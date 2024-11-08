15 stocking stuffers that leave a big impression

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

No need to contemplate what trinkets or gadgets to fill their holiday stockings with–from beauty bestsellers to the cutest kid-friendly finds, we’ve sifted through the Amazon universe to bring you the must-have affordable items they’ll *actually* be thankful for. Read on for 15 stocking stuffers that are sure to leave a lasting impression.

For her

LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm This LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm will give you a burst of hydration and a glossy finish to keep your lips soft and smooth all day. Perfect for on-the-go moisture with a hint of shine. $25.5 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Grace & Stella Under Eye Patches An fan favourite – these Grace and Stella eye patches will add moisture and rejuvenate your tired eyes so you can feel fresh and pampered all winter long. Treat yourself to a pack or share with friends. $25.95 on Amazon (was $40)

Kitsch Satin Hair Scrunchies These soft, silky satin scrunchies are great for a damage-free up-do, comfortable enough to wear to bed, or cute as a wrist accessory. Tuck them into your besties’ stockings and get ready for plenty of thank-yous! $10.99 on Amazon (was $14.47)

New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask If you need to unwind from holiday dinner parties, this bestselling dead sea mud mask from New York Biology will be your best friend. It’s clarifying dead sea mineral mud, aloe vera, calendula oil, vitamin E and Jojoba oil will leave your skin feeling soft, supple and free from festive fatigue. $50.8 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

BAIMEI Gua Sha Facial Tool & Jade Roller A spa experience at home, anyone? These beauty tools help relieve muscle tension, reduce facial puffiness and redness, and put you in ultimate relaxation mode. $21.95 on Amazon (was $26.95)

SUNDAYSILKS™ 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Your hair will thank you for this satin pillowcase, available in a variety of beautiful colours to match your bedroom aesthetic. $61.71 on Amazon

Crest 3D White Whitestrips Need to part ways with red wine and tea stains? Freshen up your whole look with whiter, healthier looking teeth courtesy of these Crest 3D Whitestrips. No need to hesitate on those holiday portraits. $59.99 on Amazon (was $87.99)

Story continues below advertisement

MEIRUBY Lighter Electric Candle Lighter Say good riddance to the hassle of old school matches. This rechargeable USB candle lighter is an easy solution for easily lighting all those delicious holiday candles and it’s compact design means it will slip right into any candle-lover’s stocking stuffer. $18.99 on Amazon

For him

Apple AirTag Never lose track of your valuables again with this handy gift! Attach it to keys, wallets, luggage, or anything else–an Apple AirTag is the perfect solution for the forgetful friend. $28.98 on Amazon (was $39)

MANSCAPED® UltraPremium Deodorant Ultra-premium and aluminum-free, this premium deodorant from Manscaped is infused with the scent of light citrus, a hint of sambac jasmine, vetiver, and light woods. It keeps you feeling fresh all day while offering a sophisticated and refreshing fragrance that complements an active lifestyle. $19.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Stanley Classic Flask This lightweight and rust-proof flask makes a cool gift for any dad, brother, boyfriend or friend on-the-go. Comes with a lifetime warranty and makes a great camping or sporting event companion. $34 on Amazon

Gritin LED Rechargeable Book Light For the studious family member or friend in your life, this LED rechargeable book light makes a great gift for night-owl readers. Its adjustable brightness and flexible arm means you can keep your nose in a book without disturbing others during those cozy late night reading sessions. $18.99 on Amazon (was $25.99)

For the kiddo

The Honest Company Foaming Bubble Bath This best-selling bubble bath from The Honest Company will add a bit of fun to your tub time – gentle enough for babies but perfect for the whole family. Available in Calm (lavender), Nourish (sweet almond), Refresh (citrus vanilla), and Sensitive (fragrance-free), each scent features a blend of natural botanicals and essential oils. $15.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Bulk Christmas Stickers for Kids I’ve yet to meet a kid who doesn’t love stickers, and these holiday-themed ones are as cute as can be! $10.09 on Amazon

Honeysticks Super Jumbo Bath Crayons Make bath time fun for your little one with these Honeysticks super dumbo bath crayons that can draw on over tiles and mirrors without any of the permanent mess. With a variety of fun colours, an everyday chore can now be a fun family activity! $23.96 on Amazon (was $29.95)

You may also like:

Kitsch Ice Roller for Face & Eye Puffiness – $24.99

Story continues below advertisement

Pronamel Intensive Enamel Repair Toothpaste – $7.97

iWALK Mini Power Bank – $25.99

Glade Scented Candle – $5.77

Lamicall Foldable Phone Stand – $15.99

Wave Phone Case – $19.99

Listerine Pocketpaks Breath Strips – $30.42

FRAMAR Big Claw Clips – $14.99

Febreze Unstopables Car Freshener – $15.99