Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

The Curator

22 must-have Valentine’s Day gifts for her

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted January 21, 2026 7:00 am
1 min read
Valentine's Day gifts for women
Make hearts melt with Valentine's Day gifts from Aritzia, Merit and more top brands.
Share

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Blooming bouquets and boxes of chocolate are always a sweet surprise–but finding gifts that truly capture how special the women in your life are is no easy feat. This Valentine’s Day, make them swoon with thoughtful treasures that say it all. From romantic gestures for your partner to charming tokens for your crush or Galentine’s crew, read on for 22 coveted finds from Jenny Bird, Aritzia, Merit and more top brands guaranteed to make her Valentine’s Day unforgettable.

 

For the beauty lover

Valentine's Day gifts for women
Merit The Lip Duo
Think pink! This iconic lip duo delivers a foolproof finish, infused with pout-loving pomegranate and a nourishing jojoba complex.
$61 on Meritbeauty.com (was $66)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Sol de Janeiro Rosa Charmosa Dewy Body Cream with Rosewater
Wrap skin in romance with this velvety body cream, infused with rosewater for a soft-focus glow and a subtly floral scent that lingers.
$65 at Sephora

 

Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler and Dryer
A gift guaranteed to spark joy, this sleek multi-styler is engineered for more defined curls sans the heat damage–and it’s app-enabled for personalized styling.
$799.99 on Amazon

 

Valentine's Day gifts for women
Lush Lots Of Love Gift Set
Take their soak time from blah to bliss with this fizzy assortment of bath bombs, bursting with sweet and sultry aromas.
$39 at Lush
Story continues below advertisement

 

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dewy Flush
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dewy Flush
Infused with watermelon and jojoba-coated pigments, this tinted serum imparts a dewy, candlelight-dinner-coded flush.
$34 at Sephora

 

Shark CryoGlow
Bring the med-spa to them with this powerfully effective LED face mask. Skincare lovers will appreciate its cooling InstaChill feature and advanced iQLED technology for a truly elevated at-home treatment.
$499.99 at Sephora $499.99 at Shark Ninja

 

 

For the fashionista

Valentine's Day gifts for women
Puffy Heart Necklace
This puffy heart chain necklace in gorgeous gold is the ultimate romantic gesture.
$198 at Jenny Bird
Story continues below advertisement

 

Valentine's Day gifts for women
Ten Audience Satin Mini Halter Dress
What’s not to love about this sexy satin mini? It’s the perfect Valentine’s present for darlings with discerning taste.
$138 at Aritzia

 

Minimalist Textured Evening Bag
For the minimalist mover, this petite rose-coloured evening bag is made for nights out with a hot date–or even a boozy brunch with the girls.
$59 at Simons

 

Valentine's Day gifts for women
Crystal Cherry Bag Charm
We’re positively smitten with this TikTok-coveted cherry bag charm. It’s the pop of sparkle they didn’t know they needed.
$180 at Coach
Story continues below advertisement

 

 

Aritzia Cozy Sweatfleece Boyfriend Zip Hoodie in Morganite Pink
Who needs a boyfriend when you can wrap yourself in the comfort of this iconic sweatfleece hoodie–especially in the limited-edition Morganite Pink hue. (Sorry, boyfriends!)
$98 at Aritzia

Complete the look with matching sweatpants.

 

Valentine's Day gifts for women
Heart Moissanite Stud Earrings
Melt hearts with this stunning pair of moissanite studs featuring a delicate heart design they’ll adore.
$249 at ElandElle.com

 

Story continues below advertisement
Valentine's Day gifts for women
Open Front Floral Lace and Mesh Babydoll
This sweet babydoll silhouette with lace detail is bound to steal their heart–and it’s Canadian-designed to boot.
$49.95 at La Vie En Rose

 

For the homebody

Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë
The most epic love story that ever was–curl up with Catherine, Heathcliff and a glass (or two) of vino this Valentine’s Day.
$12 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase in Terracotta
Made of smooth satin, this romantic terracotta-toned pillowcase will whisk them off to dreamland with ease.
Buy on Amazon

 

 

Apple iPad with A16 chip
From streaming and scrolling to note-taking and creative pursuits, this pretty pink iPad practically sells itself. The speedy A16 chip makes it lightning fast.
Buy on Amazon

Complete their gift with the Apple Pencil and a screen protector.

Story continues below advertisement

 

LEGO Botanicals Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet Building Set
For a creative date night activity that doubles as a charming display, opt for this set of everlasting blooms.
$73.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

 

Valentine's Day gifts for women
Raspberries & Whipped Vanilla
Sweet berries, tart citrus and creamy vanilla make this gourmand candle an instant love-at-first-sniff gift for your sweetie.
$26.95 at Bath & Body Works

 

 

For the woman who has everything

Valentine's Day gifts for women
The Bistro Tile Stoneware Espresso Cup & Saucer: Valentine's Edition
This bistro-style cup and saucer is sure to add sweetness to every sip.
$22 at anthropologie
Story continues below advertisement

 

We're Not Really Strangers Couples Edition
Go deeper with this couples edition of We’re Not Really Strangers. With 150 questions and wildcards, you’re in for a fun time.
$32.33 on Amazon

 

Crystal Jewellery Box
This heart-shaped crystal case will lend their jewellery collection the love-filled home it truly deserves.
$13.99 on Amazon

 

More from The Curator
