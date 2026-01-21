By Adriana Monachino
Blooming bouquets and boxes of chocolate are always a sweet surprise–but finding gifts that
truly capture how special the women in your life are is no easy feat. This Valentine’s Day, make them swoon with thoughtful treasures that say it all. From romantic gestures for your partner to charming tokens for your crush or Galentine’s crew, read on for 22 coveted finds from Jenny Bird, Aritzia, Merit and more top brands guaranteed to make her Valentine’s Day unforgettable.
For the beauty lover
Think pink! This iconic lip duo delivers a foolproof finish, infused with pout-loving pomegranate and a nourishing jojoba complex.
Wrap skin in romance with this velvety body cream, infused with rosewater for a soft-focus glow and a subtly floral scent that lingers.
A gift guaranteed to spark joy, this sleek multi-styler is engineered for more defined curls sans the heat damage–and it’s app-enabled for personalized styling.
Take their soak time from blah to bliss with this fizzy assortment of bath bombs, bursting with sweet and sultry aromas.
Infused with watermelon and jojoba-coated pigments, this tinted serum imparts a dewy, candlelight-dinner-coded flush.
Bring the med-spa to them with this powerfully effective LED face mask. Skincare lovers will appreciate its cooling InstaChill feature and advanced iQLED technology for a truly elevated at-home treatment.
For the fashionista
This puffy heart chain necklace in gorgeous gold is the ultimate romantic gesture.
What’s not to love about this sexy satin mini? It’s the perfect Valentine’s present for darlings with discerning taste.
For the minimalist mover, this petite rose-coloured evening bag is made for nights out with a hot date–or even a boozy brunch with the girls.
We’re positively smitten with this TikTok-coveted cherry bag charm. It’s the pop of sparkle they didn’t know they needed.
Who needs a boyfriend when you can wrap yourself in the comfort of this iconic sweatfleece hoodie–especially in the limited-edition Morganite Pink hue. (Sorry, boyfriends!)
Complete the look with
matching sweatpants.
Melt hearts with this stunning pair of moissanite studs featuring a delicate heart design they’ll adore.
This sweet babydoll silhouette with lace detail is bound to steal their heart–and it’s Canadian-designed to boot.
For the homebody
The most epic love story that ever was–curl up with Catherine, Heathcliff and a glass (or two) of vino this Valentine’s Day.
Made of smooth satin, this romantic terracotta-toned pillowcase will whisk them off to dreamland with ease.
From streaming and scrolling to note-taking and creative pursuits, this pretty pink iPad practically sells itself. The speedy A16 chip makes it lightning fast.
Complete their gift with the
Apple Pencil and a screen protector.
For a creative date night activity that doubles as a charming display, opt for this set of everlasting blooms.
Sweet berries, tart citrus and creamy vanilla make this gourmand candle an instant love-at-first-sniff gift for your sweetie.
For the woman who has everything
This bistro-style cup and saucer is sure to add sweetness to every sip.
Go deeper with this couples edition of We’re Not Really Strangers. With 150 questions and wildcards, you’re in for a fun time.
This heart-shaped crystal case will lend their jewellery collection the love-filled home it truly deserves.
