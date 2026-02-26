SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Video link
Headline link
The Curator

Spring 2026 fashion trends you need to know

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted February 26, 2026 7:00 am
2 min read
spring fashion trends 2026 View image in full screen
No florals here...
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Florals for spring? Think again. In 2026, petals are being pushed aside for a new wave of closet-worthy contenders. From oversized sunnies and curved silhouettes to the return of the ballet flat, this season is serving a fresh, fashion-forward remix of trends past. We may still be in the depths of winter, but a little spring inspo never hurt. It’s time to tap in with curated picks from Aritzia, Simons, La Vie en Rose and beyond. Ahead, six spring fashion trends you need to know.

 

Go big or go home

Bigger is *officially* better now that oversized sunnies are trending. But not just any pair–opt for dramatically-shaped frames with tinted lenses in unexpected hues that seriously stand out. They’re the easiest way to elevate even the simplest jeans-and-sweater combo for spring.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Eyeking Small Circle Sunglasses
$44 at Anthropologie

 

Trendy Retro Oversized Aviator Sunglasses
$19.99 on Amazon

 

Thistles x Aritzia The Lili
$281.25 at Aritzia (was $375)
Story continues below advertisement

 

 

Cooler than ever

A refreshing colour palette cleanser, icy blue is spring’s must-have hue. Surprisingly versatile, this frosty shade feels like a breath of fresh air after an especially long winter–and as cool as we want to feel stepping into spring. It’s the perfect colour to mix and match head to toe for an on-trend ensemble all season long.

 

Cozy Sweatfleece Mega Raglan Hoodie
$95 at Aritzia

 

The Sonia Medium Slouchy Tote Bag
$118 at Anthropologie
Story continues below advertisement

 

Textured Signature Print Silk Skinny Scarf
$90 at Coach

 

 

On pointe

Ah, the return of the ballet flat. In 2016, heels and wedges took a backseat to this ultra comfy trend. And while we don’t expect the skinny-jeans-and-ballet-flats pairing to make a full comeback in 2026 (I certainly will not be partaking), stranger things have happened. For now, we’ll just stick with the flats–especially ones with dainty bow detail.

 

Round Toe Ballet Flats
$39.49 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

2016 trends
Alohas Sway Ballet Flats
$335 at Simons

 

spring fashion trends 2026
Reyes Ivory Leather
$150 at Dolce Vita

 

The art of the curve

PSA: Silhouettes are softening–and curving. From trending barrel-leg jeans to sculptural sleeves, rounded shapes are replacing more structured, everyday staples. Afraid you’ll overwhelm your frame? Think of the barrel trend as a balance–volume where it counts, streamlined where it matters.

 

Barrel-Sleeve Cardigan Sweater
$69.99 at GAP (was $89.95)

 

spring fashion trends 2026
Levi's Womens Cinch Barrel Jeans
$99.95 on Amazon
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

spring fashion trends 2026
Barrel Tube Top Dress
$148 at Oak+Fort

 

 

Oh, deer!

This season’s leopard print? Bambi, baby. We’re loving how spring styles are leaning into woodland whimsy, with soft fawn tones covering everything from accessories to barely-there layers that still make a statement.

 

Brown Deer Print Dumpling Bag
$34.94 at Walmart
Story continues below advertisement

 

Faux Leather Fawn Belt
$19.99 on Amazon

 

Twik Fawn Pattern Boat-Neck Mesh T-shirt
$79 at Simons

 

 

Lingerie all day

Sheer fabrics and lace trims are stepping out of the boudoir and into everyday wardrobes. Lingerie dressing for spring 2026 is less about shock value and more about subtle romance. We love a little peekaboo lace moment under an oversized blazer or silky slips styled with sneakers.

Story continues below advertisement

 

spring fashion trends 2026
Floral Lace and Mesh Push-up Teddy
$54.95 at La Vie en Rose

 

spring fashion trends 2026
Wireless Cotton Bra
$75 at Cureus

 

Buebella Rosalie Embroidered Roses Satiny Romper
$130 at Simons
Story continues below advertisement

 

More from The Curator
