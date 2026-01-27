The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The year is 2016. You wake up, pop your Nature’s Bounty biotin gummies and paint on your brows–the bushier, the better. On your commute, you crack open The Girl on the Train (how meta!) and sip on a Starbucks Pink Drink between pages. The barista spelled your name wrong–again. Time to snap a pic of it for the ‘gram–with the Clarendon filter, obviously. Your millennial-pink mani is perfectly in frame. Caption: #YOLO. A stranger compliments your new ballet flats. “They’re Forever 21!” you say–same as your skinny jeans. Beyoncé’s Lemonade plays on repeat in your head. Life is good.
Fast forward to 2026, and we’re reliving the nostalgia, channeling the same feel-good energy and trends we loved then–but with an elevated twist. From matte makeup moments to polaroid cameras and the return of chokers, read on for 2016 trends that are back and better than ever.
2016 beauty trends we’re still loving
Mad about matte lipstick
This once-beloved trend made popular by King Kylie is making a steady comeback, with nourishing formulas that rival those of the past. Modern matte lippies offer the same long-lasting, pigmented payoff, sans the drying effects. While we still love a gorgeous gloss, we’re fully embracing matte lips in every hue–from bold berry to cool-brown.
Bold, defined brows
In 2016, Anastasia Brow Pomade was that girl. Thick, blocky brows reigned supreme after years of over-plucking (and ever-so-patiently waiting for regrowth). Today, bold brows are still very much in, but with a softer touch. Think naturally defined arches that frame the face–a little less James Charles, a little more Audrey Hepburn.
That “good skin” glow
Highlighter had a major moment in 2016. The crème de la crème? Becca’s ‘Champagne Pop’ (R.I.P.). Forget mascara–without a sweep of glow atop freshly powdered skin, you felt practically bare. Back then, brighter was better, with near-blinding finishes favoured over a subtle shimmer. Now, there’s a level of illumination for everyone, courtesy of liquid and cream formulas that serve a lit-from-within look.
2016 fashion trends we’re still loving
Think (millennial) pink!
From blush-toned accessories to candy-coloured clothing, millennial pink ruled 2016–and it felt like a feminist statement: to wear it was to be a true Girlboss. Now, its triumphant return is winning over our sentimental hearts. It’s time to swap out monochromatic staples for this feel-good hue and let it brighten everything from your wardrobe to your mood.
The return of the choker
f you’ve scrolled through your 2016 archives, chances are you’ve stumbled across an abundance of selfies featuring this staple. Chokers are so 2016-coded, it’s almost comical. And now, they’re making a stylish comeback with elevated designs that take the trend from relic to modern must-have. Thin, thick, gold, silver–there are plenty of chokers to add to your jewellery wardrobe that you’re sure to reach for beyond 2026.
Ballet flats that slay
Cue the memories of navigating busy city streets in high-waisted skinny jeans and statement flats. In 2016, heels and wedges took a backseat to this comfy trend. And while we don’t expect the skinny-jeans-and-ballet-flats pairing to make a full comeback in 2026 (I certainly will not be partaking), stranger things have happened–like the return of the side-part.
2016 wellness trends we’re still loving
Put pen to paper
Before supplements were a full-on routine, journaling was a go-to ritual in 2016. A focus on inner-wellness contributed to this rise in popularity–hello, Five Minute Journal. A decade later, it’s still the ultimate reset for mind, mood and self-care.
Bring the spa home
Why wait for a weekend getaway when you can bring the spa to you? In 2016, home wellness rituals started gaining momentum, and in 2026, they’ve only leveled up. From essential-oil diffusers to luxe facial tools, creating a soothing, self-care sanctuary at home has never been easier–or more indulgent.
Good *vibes* only
2016 was all about the vibes. In 2026, we’re taking a more literal approach–with vibration plates. You’ve likely noticed them while doom-scrolling through TikTok as of late. While they’re not a new invention, they’ve recently gained popularity for their wellness-boosting powers–from circulation to muscle-toning and full-body activation. Something tells us this is a trend that’s here to stay–and it pairs perfectly with an LED face mask.
2016 tech trends we’re still loving
Big headphone energy
In 2016, your choices were simple: wired earbuds or clunky noise-cancelling headphones. None were as iconic as Beats. The look, the feel, the vibe–they still serve, delivering hours of uninterrupted listening and making every playlist feel just as thrilling as it did back in the day.
Shake it like a polaroid picture
Polaroid walls were everywhere in 2016–fun snapshots of family, friends, and unforgettable moments that captured the good times. And the best part? We get to relive that nostalgia today, one instant print at a time, keeping memories tangible in a way no screen ever could.
Enter another dimension
Virtual reality exploded in 2016. Remember being trapped in a virtual cage while sharks swirled around you? The early days of VR were thrilling, and now it’s cooler than ever. From immersive games to interactive adventures with stunning, ultra-realistic visuals, it’s no longer just a novelty–it’s a fully realized way to escape from the comfort of home.
