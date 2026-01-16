Lunar New Year: Best gifts and decor to celebrate the year of the horse

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Lunar New Year has always been a season of excitement and surprises. I remember the way my aunt’s house seemed to glow, every corner bright with red and gold decorations, while the air smelled of fresh dumplings and sweet pastries. There was a thrill in every red envelope I opened – little treasures of candy or coins tucked inside – and a sense that anything was possible in those moments with family. Now, as 2026 approaches, the Year of the Horse brings a fresh energy. Limited-edition pieces from Sephora, Simons, Roots, Holt Renfrew and other coveted retailers are tempting me to bring that festive spirit into my own home – or add a little extra sparkle to family celebrations. Time to add to cart? Absolutely.
Celebrate the year of the horse by giving your mane the care it deserves. Restore strength to dry, damaged hair with Oribe’s Lunar New Year Hair Alchemy Set. This luxurious duo includes liter-size bottles of the Hair Alchemy Strengthening Shampoo and Conditioner, making it the perfect opportunity to stock up on a premium haircare essential from a brand renowned for exceptional quality.
Dreaming of soft, moisturized skin this Lunar New Year? Clarins has you covered with this limited-edition Double Serum, packed with 95% natural plant extracts and powerful age-defying ingredients to smooth fine lines, refine texture, and leave your skin radiant and resilient.
This luxurious, refillable eye cream from cle de peau not only lifts, plumps, and brightens the eye area with daily visible results but also comes in an exclusive Lunar New Year design by renowned enamel artist Li Pei Qing, featuring intricate motifs inspired by the 2025 Chinese zodiac, symbolizing wealth and happiness.
I can’t think of a better activity to enjoy with the kiddos than building this Lego money tree. With its vibrant gold coins, red envelopes, and symbolic blossoms, it’s not just a fun project but also a meaningful way to celebrate tradition and togetherness. Plus, your little ones will stay entertained all throughout the evening. Win!
This vibrant Lush gift set features the luck-bringing Gallop To Success Bath Bomb and the energizing Sunrise Shower Gel, beautifully designed by Vietnamese artist Jill Tran and thoughtfully packaged using sustainable, recycled materials.
Red envelopes are a non-negotiable and this 48 piece set is as fitting as it gets. The tradition of giving red envelopes (or hongbao) during Chinese New Year symbolizes good luck, prosperity, and protection from harm. Rooted in legends and cultural values, red represents joy and wards off evil spirits, while the money inside, called ya sui qian, ensures health and safety.
A true collector’s piece, the Fire Horse of 2026 coin captures boundless energy and determination, celebrating an adventurous spirit driven by passion, movement, and the confidence to blaze a bold path toward success.
