proper winter/frost covers is never a bad idea. They come in many shapes and sizes, and if you have them tucked away in your shed or garage, you can simply pull them out anytime the temperature dips too low. These covers are particularly great for protecting shrubs and taller plants. $26.99 on Amazon

Reusable Floating Row Cover For larger surfaces, consider using one of these sheet-style covers. They’re lightweight and breathable, and they can also help protect against UV damage as well as birds, pests, and animals. $25.99 on Amazon

Kalolary Garden Hoops If you want to elevate the covers over your plants, consider using these raised hoops. The kit also includes netting that you can use during the summer months to keep insects and animals away from your plants or produce. $62.99 on Amazon

20 Pack Reusable Plant Bell Cover For smaller plants, these cone-like covers are a perfect fit. You can use stakes to hold them in place or ensure they are securely anchored under the soil. They allow for maximum light penetration and are a good option for keeping insects and animals away from your plants during the summer months. $39.58 on Amazon

If you don’t have any winter plant covers at home, you can still get creative. Grab an old sheet or some large cardboard boxes and gently cover your plants—just make sure your chosen cover doesn’t fly away!