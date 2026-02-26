The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Florals for spring? Think again. In 2026, petals are being pushed aside for a new wave of closet-worthy contenders. From oversized sunnies and curved silhouettes to the return of the ballet flat, this season is serving a fresh, fashion-forward remix of trends past. We may still be in the depths of winter, but a little spring inspo never hurt. It’s time to tap in with curated picks from Aritzia, Simons, La Vie en Rose and beyond. Ahead, six spring fashion trends you need to know.

Go big or go home

Bigger is *officially* better now that oversized sunnies are trending. But not just any pair–opt for dramatically-shaped frames with tinted lenses in unexpected hues that seriously stand out. They’re the easiest way to elevate even the simplest jeans-and-sweater combo for spring.

Cooler than ever

A refreshing colour palette cleanser, icy blue is spring’s must-have hue. Surprisingly versatile, this frosty shade feels like a breath of fresh air after an especially long winter–and as cool as we want to feel stepping into spring. It’s the perfect colour to mix and match head to toe for an on-trend ensemble all season long.

On pointe

Ah, the return of the ballet flat. In 2016, heels and wedges took a backseat to this ultra comfy trend. And while we don’t expect the skinny-jeans-and-ballet-flats pairing to make a full comeback in 2026 (I certainly will not be partaking), stranger things have happened. For now, we’ll just stick with the flats–especially ones with dainty bow detail.

The art of the curve

PSA: Silhouettes are softening–and curving. From trending barrel-leg jeans to sculptural sleeves, rounded shapes are replacing more structured, everyday staples. Afraid you’ll overwhelm your frame? Think of the barrel trend as a balance–volume where it counts, streamlined where it matters.

Oh, deer!

This season’s leopard print? Bambi, baby. We’re loving how spring styles are leaning into woodland whimsy, with soft fawn tones covering everything from accessories to barely-there layers that still make a statement.

Lingerie all day

Sheer fabrics and lace trims are stepping out of the boudoir and into everyday wardrobes. Lingerie dressing for spring 2026 is less about shock value and more about subtle romance. We love a little peekaboo lace moment under an oversized blazer or silky slips styled with sneakers.

