15 stocking stuffers that leave a big impression

No need to contemplate what trinkets or gadgets to fill their holiday stockings with–from beauty bestsellers to the cutest kid-friendly finds, we’ve sifted through the Amazon universe to bring you the must-have affordable items they’ll *actually* be thankful for. Read on for 15 stocking stuffers that are sure to leave a lasting impression.
An fan favourite – these Grace and Stella eye patches will add moisture and rejuvenate your tired eyes so you can feel fresh and pampered all winter long. Treat yourself to a pack or share with friends.
These soft, silky satin scrunchies are great for a damage-free up-do, comfortable enough to wear to bed, or cute as a wrist accessory. Tuck them into your besties’ stockings and get ready for plenty of thank-yous!
If you need to unwind from holiday dinner parties, this bestselling dead sea mud mask from New York Biology will be your best friend. It’s clarifying dead sea mineral mud, aloe vera, calendula oil, vitamin E and Jojoba oil will leave your skin feeling soft, supple and free from festive fatigue.
Say good riddance to the hassle of old school matches. This rechargeable USB candle lighter is an easy solution for easily lighting all those delicious holiday candles and it’s compact design means it will slip right into any candle-lover’s stocking stuffer.
Ultra-premium and aluminum-free, this premium deodorant from Manscaped is infused with the scent of light citrus, a hint of sambac jasmine, vetiver, and light woods. It keeps you feeling fresh all day while offering a sophisticated and refreshing fragrance that complements an active lifestyle.
For the studious family member or friend in your life, this LED rechargeable book light makes a great gift for night-owl readers. Its adjustable brightness and flexible arm means you can keep your nose in a book without disturbing others during those cozy late night reading sessions.
This best-selling bubble bath from The Honest Company will add a bit of fun to your tub time – gentle enough for babies but perfect for the whole family. Available in Calm (lavender), Nourish (sweet almond), Refresh (citrus vanilla), and Sensitive (fragrance-free), each scent features a blend of natural botanicals and essential oils.
Make bath time fun for your little one with these Honeysticks super dumbo bath crayons that can draw on over tiles and mirrors without any of the permanent mess. With a variety of fun colours, an everyday chore can now be a fun family activity!
