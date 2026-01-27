The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The year is 2016. You wake up, pop your Nature’s Bounty biotin gummies and paint on your brows–the bushier, the better. On your commute, you crack open The Girl on the Train (how meta!) and sip on a Starbucks Pink Drink between pages. The barista spelled your name wrong–again. Time to snap a pic of it for the ‘gram–with the Clarendon filter, obviously. Your millennial-pink mani is perfectly in frame. Caption: #YOLO. A stranger compliments your new ballet flats. “They’re Forever 21!” you say–same as your skinny jeans. Beyoncé’s Lemonade plays on repeat in your head. Life is good.

Fast forward to 2026, and we’re reliving the nostalgia, channeling the same feel-good energy and trends we loved then–but with an elevated twist. From matte makeup moments to polaroid cameras and the return of chokers, read on for 2016 trends that are back and better than ever.

2016 beauty trends we’re still loving

Mad about matte lipstick

This once-beloved trend made popular by King Kylie is making a steady comeback, with nourishing formulas that rival those of the past. Modern matte lippies offer the same long-lasting, pigmented payoff, sans the drying effects. While we still love a gorgeous gloss, we’re fully embracing matte lips in every hue–from bold berry to cool-brown.

L’Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick A modern take on the matte lip revival, this bestselling long-wear liquid lipstick delivers bold, saturated colour with a comfortable, non-drying finish that lasts up to 16 hours. $14.1 on Amazon (was $16.96)

Bold, defined brows

In 2016, Anastasia Brow Pomade was that girl. Thick, blocky brows reigned supreme after years of over-plucking (and ever-so-patiently waiting for regrowth). Today, bold brows are still very much in, but with a softer touch. Think naturally defined arches that frame the face–a little less James Charles, a little more Audrey Hepburn.

NYX Professional Makeup Micro Brow Pencil Master the perfect fringe with this ultra-fine brow pencil, which creates natural-looking definition with hair-like precision for softly sculpted arches that still mean business–at a palatable price. $13.98 on Amazon (was $16)

That “good skin” glow

Highlighter had a major moment in 2016. The crème de la crème? Becca’s ‘Champagne Pop’ (R.I.P.). Forget mascara–without a sweep of glow atop freshly powdered skin, you felt practically bare. Back then, brighter was better, with near-blinding finishes favoured over a subtle shimmer. Now, there’s a level of illumination for everyone, courtesy of liquid and cream formulas that serve a lit-from-within look.

2016 fashion trends we’re still loving

Think (millennial) pink!

From blush-toned accessories to candy-coloured clothing, millennial pink ruled 2016–and it felt like a feminist statement: to wear it was to be a true Girlboss. Now, its triumphant return is winning over our sentimental hearts. It’s time to swap out monochromatic staples for this feel-good hue and let it brighten everything from your wardrobe to your mood.

Tabby Shoulder Bag 20 A millennial-pink dream, this structured shoulder bag with vintage charm is proof that some trends really do deserve a second act. $480 at Coach

The return of the choker

f you’ve scrolled through your 2016 archives, chances are you’ve stumbled across an abundance of selfies featuring this staple. Chokers are so 2016-coded, it’s almost comical. And now, they’re making a stylish comeback with elevated designs that take the trend from relic to modern must-have. Thin, thick, gold, silver–there are plenty of chokers to add to your jewellery wardrobe that you’re sure to reach for beyond 2026.

Penelope Choker This gorgeous gold choker feels timeless, not try-hard, courtesy of its woven design and high-polish finish. $298 at Jenny Bird

Ballet flats that slay

Cue the memories of navigating busy city streets in high-waisted skinny jeans and statement flats. In 2016, heels and wedges took a backseat to this comfy trend. And while we don’t expect the skinny-jeans-and-ballet-flats pairing to make a full comeback in 2026 (I certainly will not be partaking), stranger things have happened–like the return of the side-part.

Alohas Sway Ballet Flats A versatile design with major throwback appeal, these handmade black ballet flats are a statement all on their own, topped with a delicate bow. $335 at Simons

2016 wellness trends we’re still loving

Put pen to paper

Before supplements were a full-on routine, journaling was a go-to ritual in 2016. A focus on inner-wellness contributed to this rise in popularity–hello, Five Minute Journal. A decade later, it’s still the ultimate reset for mind, mood and self-care.

Cabana Wellness Journal Daily reflection, intention-setting and mindful moments–carve out time for yourself with this cutesy guided journal, which serves as a beautiful reminder to slow down. $56 at Papier

Bring the spa home

Why wait for a weekend getaway when you can bring the spa to you? In 2016, home wellness rituals started gaining momentum, and in 2026, they’ve only leveled up. From essential-oil diffusers to luxe facial tools, creating a soothing, self-care sanctuary at home has never been easier–or more indulgent.

Good *vibes* only

2016 was all about the vibes. In 2026, we’re taking a more literal approach–with vibration plates. You’ve likely noticed them while doom-scrolling through TikTok as of late. While they’re not a new invention, they’ve recently gained popularity for their wellness-boosting powers–from circulation to muscle-toning and full-body activation. Something tells us this is a trend that’s here to stay–and it pairs perfectly with an LED face mask.

FEIERDUN Vibration Plate Exercise Machine A wellness trend that’s only gotten smarter, this vibration plate delivers full-body activation in as little as 10 minutes a day. Powerful yet whisper-quiet vibrations help tone muscles, boost circulation, support lymphatic drainage and ease post-workout soreness–all with multiple modes and resistance bands to customize your routine from home (or even the office). $179.99 on Amazon

2016 tech trends we’re still loving

Big headphone energy

In 2016, your choices were simple: wired earbuds or clunky noise-cancelling headphones. None were as iconic as Beats. The look, the feel, the vibe–they still serve, delivering hours of uninterrupted listening and making every playlist feel just as thrilling as it did back in the day.

Beats Solo 4 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones A true icon that never lost its cool, these wireless headphones deliver immersive sound, up to 50 hours of battery life and ultra-plush ear cushions for the ultimate listening experience. $249.95 on Amazon (was $279.94)

Shake it like a polaroid picture

Polaroid walls were everywhere in 2016–fun snapshots of family, friends, and unforgettable moments that captured the good times. And the best part? We get to relive that nostalgia today, one instant print at a time, keeping memories tangible in a way no screen ever could.

Enter another dimension

Virtual reality exploded in 2016. Remember being trapped in a virtual cage while sharks swirled around you? The early days of VR were thrilling, and now it’s cooler than ever. From immersive games to interactive adventures with stunning, ultra-realistic visuals, it’s no longer just a novelty–it’s a fully realized way to escape from the comfort of home.

Meta Quest 3S 128GB VR Headset From immersive games and live concerts with friends to multitasking across multiple screens or turning any room into a personal movie theatre, this next-gen VR headset is a total trip. $349.96 on Amazon (was $399.96) $349.96 at Walmart

