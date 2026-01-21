Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Blooming bouquets and boxes of chocolate are always a sweet surprise–but finding gifts that truly capture how special the women in your life are is no easy feat. This Valentine’s Day, make them swoon with thoughtful treasures that say it all. From romantic gestures for your partner to charming tokens for your crush or Galentine’s crew, read on for 22 coveted finds from Jenny Bird, Aritzia, Merit and more top brands guaranteed to make her Valentine’s Day unforgettable.

For the beauty lover

Merit The Lip Duo Think pink! This iconic lip duo delivers a foolproof finish, infused with pout-loving pomegranate and a nourishing jojoba complex. $61 on Meritbeauty.com (was $66)

Sol de Janeiro Rosa Charmosa Dewy Body Cream with Rosewater Wrap skin in romance with this velvety body cream, infused with rosewater for a soft-focus glow and a subtly floral scent that lingers. $65 at Sephora

Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler and Dryer A gift guaranteed to spark joy, this sleek multi-styler is engineered for more defined curls sans the heat damage–and it’s app-enabled for personalized styling. $799.99 on Amazon

Lush Lots Of Love Gift Set Take their soak time from blah to bliss with this fizzy assortment of bath bombs, bursting with sweet and sultry aromas. $39 at Lush

Shark CryoGlow Bring the med-spa to them with this powerfully effective LED face mask. Skincare lovers will appreciate its cooling InstaChill feature and advanced iQLED technology for a truly elevated at-home treatment. $499.99 at Sephora $499.99 at Shark Ninja

For the fashionista

Puffy Heart Necklace This puffy heart chain necklace in gorgeous gold is the ultimate romantic gesture. $198 at Jenny Bird

Ten Audience Satin Mini Halter Dress What’s not to love about this sexy satin mini? It’s the perfect Valentine’s present for darlings with discerning taste. $138 at Aritzia

Minimalist Textured Evening Bag For the minimalist mover, this petite rose-coloured evening bag is made for nights out with a hot date–or even a boozy brunch with the girls. $59 at Simons

Crystal Cherry Bag Charm We’re positively smitten with this TikTok-coveted cherry bag charm. It’s the pop of sparkle they didn’t know they needed. $180 at Coach

Aritzia Cozy Sweatfleece Boyfriend Zip Hoodie in Morganite Pink Who needs a boyfriend when you can wrap yourself in the comfort of this iconic sweatfleece hoodie–especially in the limited-edition Morganite Pink hue. (Sorry, boyfriends!) $98 at Aritzia

Complete the look with matching sweatpants.

Heart Moissanite Stud Earrings Melt hearts with this stunning pair of moissanite studs featuring a delicate heart design they’ll adore. $249 at ElandElle.com

Open Front Floral Lace and Mesh Babydoll This sweet babydoll silhouette with lace detail is bound to steal their heart–and it’s Canadian-designed to boot. $49.95 at La Vie En Rose

For the homebody

Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë The most epic love story that ever was–curl up with Catherine, Heathcliff and a glass (or two) of vino this Valentine’s Day. $12 on Amazon

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase in Terracotta Made of smooth satin, this romantic terracotta-toned pillowcase will whisk them off to dreamland with ease. Buy on Amazon

Apple iPad with A16 chip From streaming and scrolling to note-taking and creative pursuits, this pretty pink iPad practically sells itself. The speedy A16 chip makes it lightning fast. Buy on Amazon

Complete their gift with the Apple Pencil and a screen protector.

LEGO Botanicals Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet Building Set For a creative date night activity that doubles as a charming display, opt for this set of everlasting blooms. $73.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

Raspberries & Whipped Vanilla Sweet berries, tart citrus and creamy vanilla make this gourmand candle an instant love-at-first-sniff gift for your sweetie. $26.95 at Bath & Body Works

For the woman who has everything

We're Not Really Strangers Couples Edition Go deeper with this couples edition of We’re Not Really Strangers. With 150 questions and wildcards, you’re in for a fun time. $32.33 on Amazon

Crystal Jewellery Box This heart-shaped crystal case will lend their jewellery collection the love-filled home it truly deserves. $13.99 on Amazon

